Keshav Maharaj does it again

Keshav Maharaj picked up the wickets of Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh to turn the tide in favour of South Africa on the exciting day of cricket between the top two nations.

He has impressed since his 2016 debut against Australia at the WACA, which is quite an unusual place for a spinner to bowl. He took three for 56 in the first innings and four in the match and he scored an unbeaten 41 to show great promise for the future. He finished the series on a winning note while playing support for other bowlers and picking up a wicket when partnerships began to grow.

Keshav Maharaj is the fastest South African spinner to claim 50 Test wickets since readmission in 1992 and he’s the joint second fastest in the country’s history.

Before the tour of India he has only gone wicketless in a Test once: in Hobart in November 2016, where he bowled just seven overs against Australia. Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander did the bulk of the damage in his stead.

He has collected names like Jonny Bairstow (five dismissals in four matches), Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Steven Smith in his wickets column from the time he made his debut for the Proteas, and all these wickets have come in England and Australia, where surfaces are not at all conducive to his bowling.

The fact that he is yet to tour subcontinent will make it all the more exciting as his progress is bound to make him stronger and more prominent.

He looks fit enough to bowl for long spells and can grind through if needed. His control is what has given him those many wickets. Even when the surface aids spinners he puts his head down and bowls a tight line to keep the flow of runs under control – for example, his impressive spell against New Zealand, where he took two five-wicket hauls and finished overall with 15 wickets.

Before Maharaj the last bowler to take a five-wicket haul was Paul Harris against Australia in Cape Town, and the last bowler to take two consecutive five-wicket hauls was Paul Adams against Bangladesh. The previous South African bowler to finish with 15 wickets in a series was Nickey Boje against the West Indies.

Considering the quality of both the pitch and the opposition, Keshav Maharaj has surpassed all of them in just a year after his debut.

His impressive performance led to ODI call-up, and he didn’t disappoint there either, picking up 3/25 in the second game against home side England.

With Imran Tahir in the side he might have to wait until the 2019 World Cup to get a permanent place in the team, but considering his development and the importance of the role of spinner in England, there is no reason he shouldn’t be given a chance. His experience in England will count and his batting should secure his place in the team.

You could say finger spinners are one among the holding bowlers or attacking weapons. Maharaj possesses both qualities and has proven himself to be suitable for both roles as he can keep the scoreboard tight while taking wickets.

At 28 yeard old age is on his side, as spinners at international level mostly mature late and can go on until 37 or 38 years old. Anil Kumble retired at 38 and Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne retired at 37. Rangana Herath is still doing well at 39.

His capabilities with the bat worked in his favour against India, when he scored handy runs and formed partnership down the order. Though he couldn’t pick up wickets, that was due to the fact the pitches were made to favour the fast bowlers of South Africa, and hence he was dropped from the last Test.

But his twin strike of Smith on 56 when he again looked set for big one and of a well-placed Shaun Marsh on 40 shows he is back. Even against Zimbabwe he picked up five wickets in the four-day night Test, which shows he is consistent.

Keshav Maharaj has the long way to go, but perhaps he is the best spinner South Africa has produced. He is already ranked 19th in the ICC Test rankings. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him in top ten soon.