Lyon now sixth on all-time Aussie wickets list

Nathan Lyon is surging towards his 300th Test scalp, having snared two wickets in his first over of the series opener between Australia and South Africa.

Lyon, the world’s leading Test-wicket in 2017, came on after just seven overs in Durban and it proved a masterstroke from Steve Smith.

The offspinner struck with his second delivery on the slow pitch, snatching a low catch to remove Dean Elgar for seven.

Hashim Amla then handed Lyon his 292nd Test wicket. Amla was dismissed for a third-ball duck, offering Cameron Bancroft a regulation catch at short leg.

Lyon now sits sixth on Australia’s all-time list of leading wicket-takers, having overtaken Craig McDermott at Kingsmead.

Throughout his career, Lyon has been under pressure and reportedly in danger of being dropped several times. Despite this, he has gone on to become almost Australia’s most important bowler in recent years – particularly on the final day of Test matches.

Lyon was the leading Test wicket taker in the 2017 calendar year with 63, six ahead of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada who picked up 57.

Most Aussie Test wickets

708 – Shane Warne

563 – Glenn McGrath

355 – Dennis Lillee

313 – Mitchell Johnson

310 – Brett Lee

292* – Nathan Lyon

NB: Midway through day two of Test in Durban.