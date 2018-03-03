Mitchell Starc’s big day in Durban

A Mitchell Starc double has given Australia control after two days of the first Test against South Africa at Durban.

Firstly, it was the big bloke’s ‘telegraph pole’ bat, then his ability to reverse swing that combined to rock the South Africans.

When he strode to the crease at 6-251, there was every chance Australia wouldn’t crack 300.

But a 49-run stand with Mitchell Marsh off which Starc smashed 35 off 25 with four boundaries and two maximums saw Starc dismissed at exactly 300 for Australia to roll on to 351.

After an ordinary opening spell Starc returned to claim 5-34 off 10.4 overs to dismiss South Africa for 162 – a lead of 189 runs right on stumps.

It was his ninth five-wicket haul in just his 41st Test.

But Starc woud be the first to share the second day honours with teammate Mitchell Marsh, and South African AB de Villiers.

The transformation of Marsh is the success story of Australian cricket.

For years he’s been the obvious choice as the all-rounder to fill the vital number six slot in the batting order.

And for years he’s repeatedly failed, until the recent Ashes series when a new-look and responsible Marsh surfaced with two centuries.

Last night a third ton – and a first against South Africa – was there for the taking.

But on 96 he tried to clear mid-on for a boundary only to find the tallest timber on the field in Morne Morkel to grab the hot chance above his head, and that was that.

Having batted for over four hours of dedication and patience, mixed with power, being denied a Test ton was an injustice.

If it hadn’t been for de Villiers, South Africa would have been humiliated in front of a two-men-and-a-dog ‘crowd’ at Kingsmeade.

Being dismissed for 162 was bad enough, but de Villiers, who has been a world-class batsman throughout his stellar career, at least put some starch in the scorebook with an unbeaten 71.

That leaves Nathan Lyon – the GOAT, the greatest offie of all-time.

In 2017 he was the world’s leading wicket-taker with 63, ahead of Kagiso Rabada’s 57 who he’s playing against in Durban.

Last night Lyon claimed 3-50 off 16 to give him seven wickets this year in two Tests – with a second innings in Durban to go when South Africa will have to bat last.

Lyon now has 293 career scalps to be sixth on Australia’s all-time career wicket-takers behind Shane Warne’s 708, Glenn McGrath’s 563, Dennis Lillee’s 355, Mitchell Johnson’s 313, and Brett Lee’s 310.

The scene is set for Australia to take a one-nil lead in the four-Test series thanks to Mitchell Starc’s daily double in Durban.