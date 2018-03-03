Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

The Newcastle Jets have put themselves well and truly on the map as one of this season’s contenders, knocking off Sydney 2-1 at home.

Final score

Newcastle Jets 2

Sydney FC 1

Preview:

Well, this is the one we have been waiting for.

Now that the dust has settled for this season and the true form-lines are established, supporters can now sit back, relax and watch the cream of the crop pitted against each other.

Newcastle have exceeded expectations, despite their considerable injury toll. They have chased Sydney right the way through the competition and a win here they can have one more lunge on the Premier’s Plate over the final five rounds.

For the Jets to get their hands on that silverware, Sydney FC would have to drop substantial points and it would need to start tonight. Realistically, that seems unlikely and with the Sky Blues’ defence solidified with the returns of Michael Zullo and Luke Wilkshere, the challenge of busting open the dam wall that is their defence will remain as difficult as ever.

With Sydney’s attack looking sharp, Adrian Mierzejewski playing outstandingly well and that rock-solid defence, Newcastle face an epic task. However, they have faced a few other challenges throughout the season and risen to each and every one.

The rumbles in the A-League and the subsequent questions over the invincibility of Graham Arnold’s men would be considerable if Newcastle can, once again, prove the doubters wrong.

Prediction:

In what will be a noisy and passionate contest with attack on the minds of both squads, Sydney FC will once again stamp their class with a win.

Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC

