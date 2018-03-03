 

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By , 3 Mar 2018 Stuart Thomas is a Roar Expert

    Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC

    McDonald Jones Stadium, 3 March, 2018

    		  
    Newcastle Jets Full Time Sydney FC
    2 1
    13 SHOTS 18
    5 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    14 FOULS 14
    1 CORNERS 8
    2 OFFSIDES 6

    Match result:

    The Newcastle Jets have put themselves well and truly on the map as one of this season’s contenders, knocking off Sydney 2-1 at home.

    Final score
    Newcastle Jets 2
    Sydney FC 1

    Preview:

    Well, this is the one we have been waiting for.

    Now that the dust has settled for this season and the true form-lines are established, supporters can now sit back, relax and watch the cream of the crop pitted against each other.

    Newcastle have exceeded expectations, despite their considerable injury toll. They have chased Sydney right the way through the competition and a win here they can have one more lunge on the Premier’s Plate over the final five rounds.

    For the Jets to get their hands on that silverware, Sydney FC would have to drop substantial points and it would need to start tonight. Realistically, that seems unlikely and with the Sky Blues’ defence solidified with the returns of Michael Zullo and Luke Wilkshere, the challenge of busting open the dam wall that is their defence will remain as difficult as ever.

    With Sydney’s attack looking sharp, Adrian Mierzejewski playing outstandingly well and that rock-solid defence, Newcastle face an epic task. However, they have faced a few other challenges throughout the season and risen to each and every one.

    The rumbles in the A-League and the subsequent questions over the invincibility of Graham Arnold’s men would be considerable if Newcastle can, once again, prove the doubters wrong.

    Prediction:

    In what will be a noisy and passionate contest with attack on the minds of both squads, Sydney FC will once again stamp their class with a win.
    Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC

    Catch all the action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).

    14' RED CARD - Roy O'Donovan (Newcastle Jets)

    21' YELLOW CARD - Brandon O'Neill (Sydney FC)

    40' YELLOW CARD - Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

    42' YELLOW CARD - Alex Brosque (Sydney FC)

    43' GOAL (PENALTY) - Dimitrios Petratos (Newcastle Jets)

    52' GOAL - Deivson Rogerio Da Silva (Sydney FC)

    56' GOAL - Andrew Nabbout (Newcastle Jets)

    67' YELLOW CARD - Jason Hoffman (Newcastle Jets)

    95' YELLOW CARD - Daniel Georgievski (Newcastle Jets)

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

    • 8:06pm
      Kangajets said | 8:06pm | ! Report

      How good was that

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:12pm
        Karlo Tychsen said | 8:12pm | ! Report

        Mate.

        That was amazing.

        Reply

        • 8:27pm
          Fadida said | 8:27pm | ! Report

          What a night. Truly brilliant atmosphere and dramatic game to boot.

          The league may not fold by the end of the season.

          Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:57pm
        Griffo said | 8:57pm | ! Report

        That had tinges of Season 2 and 3 – great crowd..atmosphere…controversy and a loosing streak squashed with 10 players no less, against Sydney no less.

        And if that didn’t get the blood pumping then you would have to be after the F/A-18’s push the throttle a bit for the second fly-over.

        That is until you cashed in on the free cheese burger at Hungry Jacks on the way home after the Jets scored yet again 😀

        Reply

    • 8:02pm
      Nemesis said | 8:02pm | ! Report

      🙂 🙂 🙂

      Reply

    • 7:53pm
      Fadida said | 7:53pm | ! Report

      2-1 down and what is Sydney’s answer, Matt Simon, 43 game without a goal.

      So what is the question?

      Reply

      • 8:27pm
        shirtpants said | 8:27pm | ! Report

        I really dont understand his tactics with SImon. I undestand when they’re in front; he niggles, fouls, slows the play down. But when behind? Its baffling. The only thing I can think of is that it comes down to his management of Simon, and wanting to make him feel more valuable to the team, and that above all is more important than anything.

        Reply

        • 8:32pm
          Fadida said | 8:32pm | ! Report

          The move was to play 3 at the back, Ferraira wide right, Carney wide left, neither with any defensive responsibilities.

          Reply

    • 7:42pm
      AGO74 said | 7:42pm | ! Report

      Brilliant win Newcastle- 100% deserved victors. Great game. Here’s hoping for a GF replay from the two best teams in the comp.

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:40pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:40pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      90‘ – It is over and the Jets have beaten the ladder leaders with ten men. I am off the commentate the Roar v Reds clash from Brisbane and will send through a match report later in the evening. Thanks for being on board. What a game.

      Newcastle Jets: 2
      Sydney FC : 1

      Reply

      • 8:27pm
        Kangajets said | 8:27pm | ! Report

        Yes baby

        Come on Newcastle

        Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      7:40pm
      Stevo said | 7:40pm | ! Report

      I just saw the Grand Final.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:40pm
      Shakti Gounden said | 7:40pm | ! Report

      Spine tingling stuff. Great call Stuart!

      Reply

    • 7:39pm
      That A-League Fan said | 7:39pm | ! Report

      YESSSSSSSS!!!!!! THHHHHHHHHHHEYYYYYYYY’VE WWWWWWWOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNN IIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTT!

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:38pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:38pm | ! Report

      90‘ – Goal kick Jets and the upset is complete.

      Newcastle Jets: 2
      Sydney FC : 1

      Reply

    • 7:38pm
      That A-League Fan said | 7:38pm | ! Report

      Surely Newcastle have won it now for the first time since 2012/13!

      Reply

    • 7:37pm
      That A-League Fan said | 7:37pm | ! Report

      Free Kick Sydney. Buijs to take it, 90 seconds.

      Reply
