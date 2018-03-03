Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
The Newcastle Jets have put themselves well and truly on the map as one of this season’s contenders, knocking off Sydney 2-1 at home.
Final score
Newcastle Jets 2
Sydney FC 1
Preview:
Well, this is the one we have been waiting for.
Now that the dust has settled for this season and the true form-lines are established, supporters can now sit back, relax and watch the cream of the crop pitted against each other.
Newcastle have exceeded expectations, despite their considerable injury toll. They have chased Sydney right the way through the competition and a win here they can have one more lunge on the Premier’s Plate over the final five rounds.
For the Jets to get their hands on that silverware, Sydney FC would have to drop substantial points and it would need to start tonight. Realistically, that seems unlikely and with the Sky Blues’ defence solidified with the returns of Michael Zullo and Luke Wilkshere, the challenge of busting open the dam wall that is their defence will remain as difficult as ever.
With Sydney’s attack looking sharp, Adrian Mierzejewski playing outstandingly well and that rock-solid defence, Newcastle face an epic task. However, they have faced a few other challenges throughout the season and risen to each and every one.
The rumbles in the A-League and the subsequent questions over the invincibility of Graham Arnold’s men would be considerable if Newcastle can, once again, prove the doubters wrong.
Prediction:
In what will be a noisy and passionate contest with attack on the minds of both squads, Sydney FC will once again stamp their class with a win.
Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC
Catch all the action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).
8:06pm
Kangajets said | 8:06pm | ! Report
How good was that
8:12pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Mate.
That was amazing.
8:27pm
Fadida said | 8:27pm | ! Report
What a night. Truly brilliant atmosphere and dramatic game to boot.
The league may not fold by the end of the season.
8:57pm
Griffo said | 8:57pm | ! Report
That had tinges of Season 2 and 3 – great crowd..atmosphere…controversy and a loosing streak squashed with 10 players no less, against Sydney no less.
And if that didn’t get the blood pumping then you would have to be after the F/A-18’s push the throttle a bit for the second fly-over.
That is until you cashed in on the free cheese burger at Hungry Jacks on the way home after the Jets scored yet again 😀
8:02pm
Nemesis said | 8:02pm | ! Report
🙂 🙂 🙂
7:53pm
Fadida said | 7:53pm | ! Report
2-1 down and what is Sydney’s answer, Matt Simon, 43 game without a goal.
So what is the question?
8:27pm
shirtpants said | 8:27pm | ! Report
I really dont understand his tactics with SImon. I undestand when they’re in front; he niggles, fouls, slows the play down. But when behind? Its baffling. The only thing I can think of is that it comes down to his management of Simon, and wanting to make him feel more valuable to the team, and that above all is more important than anything.
8:32pm
Fadida said | 8:32pm | ! Report
The move was to play 3 at the back, Ferraira wide right, Carney wide left, neither with any defensive responsibilities.
7:42pm
AGO74 said | 7:42pm | ! Report
Brilliant win Newcastle- 100% deserved victors. Great game. Here’s hoping for a GF replay from the two best teams in the comp.
7:40pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Full Time
90‘ – It is over and the Jets have beaten the ladder leaders with ten men. I am off the commentate the Roar v Reds clash from Brisbane and will send through a match report later in the evening. Thanks for being on board. What a game.
Newcastle Jets: 2
Sydney FC : 1
8:27pm
Kangajets said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Yes baby
Come on Newcastle
7:40pm
Stevo said | 7:40pm | ! Report
I just saw the Grand Final.
7:42pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:42pm | ! Report
Lets hope so. That was great. Shame the league is dead.
7:40pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Spine tingling stuff. Great call Stuart!
7:41pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:41pm | ! Report
Thanks mate, what a game!
7:39pm
That A-League Fan said | 7:39pm | ! Report
YESSSSSSSS!!!!!! THHHHHHHHHHHEYYYYYYYY’VE WWWWWWWOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNN IIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTT!
7:38pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:38pm | ! Report
90‘ – Goal kick Jets and the upset is complete.
Newcastle Jets: 2
Sydney FC : 1
7:38pm
That A-League Fan said | 7:38pm | ! Report
Surely Newcastle have won it now for the first time since 2012/13!
7:37pm
That A-League Fan said | 7:37pm | ! Report
Free Kick Sydney. Buijs to take it, 90 seconds.