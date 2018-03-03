Rebels go 2-0 with victory over Sunwolves

The Rebels remain undefeated this season, securing a comfortable 20-point victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.
The Rebels did the damage early in the first half and the second half, piling on the majority of their 37 points during these periods to secure victory.
The Sunwolves did well to claw their way back from a 10 point deficit in the first half, but the Rebels went up a few gears at the start of the second half, and put the game to bed.
The Rebels are still a work in progress, just like the Sunwolves, but Melbourne are building the confidence required to test the better teams in this competition.
Final score
Sunwolves 17
Rebels 37
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:52pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 3rd 2018 @ 9:52pm | ! Report
Oh, Rebels was oh so lucky. Very very clear forward passes on their first and third try. Amazing how both the ref and the TMO completely missed that (they did not even checked them). I saw it already while watching the game (without replays) and when double-checked the highlights it is almost embarrassing how clear the forward passes were.
Feel really sorry for the Sunwolves who continues to get absolutely no favors from Sanzaar on and off the field.
But when it was time for a pretty soft penalty try to the Rebels in the last minute (to gift them a bonus point) ref went out his way to give it.
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:05pm
rebel said | March 3rd 2018 @ 11:05pm | ! Report
Nice conspiracy, but the Rebels already had the BP. Also I agree it was a penalty try, even if it wasn’t, still a penalty 5m out.
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:22pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 3rd 2018 @ 11:22pm | ! Report
Don’t believe in conspiracies, just the human nature of committing errors and be being lazy.
Of course, it was a penalty in the end, but not so sure it was a penalty try.
Funny how you ignore the main point, two try-assists that were very clear forward passes. Any particular reason for that rebel?
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:39pm
rebel said | March 3rd 2018 @ 11:39pm | ! Report
Because I don’t recall any forward passes. If they were then they weren’t blatant enough to stand out. Definitely don’t believe it was because of who was playing.
Not so funny really.
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:46pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 3rd 2018 @ 11:46pm | ! Report
Have yourself a little watch mate.
Slow down the speed 0.25 and use play/pause button.
Both the first and the third try assist are about a meter forward. One check by the TMO would have settled it right away.
“Funny” thing that I saw it right away… maybe that is why I say they were blatant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyYTCXp4VDs&t=95s
March 3rd 2018 @ 11:57pm
rebel said | March 3rd 2018 @ 11:57pm | ! Report
First one hard to tell from cameta angle. I do recall commentators asking sideline guy who was in line and said it was fine. Could have been forward but not blatant.
Nothing wrong with third try.
Definitely nothing to criticise SANZAAR about.
March 4th 2018 @ 12:21am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 4th 2018 @ 12:21am | ! Report
Ok, rebel.
Maybe a little visit to Specsavers on Monday morning could be something?
March 4th 2018 @ 12:23am
rebel said | March 4th 2018 @ 12:23am | ! Report
let me know how you go
March 4th 2018 @ 1:00am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 4th 2018 @ 1:00am | ! Report
Hanging in there champ!
March 4th 2018 @ 3:48am
Hurles said | March 4th 2018 @ 3:48am | ! Report
Haha honestly, first you say how embarrassingly obvious they are, then you have to slow them down to .25 and pause/play. I didn’t pick it up in the game, watched the replay and still thought they looked ok. Certainly not blatant enough to dig out the tinfoil hat. Maybe they were forward, i didn’t care enough to slow it down and pause. Either way the Rebels won and deserved the win.
March 4th 2018 @ 4:24am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 4th 2018 @ 4:24am | ! Report
They were and are obvious to me. Maybe because I am not from Australia?
You seem to have a very nice feeling for fair play also mate, I mean why bother to check if it is correct or not, better to dish some insults instead.
March 4th 2018 @ 8:01am
Hurles said | March 4th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
C’mon now. There were no insults there. Just a reference to the fact that they were not so obvious as to suggest a conspiracy as is alluded to in your comment. Things get missed by referees mate. All i was saying was i saw no problem and i watched it twice.
March 4th 2018 @ 8:22am
Floyd said | March 4th 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
Neutral view from Sweden: if you’re taking about the inside pop-pass from Hodge to Debrezcini I think you’re right. To the naked eye its a 50-50 call. I didnt slow the footage but fluked the pause button. The carers angle distorts as does the hit on Hodge in The offload. It takes a fairly forensic review to see it. Sometimes those calls go for you and sometimes they go against you.
March 3rd 2018 @ 9:59pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 3rd 2018 @ 9:59pm | ! Report
Oh, Rebels was oh so lucky. Very very clear forward passes on their first and third try. Amazing how both the ref and the TMO completely missed that (they did not even check them). I saw it already while watching the game (without replays) and when double-checked the highlights it is almost embarrassing how clear the forward passes were.
Feel really sorry for the Sunwolves who continues to get absolutely no favors from Sanzaar on and off the field.
But when it was time for a pretty soft penalty try to the Rebels in the last minute (to gift them a bonus point) the ref went out his way to give it.