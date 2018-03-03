Rebels go 2-0 with victory over Sunwolves

The Rebels remain undefeated this season, securing a comfortable 20-point victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The Rebels did the damage early in the first half and the second half, piling on the majority of their 37 points during these periods to secure victory.

The Sunwolves did well to claw their way back from a 10 point deficit in the first half, but the Rebels went up a few gears at the start of the second half, and put the game to bed.

The Rebels are still a work in progress, just like the Sunwolves, but Melbourne are building the confidence required to test the better teams in this competition.

Final score

Sunwolves 17

Rebels 37