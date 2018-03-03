Reds fans see red over Higginbotham’s red, but the rules must be read

Discussion as to whether changes are needed to the red-card system has been ignited by Scott Higginbotham being sent off in the Reds’ opening match against the Melbourne Rebels last Friday.

Recent examples show that an early red card obscures the final result so much so that the offending team usually loses.

Takes last year, when the mighty All Blacks were dealt a fatal blow as Sonny Bill Williams was red carded against the British and Irish Lions in their second Test match, denying the Kiwis the win.

Wallabies prop Sekope Kefu was sent off against Scotland in their 2017 end of season match, which resulted in the Aussies losing the match 53-24.

In 2011, Welsh captain Sam Warburton was dismissed early in the World Cup quarter-finals against the Wallabies, seeing Wales knocked out of the tournament.

In short, a red card, especially early in a match, can have devastating consequences.

Higginbotham’s dismissal, in the first ten minutes of the match, had a devastating effect on the final result. Losing your captain so early denies attacking momentum and direction for such a young team.

However, to start questioning the referee’s decision is going against the fundamental principle of rugby, which has been ingrained in our heads since we first picked up the ball.

If there’s no referee, there’s no game and the officials should be considered sacrosanct.

Whether it was Paddy O’Brien, head of World Rugby’s referees, or another official, the decision to protect player welfare is paramount to the continuation of rugby union. An official line in the sand has been drawn and red will be shown when a tackle to the head is enacted, regardless of how much force appears to have occurred.

Players should be taught how to tackle properly and anything high should be obliterated from the game. The fact that a player of Quade Cooper’s pedigree, having played over 60 Tests for the Wallabies, can consistently be sent off for high tackles is astonishing.

How can a player come out of such a rugby nursery as Church of England Grammar School’s first XV and not be able to tackle? Maybe Brad Thorn has a point in his axing.

Player wellfare is the real question that has to be addressed and proper coaching from the grassroots up is the key. Take the emotion out the equation and have a real discussion about how we want our game to progress.

It is still a contact sport, but we no longer send Christians to the lions, so a little bit of cool-headed clarity is needed.