Sharks vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Sharks hosts the Waratahs at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match just past midnight on Sunday morning starting from 12:05am (AEDT).

In the past two years, the Sharks have had the same season results of nine wins, five losses, and one draw, while also scoring 40 tries in each campaign.

Two weeks ago, they scored three tries against the Lions, attacking in an improved fashion from the past two years, facilitated by the coach’s, playmaker Robert du Preez.

What failed miserably was the side’s scrum, which contributed heavily to their loss.

The Sharks have conceded just eight tries in their last six home games against Australian opposition, twice keeping their opponents tryless in that period.

Like the Sharks, the Waratahs’ attack looks exciting, while their scrum is abysmal, so the team to fix their setpiece will likely earn the win.

Bernard Foley has crossed for a try in each of his three previous games against the Sharks, making this an intriguing battle between the side’s No.10s.

In their last contest, Israel Folau scored two tries against the Sharks, although the South Africans outscored the Waratahs by almost three points to one.

Prediction

It’s unlikely the Sharks’ scrum will fold as badly as last week. If it holds up, they should secure their first win of the season.

