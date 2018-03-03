Sharks vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Sharks hosts the Waratahs at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match just past midnight on Sunday morning starting from 12:05am (AEDT).
In the past two years, the Sharks have had the same season results of nine wins, five losses, and one draw, while also scoring 40 tries in each campaign.
Two weeks ago, they scored three tries against the Lions, attacking in an improved fashion from the past two years, facilitated by the coach’s, playmaker Robert du Preez.
What failed miserably was the side’s scrum, which contributed heavily to their loss.
The Sharks have conceded just eight tries in their last six home games against Australian opposition, twice keeping their opponents tryless in that period.
Like the Sharks, the Waratahs’ attack looks exciting, while their scrum is abysmal, so the team to fix their setpiece will likely earn the win.
Bernard Foley has crossed for a try in each of his three previous games against the Sharks, making this an intriguing battle between the side’s No.10s.
In their last contest, Israel Folau scored two tries against the Sharks, although the South Africans outscored the Waratahs by almost three points to one.
Prediction
It’s unlikely the Sharks’ scrum will fold as badly as last week. If it holds up, they should secure their first win of the season.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match between the Sharks and the Waratahs at Kings Park in Durban, just past midnight on Sunday morning starting from 12:05am (AEDT).
3:03am
Brian Walton said | 3:03am | ! Report
Question: Do the Aussie teams need improving in all areas? Answer: yes. Question: did the Tahs scrum do better than expected? Answer: yes. Question:
2:44am
RobC said | 2:44am | ! Report
A Century of foibles, leads to the first Super Rugby “sister kiss”
It what totals to over a 100 mistakes, both teams displayed a dark comedy of errors that the Waratahs will feel is a good result in Africa, a 24 all draw. There were: 42 turnovers in general play, 31 missed tackles, 19 other turnovers, 6 rucks lost, 5 lineouts lost and 3 scrums lost
Dark comedy is the best term, because by around 55′ the Sharks in their black uniform had the game in bag. It was display of poor captainship and game management.
The first lowlight was Sharks 8thman Keegan Daniel. He takes the cake, in what led to the nearest thing you can call an “own goal” from halfway. Tahs intercepted and scored 7 points compliments to Michael Hooper try under the sticks. Daniel was subbed off immediately after.
The Sharks scored three great tries. But they conceded 27 turnovers in attack. They also refused to control the pace of the game. Instead they kicked and passed wildly, losing possession when they had momentum clearly on their side. This is probably something the coach will drill (or smash) into his Captain Ruan Botha and his son Rob.
The Tahs did a fine job in capitalising on the Sharks mistakes. They also shored up their scrum, in particular the final one located 22m out, dead in front of their own sticks. This saved the game.
But the Waratahs themselves have committed multiple unforced errors, which lead to lost territory momentum and points. Isreal Folau and Kurtley Beale were quiet. They were also kept quiet by the Sharks. Forwards like Michael Wells were shown up by Sharks players like centre Andre Esterhuizen.
But in the end. The Waratahs will come away more gratified having earned some tournament points in Africa. I wonder if they can win any across the Tasman. It was a display of commitment from their side, even if skills were not on display.
The fans of Sharks and South African Rugby will be displeased from the Durbanites display. But I think they will remain as a dangerous team as any – as long as their leadership team knows how to control the tempo, manage their team and the match a lot better than today.
2:19am
biltongbek said | 2:19am | ! Report
There is an immediate improvement in quality in the Bulls Lions match
2:53am
RobC said | 2:53am | ! Report
wow. Nice one Pollard to Johnny K
2:54am
biltongbek said | 2:54am | ! Report
Well envisioned and well executed
2:07am
RobC said | 2:07am | ! Report
right the Bulls Lions starting soon.
2:03am
ThugbyFan said | 2:03am | ! Report
And for all the Roar Saffers, Australia is 9 for 213 in its 2nd dig, and 402 runs in front. WHOOT !
2:10am
biltongbek said | 2:10am | ! Report
Durban is our worst ground to play test cricket, that score is more than enough to win
1:59am
ThugbyFan said | 1:59am | ! Report
Great call RobC. Am surprised you are sober enough to type after the Reds’ game on Friday. 🙂
2:02am
RobC said | 2:02am | ! Report
Thanks Thugby. hahahahahaha
How do you feel about the tie mate?
2:05am
ThugbyFan said | 2:05am | ! Report
Rob, it slaughtered my tipping for this week but am happy, a draw away in SA is never easy and the Tahs would be pleased with the points. Both teams need to put Superglue on their hands next week.
2:09am
RobC said | 2:09am | ! Report
True that.
I promised MrChook that I would call the game and make sure Tahs win
I should have promised him that the Tahs didnt lose instead!
1:58am
Rugby Tragic said | 1:58am | ! Report
Well Tah fans should not be too upset with that result. Points away are not easy to come by …
Sharks will get better as the season goes on but I have a feeling that 2018 is going to be a reasonable year for the Waratahs …