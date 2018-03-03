South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 3, live scores, blog

Establishing a massive 189-run first innings lead, Australia are well on their way to claiming a resounding victory in the first test against South Africa. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

On a slower than expected pitch in Durban, neither Australia or South Africa gained the upper hand after four even sessions to start the first test.

Chasing 352 for a first innings lead, the Proteas would’ve fancied their chances of equalling or even exceeding Australia’s total on a flat track.

Picking an extra batsman to combat the visitors formidable bowling unit, South Africa seemed well prepared to utilise the best batting conditions of the test.

What followed was a demolition job led by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Thrown the ball in just the 8th over after Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram made a solid start to the innings, Nathan Lyon struck with just his second delivery in South Africa.

Completing a brilliant diving catch of a leading edge from Elgar, Lyon had the home side in a spin, striking for a second time in the over as star batsman Hashim Amla departed for a duck, after meekly prodding to Cameron Bancroft at short leg.

With spin creating an opening into the Proteas batting line-up, the left arm pace of Mitchell Starc ripped it wide open.

Bowling around the wicket and often getting the ball to leave the right-handers, Starc’s lethal combination of pace, swing and accuracy was far too much to handle for South Africa, finishing with figures of 5-34.

Only AB de Villiers seemed untroubled by the bowling, posting an unbeaten 71.

Often appearing like he was batting on a different pitch to his teammates, de Villiers alone looked capable of pushing South Africa to a competitive total.

Conceding a lead of 189 at the end of Day 2, such a disparity between the two sides seemed unlikely when Australia lost 2-26 in the first 17 overs of the morning session.

Resuming their innings at 5-225, the visitors found it hard to rotate the strike initially, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj keeping things tight.

A 25-ball 35 from Mitchell Starc sparked Australia into action and despite a rash shot that saw him fall just four runs shy of his third test century, a brilliant innings from Mitchell Marsh led the visitors past 350.

Two terrific sessions have seen Australia take a stranglehold of the first test, and their grip is only likely to tighten as the teams enter Day 3.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 3 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.