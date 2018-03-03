South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 3, live scores, blog

Establishing a massive 189-run first innings lead, Australia are well on their way to claiming a resounding victory in the first test against South Africa. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).
On a slower than expected pitch in Durban, neither Australia or South Africa gained the upper hand after four even sessions to start the first test.
Chasing 352 for a first innings lead, the Proteas would’ve fancied their chances of equalling or even exceeding Australia’s total on a flat track.
Picking an extra batsman to combat the visitors formidable bowling unit, South Africa seemed well prepared to utilise the best batting conditions of the test.
What followed was a demolition job led by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.
Thrown the ball in just the 8th over after Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram made a solid start to the innings, Nathan Lyon struck with just his second delivery in South Africa.
Completing a brilliant diving catch of a leading edge from Elgar, Lyon had the home side in a spin, striking for a second time in the over as star batsman Hashim Amla departed for a duck, after meekly prodding to Cameron Bancroft at short leg.
With spin creating an opening into the Proteas batting line-up, the left arm pace of Mitchell Starc ripped it wide open.
Bowling around the wicket and often getting the ball to leave the right-handers, Starc’s lethal combination of pace, swing and accuracy was far too much to handle for South Africa, finishing with figures of 5-34.
Only AB de Villiers seemed untroubled by the bowling, posting an unbeaten 71.
Often appearing like he was batting on a different pitch to his teammates, de Villiers alone looked capable of pushing South Africa to a competitive total.
Conceding a lead of 189 at the end of Day 2, such a disparity between the two sides seemed unlikely when Australia lost 2-26 in the first 17 overs of the morning session.
Resuming their innings at 5-225, the visitors found it hard to rotate the strike initially, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj keeping things tight.
A 25-ball 35 from Mitchell Starc sparked Australia into action and despite a rash shot that saw him fall just four runs shy of his third test century, a brilliant innings from Mitchell Marsh led the visitors past 350.
Two terrific sessions have seen Australia take a stranglehold of the first test, and their grip is only likely to tighten as the teams enter Day 3.
9:14pm
Mattw said | 9:14pm | ! Report
Look, we will take that given where we are, plenty ahead in the test, but honestly all 3 wickets were fairly soft. Warner just lazy and in a similar way to how we have seen him go before. Usman, to spin, again, with a stupid shot, I’m shocked, honestly. How long has it been since he made tough runs for us? And being number 3 too.
Bancroft showed some grit to keep himself around for his 50, but gave it away walking down, again. You CANNOT walk down to a spinner so consistently, he will do exactly what happened, slide one wide.
I don’t know how I feel about Bancroft opening for us next test, showed a bit today, but conditions weren’t that tough and SA wasn’t at their bowling best IMO, no replacement though.
Khawaja needs to show something soon as well, his overseas record is pathetic, his test stats facing spin is pathetic and apart from a big 100 in a dead rubber in perfect conditions he hasn’t made any score of note under pressure in a long time. Not convinced still, but Handscomb is the only replacement bat, and though I like him I can’t see him making significant strides if put back in, and it would force Smith to 3 most likely.
9:07pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:07pm | ! Report
Cam Bancroft played well for his innings of 53, but he’ll feel like he left some runs on the pitch as will David Warner and Usman Khawaja after all three batsman played unnecessary shots to lose their wickets.
Australia are still well in control at lunch on Day 3, and Smith and Marsh will look to push that advantage upon the resumption of play. Showers are forecast for later today, so expect the Aussies to maintain the run rate around 4 an over.
9:02pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:02pm | ! Report
End Of Session
And that’s lunch as Marsh ends the session with a defensive prod. Plenty of action in that session, the Proteas took three wickets but Australia have now pushed their lead to 301. Rabada and Maharaj were again the pick of the bowlers but the left arm off spinner has taken plenty of stick as well going at just under 5 an over.
Smith 16
S Marsh 4
Over: 27.0
Score: 3/112
9:00pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:00pm | ! Report
FOUR!
Marsh is off the mark with a boundary. He uses his feet well and plays a nice on drive which beats the diving man at mid off
Smith 16
S Marsh 4
Over: 26.5
Score: 3/112
9:00pm
Matthew Pearce said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Good innings but Bancroft really needed to go on well past that. Don’t think he’s got himself back up as much as he could’ve.
9:06pm
Worlds Biggest said | 9:06pm | ! Report
Definitely threw his wicket away after looking really good. Anyway hope this knock gives him some confidence.
8:58pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Both Marsh and Smith fell to Maharaj in the first innings.
8:58pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:58pm | ! Report
He’s gone for plenty of runs but Maharaj has now picked up his second. Shaun Marsh makes his way out to the crease.
8:57pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:57pm | ! Report
WICKET!
Bancroft’s good innings comes to an end. He’s thrown it away really as he charges down the track to a wide delivery, but he’s beaten as Maharaj’s ball spins away leaving him stranded miles outside his crease. de Kock savours the moment a little before removing the bails.
Smith 16
Over: 26.1
Score: 3/108
8:54pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:54pm | ! Report
There’s a stifled appeal for lbw against Bancroft, as the batsmen scurry through for a leg bye. Most likely going down leg.
Bancroft 53
Smith 16
Over: 25.3
Score: 2/108
8:52pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Much better line and length from Morkel who is back over the wicket to Smith.
Bancroft 53
Smith 15
Over: 25.1
Score: 2/106