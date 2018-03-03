Sunwolves vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:
The Rebels are going from strength to strength in season 2018, taking a 20-point win over the Sunwolves in Round 3.
Final score
Sunwolves 17
Rebels 37
Match preview:
The Melbourne Rebels impressed in their Super Rugby opener last week but need to be wary of a Sunwolves team that tested the Brumbies in Tokyo. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:15pm (AEDT).
Another high-scoring contest awaits in Japan, as the Sunwolves host a Rebels team high on confidence following a comprehensive opening round win over the Reds.
With high-profile recruit Will Genia pulling the strings, the Rebels should be a force to be reckoned with this season – provided ill-discipline doesn’t get the better of them.
Genia has the potential to be one of the recruits of the season, and his expertise should provide Melbourne with much-needed direction in attack.
In defence, they will have to remain on their guard against a flamboyant and dangerous Sunwolves team. Home support makes the Sunwolves more dangerous given their passionate fan-base and that should inspire the hosts to keep the Rebels honest.
Sunwolves coach Jamie Joseph has rung the changes, with last week’s No.10, Robbie Robinson, shifting to fullback, as fellow New Zealander Hayden Parker comes in at five-eighth. Kiwi prop Craig Millar and Aussie loose forward Ed Quirk are among other players promoted to the starting line-up.
Meanwhile, former England lock Geoff Parling is set to make his Rebels debut after being named on the bench.
Parling, who has played 54 Tests for England and three for the British and Irish Lions, replaces Sam Jeffries who is expected to miss three weeks with a minor knee injury. Rebels coach Dave Wessels has named an unchanged starting line-up.
The only other change to the bench is experienced flanker Colby Fainga’a coming in for Semisi Tupou, as Wessels opts for six forwards in his substitutes.
Prediction
An upset win is not beyond the Sunwolves but Genia’s class and composure should get the Rebels home.
Melbourne by 5
8:04pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Just watched the highlights to see if my feeling from the match were right…and they were. Rebels first and third try should never have been given, Very obvious forward passes. Rather strange that the TMO did not pick up them. Don’t need special angels to see that.
5:22pm
Timbo (L) said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Rebels by 5 – I think it might be time for the bookies to change their tune. The Rebs are a super group with the best from the force playing with the cream of the Rebels and Ginea. There are a lot of internationals in the side.
5:17pm
Onside said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Scores on Fox broadcast were shown as, Rebels v Sun Wolves ,
incorrectly indicating Rebels not Sun Wolves were the home side .
5:17pm
Malo said | 5:17pm | ! Report
Go the Shute shield
5:16pm
Alan Nicolea said | 5:16pm | ! Report
As for the Rebels penalty try. Quirk played at the football when the Rebels were attacking down the right and they looked certain to score if it wasn’t for Quirk’s deliberate knock-down. As a result, a yellow card and penalty try was awarded.
5:16pm
BlackWave said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Rebels deserved that at the end.
Could not believe how many offside calls the ref gave the sunwolves at the end. Many of them appeared unwarranted.
Genia looks to be in good touch apart from that pretty awful intercept he threw 5 metres from the tryline.
5:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 5:15pm | ! Report
The Rebels remain undefeated this season, securing a comfortable 20 point victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo. The Rebels did the damager early in the first half and the second half, piling on the majority of their 37 points during these periods to secure victory. The Sunwolves did well to claw their way back from a 10 point deficit in the first half, but the Rebels went up a few gears at the start of the second half, and put the game to bed. The Rebels are still a work in progress, just like the Sunwolves, but Melbourne are building the confidence required to test the better teams in this competition.
5:11pm
Alan Nicolea said | 5:11pm | ! Report
They are fantastic Fionn. That is why Japan is hosting the World Cup. There is a great market to exploit here in such a great nation.
PENALTY TRY REBELS
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
FULLTIME
