Sunwolves vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:

The Rebels are going from strength to strength in season 2018, taking a 20-point win over the Sunwolves in Round 3.

Final score

Sunwolves 17

Rebels 37

Match preview:

The Melbourne Rebels impressed in their Super Rugby opener last week but need to be wary of a Sunwolves team that tested the Brumbies in Tokyo. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:15pm (AEDT).

Another high-scoring contest awaits in Japan, as the Sunwolves host a Rebels team high on confidence following a comprehensive opening round win over the Reds.

With high-profile recruit Will Genia pulling the strings, the Rebels should be a force to be reckoned with this season – provided ill-discipline doesn’t get the better of them.

Genia has the potential to be one of the recruits of the season, and his expertise should provide Melbourne with much-needed direction in attack.

In defence, they will have to remain on their guard against a flamboyant and dangerous Sunwolves team. Home support makes the Sunwolves more dangerous given their passionate fan-base and that should inspire the hosts to keep the Rebels honest.

Sunwolves coach Jamie Joseph has rung the changes, with last week’s No.10, Robbie Robinson, shifting to fullback, as fellow New Zealander Hayden Parker comes in at five-eighth. Kiwi prop Craig Millar and Aussie loose forward Ed Quirk are among other players promoted to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, former England lock Geoff Parling is set to make his Rebels debut after being named on the bench.

Parling, who has played 54 Tests for England and three for the British and Irish Lions, replaces Sam Jeffries who is expected to miss three weeks with a minor knee injury. Rebels coach Dave Wessels has named an unchanged starting line-up.

The only other change to the bench is experienced flanker Colby Fainga’a coming in for Semisi Tupou, as Wessels opts for six forwards in his substitutes.

Prediction

An upset win is not beyond the Sunwolves but Genia’s class and composure should get the Rebels home.

Melbourne by 5