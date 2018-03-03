Thurston calls for playmaker protection

Johnathan Thurston wants late hits on playmakers to be treated similarly to punches in the NRL, calling for offenders to be met with five-minute sin-bins.

Thurston will make his return from last year’s season-ending shoulder injury for his 300th match against Cronulla next Saturday as he begins his last season in the NRL.

But he’s desperate to see the game move to protect his current and future play-making counterparts, demanding that the league cracks down on the matter heading into 2018.

“(There could be) a five-minute sin bin for those type of offences,” Thurston said.

“The officials need to be better at identifying it. We’ve got two touch judges, we have two referees on the field, they need to be seeing what’s going on.

“I’m not talking about when you take the ball right in the line and you’re passing a metre off.

“I’m talking when you pass the ball, your body’s relaxed and you get whacked from behind, which gives you that whiplash effect of the neck. That’s what we need to get out of our game.”

Thurston has been a target for defenders throughout his career, with coach Paul Green having regularly led calls for the game to protect its creative players.

Thurston himself accepts he is at times going to be whacked given his willingness to take the ball to the line.

But he hopes it won’t take something more serious – such as a career-ending injury – for the game to stamp down on the issue.

“Your neck gets whip-lashed and you start to get tingles down your arm, start getting back spasms and things like that.”

“It’s like when we took our the spear tackle, punching, shoulder charge, I think this is another thing we don’t need in our game.

“I’m sure parents don’t want to see that type of plays that are going to deter their kids from playing our game.”