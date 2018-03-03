 

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

AdelaideDocker Roar Guru

By , 3 Mar 2018 AdelaideDocker is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

81 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn
    Mars Stadium
    JLT Community Series March 3, 2018
    Western Bulldogs 100, Hawthorn 78
    Western Bulldogs Hawthorn
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q106036   0 5232
    Q207345   0 8553
    Q3012880   0 10868
    Q401510100   0 111278

    Match result:

    The Western Bulldogs have come away the winner in their first JLT Community Series match, defeating Hawthorn by 22 points.

    Final score
    Western Bulldogs 15.10 (100)
    Hawthorn 11.12 (78)

    Match preview:

    Saturday afternoon football heads to Ballarat, as two (semi)-recent premiers in Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs take part in their first tastes of JLT footy in 2018. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog, starting from 2:10pm (AEDT).

    After winning a miracle premiership in 2016, the Bulldogs fell away badly last year; they won four of their first five games, they went 7-10 in their final 17 to plummet to a tenth place finish. We’ve been left wondering, was it just a post-premiership hangover, or the beginning of a prolonged fall out of finals contention?

    Hawthorn, too, fell from finals to the lower ranks of the ladder last year. Defeated by today’s opponents in the 2016 finals series, their dynasty was over. Beginning an uncharacteristic rebuild last year, the Hawks fell to twelfth; not the apocalyptic result some were expecting, but not the best.

    This isn’t a make-or-break year for either team, but they’d be both wanting to prove something: the Bulldogs desiring to prove 2017 was an aberration and they are more than fit to regularly feature in finals, and Hawthorn to showcase rebuilds don’t have to be long and arduous.

    Both teams will field relatively strong line-ups in Ballarat today, with the Hawks including big names Ryan Burton, Jaeger O’Meara, Tom Mitchell, Shaun Burgoyne and Jarryd Roughead. They’ll also have recruit Jarman Impey debuting for the club, while two draftees in Oliver Hanrahan and David Mirra will take to the field in the prestigious brown and gold.

    The Bulldogs are perhaps being a little more daring with their team, debuting three of their recruits in Jackson Trengove, Hayden Crozier and Josh Schache, while promising draftee Aaron Naughton is also in the team. Their biggest names – Easton Wood, Marcus Bontempelli and Jason Johanissen – are all in the team, but Tom Boyd isn’t.

    Prediction
    Both sides have named strong teams, and both would be determined to get the win – even if it’s ultimately just a pre-season game. With Hawthorn having perhaps the more settled, experienced team – as opposed to the experienced yet full of new faces side of their opponents – I’ll pencil them in for a narrow win.

    Hawthorn by 11

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' BEHIND - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    4' GOAL - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    7' BEHIND - Rushed (Hawthorn)
    8' GOAL - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    10' GOAL - Mitch Honeychurch (Western Bulldogs)
    12' GOAL - Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)
    14' GOAL - Marc Pittonet (Hawthorn)
    17' GOAL - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    20' GOAL - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)
    21' GOAL - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    23' GOAL - Ryan Schoenmakers (Hawthorn)
    25' GOAL - Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)
    27' GOAL - Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)
    Quarter 2
    4' GOAL - Oliver Hanrahan (Hawthorn)
    6' GOAL - Caleb Daniel (Western Bulldogs)
    9' GOAL - Ryan Schoenmakers (Hawthorn)
    10' BEHIND - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    14' BEHIND - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    16' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    17' BEHIND - Daniel Howe (Hawthorn)
    20' BEHIND - Rushed (Western Bulldogs)
    21' BEHIND - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    24' GOAL - Isaac Smith (Hawthorn)
    Quarter 3
    2' BEHIND - Tom Liberatore (Western Bulldogs)
    2' BEHIND - Matthew Suckling (Western Bulldogs)
    5' GOAL - Easton Wood (Western Bulldogs)
    6' GOAL - Ryan Schoenmakers (Hawthorn)
    7' GOAL - Jackson Trengove (Western Bulldogs)
    8' GOAL - Josh Schache (Western Bulldogs)
    11' GOAL - Liam Picken (Western Bulldogs)
    15' BEHIND - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    16' BEHIND - Liam Shiels (Hawthorn)
    16' BEHIND - Ricky Henderson (Hawthorn)
    17' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    18' GOAL - Tom Liberatore (Western Bulldogs)
    23' BEHIND - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    25' BEHIND - Rushed (Western Bulldogs)
    28' GOAL - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    Quarter 4
    2' BEHIND - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    3' GOAL - Josh Dunkley (Western Bulldogs)
    5' BEHIND - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    7' GOAL - Mitch Honeychurch (Western Bulldogs)
    8' BEHIND - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    8' GOAL - Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)
    10' BEHIND - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    12' BEHIND - Jaeger O'Meara (Hawthorn)
    13' BEHIND - Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn)
    20' GOAL - Bailey Dale (Western Bulldogs)

    This Club Roar video is trending right now!

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (81)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      4:37pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:37pm | ! Report

      MATCH REPORT

      The Western Bulldogs have defeated Hawthorn by 22 points in an exciting, and relatively high-scoring, match in Ballarat, although both sides will take many positives away from the great pre-season contest.

      The first quarter was a goal scoring feast – the teams delivered eleven of the majors – and was more than enjoyable to watch. With both teams holding leads are various stages of the long quarter, it was their respective offences which game to prominence. Fast, slick and goal after goal – it was a great introduction to these two teams in 2018. The usual suspects quickly accumulated the ball for both teams – Mitchell for the Hawks, Macrae and Bontempelli for the Bulldogs. The long (thirty or so minute) quarter came to an end with a four point Bulldogs lead.

      As one would expect, the ferocious nature of the first fell away a bit in the second stanza, as the goal scoring dried up. A trio of early goals – two of them to the Hawks, giving them the lead back – then transitioned to a string of inaccuracy from both sides. Six consecutive behinds, though, shouldn’t over shadow the exciting play that was happening throughout the ground. Truthfully, it was difficult to predict who’d conquer the match. The lead was the Hawks, though, at the half – thanks to an after-the-siren goal to Isaac Smith.

      The third quarter was an ominous one for the Hawks, as the Bulldogs took control of the game. Two behinds and a goal in the first four minutes of the second half allowed them to equalize the scores, before Hawthorn snatched the lead back through Schoenmakers. The Dogs, after that, booted three, including the first goals in the blue, white and red to Josh Schache and Jackson Trengrove. Roughead got a late one back for the Hawks, but although their lead – twelve points – wasn’t the biggest, the Dogs looked to be in the box seat for a win.

      And they ultimately were. A comparatively low scoring final quarter – three goals to the Dogs, just a solidary one to the Hawks – meant the Dogs comfortably took a 22 point lead to the final siren.

      Both teams will take plenty of positives away, with the performances of the biggest names on the ground impressing. Bontempelli (25 touches) was excellent, and Tom Mitchell (30 touches and a goal) was often scintillating. Macrae (24 and two goals) and Biggs (28) were also high accumulaters of the ball for the Dogs, as were Sicily (24) and Smith (18 and one goal) for the Hawks. Josh Schache didn’t play the first half, and scored a memorable goal early in the second, but made just about zero impact other than that, whilst O’Meara (16 touches) was solid for the Hawks.
      Hawthorn take on Carlton in their next JLT encounter on March 10, whilst the Bulldogs play Collingwood the same day.

      Western Bulldogs: 15.10 (100)
      Hawthorn: 11.12 (78)

      Reply

      • 5:05pm
        Birdman said | 5:05pm | ! Report

        thanks for the blog AD.

        Enjoyed your work.

        Talking of work, Hawks have a bit in front of them to get a bigger share of effective clearances – they struggled in that area after half time.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:26pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:26pm | ! Report

      FULL TIME

      Well, my prediction was wrong.

      It’s the Bulldogs winning by 22 points.

      I’ll have a short match report in a few minutes.

      Western Bulldogs: 15.10 (100)
      Hawthorn: 11.12 (78)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:22pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:22pm | ! Report

      GOAL BULLDOGS

      The Bulldogs hit the ton! That was through Bailey Dale’s goal.

      Four or so minutes left, and you’d assume the Bulldogs have just about wrapped this one up.

      Western Bulldogs: 15.10 (100)
      Hawthorn: 11.12 (78)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:18pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:18pm | ! Report

      Five minutes left, and the Bulldogs have a seventeen point lead.

      Hawthorn will want to score a goal soonish, to have any chance.

      Western Bulldogs: 14.10 (94)
      Hawthorn: 11.11 (77)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:13pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:13pm | ! Report

      BEHIND HAWTHORN

      O’Meara misses. His first score of any kind this afternoon.

      Western Bulldogs: 14.10 (94)
      Hawthorn: 11.11 (77)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:11pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:11pm | ! Report

      BEHIND HAWTHORN

      They are still alive – ooooh, maybe not.

      Roughead hits the post! Looked to be a good kick, to be fair.

      Western Bulldogs: 14.10 (94)
      Hawthorn: 11.10 (76)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:10pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:10pm | ! Report

      GOAL HAWTHORN

      He’s led their disposal count for the entire day, and now Tom Mitchell has a goal to add to his stats. Picks up a lose ball, send it through the middle. They might just be still alive, as is Hawthorn’s tradition.

      Western Bulldogs: 14.10 (94)
      Hawthorn: 11.9 (75)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:09pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:09pm | ! Report

      BEHIND HAWTHORN

      Bruest misses.

      Western Bulldogs: 14.10 (94)
      Hawthorn: 10.9 (69)

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion