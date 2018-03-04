Canberra Raiders 2018 season preview

The Raiders took a step backwards in 2018 finishing in 11th spot after making the preliminary final in 2016. Will they bounce back under Ricky Stuart in 2018 and make the finals or will inconsistency plague the side again?

Last season – 11th

11 Wins, 13 losses, 558 points scored, 497 points conceded

Last five seasons (2013-2017)

13th, 15th, 10th, second (Lost Prelim Final), 11th

2017 review

The Raiders were, alongside the Warriors, the most disappointing and underachieving side in 2017. They came into the season as one of the outright premiership favourites, after their preliminary final loss in 2016.

However, they never lived up to the mark all season, finishing in 11th spot. The Raiders lost several close games, not through bad luck but bad game management and a lack of mental toughness.

This side suffered from poor discipline and a lack of leadership on the field at times as they took a big step backwards. I thought their forwards underperformed for most of the season, and the players in their spine, outside of Josh Hodgson, never raised their games or took ownership of the close games.

The team, at very worst, should have scraped into the top eight, and to miss the finals was probably the biggest shock of any team last season.

2018 Gains

Brad Abbey (Bulldogs), Charlie Gubb (Warriors – 2019), Siliva Havili (Dragons – 2018), Sam Williams (Wakefield – 2018), Craig Garvey (Bulldogs – 2018), Sitiveni Moceidreke (Rabbitohs – 2018), Stefano Hala (Panthers – 2019)

2018 Losses

Adam Clydsdale (retired), Lachlan Croker (Sea Eagles), Jeff Lima (retired), Kato Ottio (Widnes, deceased), Clay Priest (Bulldogs), Zac Santo (Warriors), Scott Sorensen (Sharks), Dave Taylor (Toronto), Jordan Turner (Huddersfield), Kurt Baptiste (Leigh Centurions).

The Raiders have been quiet in the player market, trying to juggle a Salary Cap that saw them lose valuable depth in 2017. Sam Williams is a capable back up half if Blake Austin or Aidan Sezer fail to fire again in 2018.

On the plus side, the Raiders have largely kept their squad together with no notable losses outside of Kurt Baptiste. With Josh Hodgson having suffered an ACL injury in the World Cup, it leaves the Raiders in a real pickle at hooker, one of the key positions on the park.

Head coach: Ricky Stuart (fifth season)

Ricky Stuart cut a frustrated figure throughout 2017 as his team failed to find his mojo. I think, overall in his four seasons in Canberra, Stuart has done a great job at assembling a good roster without being able to land any big name Origin players.

Stuart recently re-signed until 2020, so it looks like he is in for the long haul in Canberra. However, his record now is four seasons in Canberra for just one finals’ appearance, and after the first couple of years of steady rebuilding, his side really needs to bounce back to make the finals this season or Stuart will find himself back under pressure.

Most Important Player – Aidan Sezer

Sezer is a steady halfback, however I think he has been slightly underwhelming in his two seasons at the Raiders. For mine, he needs to be more dominant and be more influential in terms of creating tries and being a genuine threat with the football.

With Josh Hodgson out for the majority if the season he really needs to step up and take ownership of this side. Sezer has a tidy kicking game and is a pretty good defender, however he needs to help win some close games for the Raiders in 2018 which is where they fell down last season.

Likely 2018 side

1. Jack Wighton 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joey Leilua 5. Nick Cotric 6. Blake Austin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Junior Paulo 9. Siliva Havili 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Josh Papalii 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Sia Soliola. Bench: 14. Craig Garvey 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Luke Bateman 17. Charlie Gubb. Unavailable: Josh Hodgson (Knee)

2018 Verdict – fifth

I think the Raiders would have learnt plenty from last season and can bounce back this year. I originally had them as a potential top four side, however I am a bit worried about the fact they have lost key playmaker Josh Hodgson for the first half of the season at least.

Last year the Raiders had a differential of +61 which was better then fourth placed Parramatta. This shows they could easily have finished a lot higher if they had won some of the close games.

I still really like their strike power across the park and think they are plenty of points in this side if they can rediscover that hard edge. I’m expecting a far more disciplined side this year as it looked at times last year as if they just expected things to happen and fell into bad habits.

In arm wrestles they got frustrated and where put off their game and I expect teams to try and niggle a few of their key players again this season.

I’m expecting their halves to be better this year, given there will be pressure on them to get a new contract, and there is still enough power in the forwards for this side to hold their own in the middle of the field.

I’m confident they can re-establish some sort of fortress in cold Canberra that will lead them back to the finals. Depth is a worry for mine as if they get a few injuries they don’t appear to have great back up talent compared to some other top eight sides.

However I think this is a side that can really rebound strong this year with added motivation leading them to fifth place and being a genuine threat in the finals.

Eddie’s ladder

Fifth: Canberra Raiders

Sixth: Manly Warringah Sea EaglesSeventh: Brisbane BroncosEighth: Penrith PanthersNinth: Parramatta EelsTenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors