Bernard Foley’s boot grabs a draw in Durban

Just as well Bernard Foley has a golden boot for the Waratahs, as his general play is sadly lacking.
Early this morning in Durban Foley landed a conversion from touch near time to snatch a draw with the Sharks. The scoreboard was locked at ten-all at half-time and 24-all at full-time, with each side scoring three converted tries and a penalty.
And while Foley’s general play left a lot to be desired, with three forward passes killing really promising Waratah attacks, there was a lot to like about this new-look Waratah squad.
I give the credit to the new assistant coach Simon Cron. He took Northern Suburbs to two successive Shute Shield grand finals in 2016 and 2017, winning the first to give the club their first premiership in 41 years before losing to Warringah to give them their first ever premiership in the second.
Cron cut his rugby teeth as a kid and as a teenager in the New Zealand heartland of Canterbury. He’s all about playing rugby to enjoy it, providing the basics are spot on.
Norths had it in spades and the Waratahs are starting to show it, which is a helluva lot more palatable than the miserable four Super Rugby wins they managed last season.
As part of the proof, drawing with the Sharks was no mean feat. The Waratahs had only 49 per cent possession and 46 per cent territory. They lost three tight heads, gave away eight penalties to three and missed 22 tackles to nine.
But under the massive pressure exerted by the Sharks, the Waratahs of the past would have missed more like 50 tackles and been thrashed by a cricket score. So in a backhanded way missing only 22 tackles was a giant step forward.
But something has to be done about the scrummaging. The Waratahs were pushed all over the park, yet they still managed a draw – don’t ever lost sight of that fact.
In many ways the Waratahs were their own worst enemy in Durban. There were so many highly promising moves that broke down through not sticking to basics. I’ve mentioned Foley’s three forward passes, but he wasn’t the only culprit.
How any representative footballer can deliberately throw a forward pass defies description.
If a support has overrun the ball carrier, which in itself is inexcusable, don’t compound the error by throwing the forward pass – either die with it to retain possession or put a boot to it. It’s as simple as that.
The promising pointers? The Waratahs now have two exciting young half-backs in Jake Gordon and in debutant Mitch Short, another Randwick product. Both swiftly and accurately deliver from set play and in the loose, which is a far cry from the pottering and loitering Nick Phipps, who is injured.
When Short came on in the second half he immediately made a spectacular break but with no support. The Waratahs lost possession. Late in the game he finished off a superb Waratahs attacking move to touch down. He’ll long remember his debut. And there’s no space left for Phipps.
I really like the look of outside centre Lalakai Foketi, who uses his big frame to advantage in attack and is a take-no-prisoners defender. I’m looking forward to him linking up more with Israel Folau. Bench utility back Bryce Hegarty is another exciting prospect who deserves far more game time.
Up-front skipper Michael Hooper was 80 minutes non-stop but in a positive way. He never gave away a penalty, made many a telling tackle and was on hand to take the final pass for a Waratah try. That’s more like it.
Lineout jumper Neil Hanigan has a great understanding with hooker Damien Fitzpatrick’s feeds. Long may that be the case.
So it’s another long haul to Buenos Aires to take on the Jaguares next weekend. May the improvement and the enjoyment continue for the Waratahs so the fans can flock back to Allianz after their enforced hibernation.
But it’s SANZAAR that should go into hibernation after its latest major blunder. The current first cricket Test between South Africa and Australia is being played at Kingsmead in Durban. That decision was made two years ago, but SANZAAR didn’t bother to do its homework.
The Super Rugby draw was made only a couple of months ago, when SANZAAR scheduled the Sharks vs Waratahs game at Kings Park, just under two kilometres from Kingsmead.
So the cricket Test and the rugby were played at exactly the same time. Will SANZAAR ever do anything right?
Don’t hold your breath waiting for a miracle.
dean said
for the wallabies 10 to not be able to pass straight is an absolute joke. multiple try saving opportunities gone to S###! because he can’t do his fundamentals properly! #NSW-WALLABIESNEEDANEW10
Tom said
I’m curious how you praise Simon Cron for his philosophy of getting the basics right, and then point out Foley threw 3 forward passes due to receivers over-running him…doesn’t get much more basic than that.
rebel said
Tom it’s obvious Cron is responsible for the good aspects. The bad is all on the head coach.
Dan54 said
Perhaps because Cron is forward coach?
KFar said
That’s the point he’s making. Forwards over running the ball leading to 3 forward passes. A basic skills issue.
Trebla said
I think David Lord and comments are a bit harsh on Bernard Foley. Anyone who has played a game of touch footy would know that once you have decided to pass, especially a long one, it is hard to pull out. And it is a fine line between a flat and forward pass. I do not recall Foley throwing a lot of forward passes, but I do recall a lot of good passes and good play overall.
Jameswm said
I remember one long one that was forward and a shorter one he passed forward into Foketi’s back.
Cynical Play said
Foley had a mixed game, no doubt. I counted four errors, but then some great play including an absolute try-saving tackle near the posts (7 pointer for sure) and then an ‘ice-man’ kick form the side-line to level the scores. It was Beale who had an uncharacteristically quiet game. He had no impact, ran odd lines, then got hammered off he ball and injured his ribs, and went off. Gordon must keep starting, but what a debut from Short, the back-up 9. Incredible attacking player in the Gordon mould. Wells and Miller were not far behind Hooper in their impact on the game, and Johnson-Holmes showed again he has good hands after his contribution to the final match-winning try last week.
A draw was a fair outcome in this exciting but error-riddled match. But Peyper seemed to use 2 interpretations for identical incidents, when he penalised the Tahs for a failed attempt at intercept, calling it a ‘knock-down’, then clearly and deliberately didn’t penalise the Sharks forward for a deliberate knock-down right in front of him. Additionally, I thought he could have penalised the Sharks front row for angling in which they did repeatedly. Impartial? SA ref in SA? How can he be.?!!
Anyone who thinks Folau is better on the wing needs to watch this game. When he shifted to the wing he was essentially out of the game and hardly saw the ball from that point. Importantly, he was not the player to field the bombs down the middle after that.
The line-out is becoming the Tah set-piece weapon of choice. Hannigan is jumping well and when Simmons is back and Holloway playing things are good. Cron’s going to need to get the scrum firing before it eats away at the psyche.
Jameswm said
What’s wrong with the cricket and rugby being on in the same city?
The Sharks 12 killed us.
On the front row, the sub ranga was better than Robertson. So is Ryan at LH.
Two penalties we conceded were from failed Hanigan clean outs. Yet he and Robertson are fixtures in the team. When will we reward performance?
We’re also battling in the back row and our ball handling was terrible.
Still, we showed ticker and got the draw. I’d have taken that for sure.
Charging Rhino said
Sharks tried very hard to lose. But all they could do is muster a draw.