Bulls vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores

By , 4 Mar 2018

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Bulls vs Lions

    Super Rugby, 4 March, 2018
    Loftus Versfeld
    Fulltime - Bulls 35, Lions 49
    Bulls   Lions
    35 FINAL SCORE 49
    4 TRIES 7
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 6
    3 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Marius van der westhuizen
    Touch judges: Rasta Rasivhenge & Stephan Geldenhuys
    TMO: Christian du Preez

    The Bulls and the Lions will go head-to-head in Round 3 of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning, start from 2:05am AEDT.

    The Lions have arguably been the best team in the league over the past two years, featuring in the final twice, once away and once at home – but on both occassions they have lost to New Zealand opposition, the Hurricanes in 2016 and the Crusaders in 2017.

    Coach Johann Ackermann has moved on now and they find themselves with a big challenge under new coach Swys de Bruin, not just to maintain their excellent form over the last two years but to go one step further and win the competition.

    The Bulls on the other hand copped a rather disappointing 2017, ultimately finishing fifteenth in the overall standings, ahead only of struggling teams like the Waratahs, Rebels and Sunwolves

    The Lions were one of four teams to get their season underway in Round 1, matched up against the Sharks, and got their season off to a good start with a 26-19 win.

    They had another home match in Round 2 and this was a victory also, quite a comfortable one, defeating the Jaguares by 20 points in a 47-27 result.

    The Bulls meanwhile did not feature in Round 1 and played their first match of the 2018 season at home against the Hurricanes in Round 2.

    They would be extremely happy with the result – a two-point victory over the 2016 winners.

    Prediction
    The Lions were the stronger team in 2017 and despite a good win by the Bulls last week, that fact doesn’t seem likely to have changed.

    Lions by 10.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match between the Bulls and the Lions in Round 3 of the 2018 Super Rugby season at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning, start from 2:05am AEDT.

    The Crowd Says (11)

    • 9:07am
      Taylorman said | 9:07am | ! Report

      Looks like Eddies going to have more than Scottish train passes to worry about in June. 😂😂

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:17am
      The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:17am | ! Report

      Thanks for the show boys. Super Rugby at is absolutely best. Top game of the season so far in Super Rugby.
      Lions are looking like serious title contenders again. A well-drilled machine that masters all aspects of the game.
      Bulls are on the rise, so much to like about their performance. They played the full 80 with real intensity, skill and heart.

      Impossible to select a MoM without feeling a bit unfair (so many good performances), but Malcolm Marx probably gotta get the nod.

      And to ruin BB’s evening a little, why can’t Elton J play like this for the Boks? If he could, the Boks flyhalf-problem would be solved.

      😉

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      3:55am
      The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:55am | ! Report

      My new darling Dyantyi sure can tackle. Harry was spot on about that.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      3:48am
      biltongbek said | 3:48am | ! Report

      Some beautifully executed tries in this match

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        3:54am
        The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:54am | ! Report

        Indeed. It is high-quality rugby all over.the paddock. Very few handling errors.

        Lions don’t look like they have dropped any quality at all since Ackermann’s exit,

        Third time lucky? They will be in with a shot.

        Reply
        • Roar Guru

          4:02am
          biltongbek said | 4:02am | ! Report

          I don’t know, it may become a bit of a mental block winning that final

          Reply
          • Roar Guru

            4:07am
            The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:07am | ! Report

            They were extremely unlucky last time. They gifted that final to the Saders. Red card, a couple of silly soft tries and a shocker from Ross Cronje, still they were so close win it. That is how I remembered it.
            They will have learned from that.

            Reply
    • Roar Guru

      3:01am
      The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:01am | ! Report

      Really good and entertaining first half. Right up there quality-wise with the Kiwi derbies.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:56am
      biltongbek said | 2:56am | ! Report

      Pollard is a better 12 than 10

      Reply

