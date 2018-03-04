Bulls vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls and the Lions will go head-to-head in Round 3 of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning, start from 2:05am AEDT.
The Lions have arguably been the best team in the league over the past two years, featuring in the final twice, once away and once at home – but on both occassions they have lost to New Zealand opposition, the Hurricanes in 2016 and the Crusaders in 2017.
Coach Johann Ackermann has moved on now and they find themselves with a big challenge under new coach Swys de Bruin, not just to maintain their excellent form over the last two years but to go one step further and win the competition.
The Bulls on the other hand copped a rather disappointing 2017, ultimately finishing fifteenth in the overall standings, ahead only of struggling teams like the Waratahs, Rebels and Sunwolves
The Lions were one of four teams to get their season underway in Round 1, matched up against the Sharks, and got their season off to a good start with a 26-19 win.
They had another home match in Round 2 and this was a victory also, quite a comfortable one, defeating the Jaguares by 20 points in a 47-27 result.
The Bulls meanwhile did not feature in Round 1 and played their first match of the 2018 season at home against the Hurricanes in Round 2.
They would be extremely happy with the result – a two-point victory over the 2016 winners.
Prediction
The Lions were the stronger team in 2017 and despite a good win by the Bulls last week, that fact doesn’t seem likely to have changed.
Lions by 10.
9:07am
Taylorman said | 9:07am | ! Report
Looks like Eddies going to have more than Scottish train passes to worry about in June. 😂😂
4:17am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:17am | ! Report
Thanks for the show boys. Super Rugby at is absolutely best. Top game of the season so far in Super Rugby.
Lions are looking like serious title contenders again. A well-drilled machine that masters all aspects of the game.
Bulls are on the rise, so much to like about their performance. They played the full 80 with real intensity, skill and heart.
Impossible to select a MoM without feeling a bit unfair (so many good performances), but Malcolm Marx probably gotta get the nod.
And to ruin BB’s evening a little, why can’t Elton J play like this for the Boks? If he could, the Boks flyhalf-problem would be solved.
😉
3:55am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:55am | ! Report
My new darling Dyantyi sure can tackle. Harry was spot on about that.
4:03am
biltongbek said | 4:03am | ! Report
Yeah he looks good, love his ball in hand stuff.
3:48am
biltongbek said | 3:48am | ! Report
Some beautifully executed tries in this match
3:54am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:54am | ! Report
Indeed. It is high-quality rugby all over.the paddock. Very few handling errors.
Lions don’t look like they have dropped any quality at all since Ackermann’s exit,
Third time lucky? They will be in with a shot.
3:54am
4:02am
biltongbek said | 4:02am | ! Report
I don’t know, it may become a bit of a mental block winning that final
4:07am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 4:07am | ! Report
They were extremely unlucky last time. They gifted that final to the Saders. Red card, a couple of silly soft tries and a shocker from Ross Cronje, still they were so close win it. That is how I remembered it.
They will have learned from that.
3:01am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:01am | ! Report
Really good and entertaining first half. Right up there quality-wise with the Kiwi derbies.
2:56am
biltongbek said | 2:56am | ! Report
Pollard is a better 12 than 10