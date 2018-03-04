Bulls vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls and the Lions will go head-to-head in Round 3 of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning, start from 2:05am AEDT.

The Lions have arguably been the best team in the league over the past two years, featuring in the final twice, once away and once at home – but on both occassions they have lost to New Zealand opposition, the Hurricanes in 2016 and the Crusaders in 2017.

Coach Johann Ackermann has moved on now and they find themselves with a big challenge under new coach Swys de Bruin, not just to maintain their excellent form over the last two years but to go one step further and win the competition.

The Bulls on the other hand copped a rather disappointing 2017, ultimately finishing fifteenth in the overall standings, ahead only of struggling teams like the Waratahs, Rebels and Sunwolves

The Lions were one of four teams to get their season underway in Round 1, matched up against the Sharks, and got their season off to a good start with a 26-19 win.

They had another home match in Round 2 and this was a victory also, quite a comfortable one, defeating the Jaguares by 20 points in a 47-27 result.

The Bulls meanwhile did not feature in Round 1 and played their first match of the 2018 season at home against the Hurricanes in Round 2.

They would be extremely happy with the result – a two-point victory over the 2016 winners.

Prediction

The Lions were the stronger team in 2017 and despite a good win by the Bulls last week, that fact doesn’t seem likely to have changed.

Lions by 10.

