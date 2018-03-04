Collingwood Magpies vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Western Bulldogs have taken another step towards a maiden appearance in the AFLW Grand Final with a solid win over Collingwood on Sunday.

Final score

Collingwood 6.5 (41)

Western Bulldogs 7.7 (49)

Match preview:

The Collingwood Magpies will host the Western Bulldogs at Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2:35pm (AEDT).

Both teams come into the game off big wins and while Collingwood looks to continue earning credibility back, the Bulldogs will see this as a must-win match to remain leading the Grand Final race.

After demolishing an injury-battered Carlton last week, the Bulldogs sit on top of the ladder with a percentage of 200.

The two sides right below them on the ladder in Brisbane and Melbourne play each other this week and a loss could see the Bulldogs lose their grip on a Grand Final position.

The most impressive aspect of their win over Carlton wasn’t Brooke Lochland’s seven goals, it was winning the inside 50 count 30-29 in a 73 point smashing.

Without their best player in Katie Brennan and the number one draft pick Isabel Huntington up forward, they still managed 26 scoring shots from 30 inside 50’s, while the Blues managed just three from 29.

Regardless of who Carlton had on the field, that is a dominance you just don’t see in this sport, but Collingwood has the right players to worry the Bulldogs this week.

Brittany Bonnici did a fantastic job restricting Daisy Pearce to nine disposals and no impact, and it’s reasonable to assume she’ll get the job on one of Ellie Blackburn or Emma Kearney.

Carlton wouldn’t have been prepared in the slightest for Lochland’s game, but the Pies have now had a week to gameplan and have a natural match-up in Ilish Ross who quelled Darcy Vescio in Round 1.

The Pies also crushed Melbourne on turnovers which led to the likes of Christina Bernardi, Moana Hope and Caitlyn Edwards running into open goals.

If the Bulldogs want to win, they’re going to have to keep the game contested and win the stoppage battle.

Oh, and maybe pay attention to Chloe Molloy who’s the only player in the game averaging 15 disposals at over 75 per cent disposal efficiency. The only player close to that is her captain Steph Chiocci who’s averaging 14.

Prediction

Both teams are in red-hot form, but it would be folly to bet against the Bulldogs after their display last week.

Collingwood was heavily challenged last week and they got up for the game, but this is the match where they can cement themselves as a team to be taken seriously. A one-win season is still on the cards.

They can definitely cause an upset here – but the Dogs by 10 points.