Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Gold Coast have gotten the Stuart Dew era off to a good start on Sunday with a 56-point win over Geelong in Townsville.
Final score
Gold Coast Suns: 12.13 (85)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
The Gold Coast Suns host the Geelong Cats at Riverway Stadium in Townsville in the second week of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).
Both sides will be looking at their first hitout since AFLX a couple of weeks ago, with mostly sunny conditions forecast with 30 degrees making the Queensland heat a factor in match practice.
Both teams have named sides to play it safe before another hitout next week with Michael Barlow, Steven May, David Swallow, Peter Wright all missing from the Gold Coast squad. Geelong have left senior players including Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood, Scott Selwood and Harry Taylor out of their side.
While both teams are looking for match practice, it’s a good opportunity for Stuart Dew to have a look at Lachie Weller in new club colours since coming across from Fremantle. After the Suns paid an arguably high price for the recruit, he will have a point to prove, along with Sam Day in his first return from injury this time last year. Club captain Tom Lynch has also been named and should look to quiet critics of his contract stalemate.
Geelong coach Chris Scott will unleash mature-aged recruit Tim Kelly in for another match in club colours after impressing in AFLX. More draftees such as Lachlan Fogarty and Charlie Constable have also been named. Some notable inclusions for today’s side include Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan, Sam Menegola and Zac Smith in the team.
Townsville locals may feel slightly ripped off they’ll miss out on seeing a host of stars from the Geelong side miss out today, but the match already appeals in evenness of talent across the younger Cats side to match the Suns. Even moreso, they won’t have the chance to boo the former Gold Coast captain Gary Ablett in person — or at least not until Round 11 at Carrara.
The last time these two sides played was in Round 7 last year at Carrara, where the Suns won 18.16.124 o 15.9.99. A lot has changed since then for both sides so it would be unreasonable to think that a similar scoreline will be the result today.
The Cats, despite their missing stars will get a win in Townsville. Both teams are still looking at preseason games to see what their younger players can bring to the senior side, but this shouldn’t be too much of a surprising result.
Geelong Cats by 18 points.
7:40pm
Damien Peck said | 7:40pm | ! Report
The Gold Coast Suns have begun their new direction under rookie coach Stuart Dew in style, with a 56 point win over the Geelong Cats at Riverway Stadium in Townsville in week two of the JLT Series.
The Suns looked a whole new team from the outset, getting on the board early with captain Tom Lynch scoring a goal in the first two minutes with a strong breeze. Jarrod Lyons led the way with 22 disposals, while Aaron Hall had 17 disposals and two goals to carry on from outstanding from last year. Rookie-listed Nick Holman was a surprise packet with 15 touches, eight tackles and one goal for the day in his first match for the Suns, having been delisted by Carlton at the end of 2015.
The AFL heat policy was applied before the match with an extra 2-minute break between quarters, while both clubs used the shade of the changerooms to gather time away from the heat.
With a host of Cats stars out including Gary Ablett, Patrick Dangerfield, the Selwood brothers and Harry Taylor, the captaincy was left to Mitch Duncan with support from Tom Hawkins. Zach Tuohy was busy all day in defence with 24 disposals but unfortunately for Cats fans, there wasn’t a lot to like today with only mature-aged recruit Tim Kelly, Charlie Constable and Esava Ratugolea providing sparks for the side in patches.
The Cats wasted their disposals throughout the day with an over-possessive style of footy and inaccurate goalkicking. They led the disposal count 349 to 305 and led contested possessions at 136-128. But the run-and-gun style play from the Suns has given a clear new era to life without Gary Ablett.
Gold Coast had eight separate goalkickers with Alex Sexton, Brayden Fiorini, Sean Lemmens and Aaron Hall all contributing with two goals each. This was helped by the amount of stoppage clearances were in their favour for the day
(26-16). Surprisingly for the Suns, they led the tackle count as well with 75-61 — a clear indication that their game style has changed in the humid and hot conditions. The Suns led categories including 17-15 in free kicks, also leading clearances 33-24, inside 50s 46-41, and tackles 77-62.
While the Cats know they have some big inclusions to come, they will face Essendon in Colac on Sunday, while the Suns have a chance to show up their rivals Brisbane in Southport in what could be a thrilling game for two young teams.
Final Score:
Gold Coast Suns: 12.13 (85)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:58pm
Damien Peck said | 6:58pm | ! Report
Full Time
The Suns get a big win over the Cats by 56 points today. Look out for the match report coming shortly.
Disposals:
GCS: Lyons (22), Hall, Miller (17), Hanley (16)
GEEL: Tuohy (24), Constable (22), Menegola (21), Guthrie (20).
Goals:
GCS: Sexton, Fiorini, Lemmens, Hall (2), Lynch, Day, Young, Holman.
GEEL: Miers, Menze, Ratugolea.
Stats:
The Cats wasted their disposals throughout the day with an over-possessive style of footy. They led the disposal count 349 to 305, with contested possessions at 136-128 in Geelong’s way.
The Suns led categories including 17-15 in free kicks, also leading clearances 33-24, inside 50s 46-41, and tackles 77-62.
Final Score:
Gold Coast Suns: 12.13 (85)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:51pm
Damien Peck said | 6:51pm | ! Report
Behind
01:00 – Another snap from Brodie as the Suns get what looks like the last score of the day.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.13 (85)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:51pm
Damien Peck said | 6:51pm | ! Report
Behind
01:30 – Aaron Young gets another behind for the Suns.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.12 (84)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:48pm
Damien Peck said | 6:48pm | ! Report
03:00 – Both sides pressing but not a lot of scoring in the last few minutes.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.11 (83)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:44pm
Damien Peck said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Behind
06:15 – A rushed behind for the Suns thanks to Parsons under pressure.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.11 (83)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:44pm
Damien Peck said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Behind
07:00 – Menzel gets a behind for the Cats as they have only kicked one goal in two-and-a-half quarters.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.10 (82)
Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)
6:38pm
Damien Peck said | 6:38pm | ! Report
Goal
11:32 – Hall gets his second of the day on the run. Great goal 30m out.
Gold Coast Suns: 12.10 (82)
Geelong Cats: 3.10 (28)
6:37pm
Damien Peck said | 6:37pm | ! Report
12:44 – Jarrod Witts goes forward and grabs an unconvincing mark inside the left forward pocket. Missed everything as it falls short.
Gold Coast Suns: 11.10 (76)
Geelong Cats: 3.10 (28)
6:36pm
Damien Peck said | 6:36pm | ! Report
Behind
14:20 – James Parsons gets a behind for the Cats.
Gold Coast Suns: 11.10 (76)
Geelong Cats: 3.10 (28)
6:34pm
Damien Peck said | 6:34pm | ! Report
Sean Lemmens down with an injury. Either cramp or hammy for the Suns forward.
6:33pm
Damien Peck said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Goal
16:42 – Esava Ratugolea gets a goal as the Cats get a breakthrough.
Gold Coast Suns: 11.10 (76)
Geelong Cats: 3.9 (27)