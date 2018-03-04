Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:

Gold Coast have gotten the Stuart Dew era off to a good start on Sunday with a 56-point win over Geelong in Townsville.

Final score

Gold Coast Suns: 12.13 (85)

Geelong Cats: 3.11 (29)

Match preview:

The Gold Coast Suns host the Geelong Cats at Riverway Stadium in Townsville in the second week of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).

Both sides will be looking at their first hitout since AFLX a couple of weeks ago, with mostly sunny conditions forecast with 30 degrees making the Queensland heat a factor in match practice.

Both teams have named sides to play it safe before another hitout next week with Michael Barlow, Steven May, David Swallow, Peter Wright all missing from the Gold Coast squad. Geelong have left senior players including Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood, Scott Selwood and Harry Taylor out of their side.

While both teams are looking for match practice, it’s a good opportunity for Stuart Dew to have a look at Lachie Weller in new club colours since coming across from Fremantle. After the Suns paid an arguably high price for the recruit, he will have a point to prove, along with Sam Day in his first return from injury this time last year. Club captain Tom Lynch has also been named and should look to quiet critics of his contract stalemate.

Geelong coach Chris Scott will unleash mature-aged recruit Tim Kelly in for another match in club colours after impressing in AFLX. More draftees such as Lachlan Fogarty and Charlie Constable have also been named. Some notable inclusions for today’s side include Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan, Sam Menegola and Zac Smith in the team.

Townsville locals may feel slightly ripped off they’ll miss out on seeing a host of stars from the Geelong side miss out today, but the match already appeals in evenness of talent across the younger Cats side to match the Suns. Even moreso, they won’t have the chance to boo the former Gold Coast captain Gary Ablett in person — or at least not until Round 11 at Carrara.

The last time these two sides played was in Round 7 last year at Carrara, where the Suns won 18.16.124 o 15.9.99. A lot has changed since then for both sides so it would be unreasonable to think that a similar scoreline will be the result today.

Prediction

The Cats, despite their missing stars will get a win in Townsville. Both teams are still looking at preseason games to see what their younger players can bring to the senior side, but this shouldn’t be too much of a surprising result.

Geelong Cats by 18 points.

