How to watch the NBL semi-finals online or on TV: Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers, Adelaide 36ers vs Perth Wildcats live stream

After a roller-coaster 19-week regular season, the NBL finals have arrived, with Melbourne United set to play the New Zealand Breakers and Adelaide 36ers to take on the Perth Wildcats in the semi-finals.

The series are set to both begin on Saturday, March 3 with United to host the Breakers in the first game at 5:30pm (AEDT) and the Adelaide 36ers to host the second against the Wildcats at 7:30pm (AEDT).

The NBL semi-finals are played over three-match series with the first to win two games advancing to the grand final.

Because Melbourne United and the Adelaide 36ers finished in first and second place respectively, they take home court advantage into the semi-finals over their opponents, the New Zealand Breakers (who finished fourth) and the Perth Wildcats (third).

How to watch the NBL semi-finals on TV

The first match of each series will be available on both free-to-air and pay-TV.

SBS will be broadcasting both Saturday matches live, with the 5:30pm Melbourne-Breakers game on SBS proper and the 7:30pm 36ers-Wildcats match being broadcast on Viceland – formerly known as SBS 2.

If you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, you can catch all of the semi-final action on Fox Sports 503.

How to live stream the NBL semi-finals online

Those already subscribed to Foxtel can use the Foxtel App to stream any Foxtel content – including Fox Sports 503’s coverage of the semi-finals.

If you don’t have a subscription, you can still stream the content with a Foxtel Now subscription instead.

Another option is an NBL.TV subscription.

Full fixtures

All times AEDT

Saturday, March 3: Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers, 5:30pm, Hisense Arena

Saturday, March 3: Adelaide 36ers vs Perth Wildcats, 7:30pm, Titanium Security Arena

Monday, March 5: New Zealand Breakers vs Melbourne United, 5:30pm, Spark Arena

Friday, March 9: Perth Wildcats vs Adelaide 36ers, 9:30pm, Perth Arena

Sunday, March 11*: Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers, TBC, Hisense Arena

Sunday, March 11*: Adelaide 36ers vs Perth Wildcats, TBC, Titanium Security Arena

* = if necessary

Here at The Roar, we will be providing a live blog of each game to keep you across all the scores and updates throughout the finals series.