 

Jaguares vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , 4 Mar 2018 Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

28 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Jaguares vs Hurricanes

    Super Rugby, 4 March, 2018
    Estadio Jose Amalfitani
    Halftime - Jaguares 6, Hurricanes 12
    Jaguares   Hurricanes
    6 LIVE SCORE 12
    0 TRIES 2
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    2 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Nick Briant
    Touch judges: Michael Fraser & Jose Covasi
    TMO: Santiago Borsani

    It doesn’t get any easier for the winless Jaguares as they host New Zealand heavyweights the Hurricanes to conclude Round 3 of Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:40am (AEDT).

    The Jaguares’ tour of South Africa has left a sour taste, with the Argentine outfit losing against both the Stormers and Lions.

    Now, Mario Ledesma’s men have another mountain to climb against 2016 Super Rugby champions, who themselves are coming off a defeat last week.

    Indeed, it has been a long time since the Jaguares played Kiwi opposition, with the last encounter way back in 2016.

    Despite opening this season with two straight defeats, the Jaguares are keen to test themselves against premier outfits like the Hurricanes and will be primed for a big performance at home.

    Coach Ledesma has shuffled his forward pack to face the Hurricanes, with Javier Ortega Desio starting at openside flanker, and Matias Alemanno and Marcos Kremer forming a new locking pair.

    For the Hurricanes, world player of the year Beauden Barrett returns at fly half after being used off the bench last week against the Bulls. He is joined in the starting side by younger brother Jordie, who has recovered from a long-term shoulder injury and will start at fullback.

    As a result, Matt Proctor moves to outside centre and Vince Aso drops to the bench. Changes have also been made to the reserves with Alex Fidow fit after he was withdrawn from the Bulls match, while lock Michael Fatialofa also makes a welcome return.

    Former Rebels five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first appearance for the Hurricanes if he is used off the bench.

    Chris Eves replaces the injured Toby Smith at loosehead prop and Ben Lam starts on the left win for the crocked Wes Goosen.

    Prediction
    At their best, the Jaguares are capable of asking questions of the premier teams in Super Rugby, but ill-discipline and high error-counts often plague a talented but uncoordinated team.

    If the Jaguares can execute the one percenters, they are a chance of securing a breakout win. If not, the Hurricanes will put the hosts to the sword.

    Hurricanes by 14

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    This Club Roar video is trending right now!

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (28)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      9:26am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:26am | ! Report

      HALFTIME

      Jaguares 6
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:25am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:25am | ! Report

      PENALTY SUCCESSFUL

      Jaguares 6
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:25am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:25am | ! Report

      40′ – Jaguares with another break as they finish the half strongly. Best period of the match for the hosts. Now they get the penalty and surely going for goal the hosts.

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:23am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:23am | ! Report

      39′ – Hurricanes not at their best thus far but still in control here. Jaguares have to be the next to score to get back in this as we approach the break.

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:19am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:19am | ! Report

      Superb scrambling by Barrett to deny the Jaguares from scoring a terrific try. Its those sorts of plays that make Barrett a true star. Jaguares enjoying their best period of the match over the last few minutes.

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:18am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:18am | ! Report

      Barrett for the Hurricanes and Sanchez/Boffelli for Jaguares Highlander

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:17am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:17am | ! Report

      33′ – Jaguares with a linebreak! First of the match really. Need to convert this momentum.

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply

    • 9:14am
      Highlander said | 9:14am | ! Report

      Who is goal kicking please Alan

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:12am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:12am | ! Report

      Laumape just too strong as he charged his way toward the line. Jaguares need to be the next to score here as they get the penalty.

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:11am
      Alan Nicolea said | 9:11am | ! Report

      CONVERSION MISSED

      Jaguares 3
      Hurricanes 12

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion