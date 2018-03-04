Jaguares vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby live scores, blog

It doesn’t get any easier for the winless Jaguares as they host New Zealand heavyweights the Hurricanes to conclude Round 3 of Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 8:40am (AEDT).

The Jaguares’ tour of South Africa has left a sour taste, with the Argentine outfit losing against both the Stormers and Lions.

Now, Mario Ledesma’s men have another mountain to climb against 2016 Super Rugby champions, who themselves are coming off a defeat last week.

Indeed, it has been a long time since the Jaguares played Kiwi opposition, with the last encounter way back in 2016.

Despite opening this season with two straight defeats, the Jaguares are keen to test themselves against premier outfits like the Hurricanes and will be primed for a big performance at home.

Coach Ledesma has shuffled his forward pack to face the Hurricanes, with Javier Ortega Desio starting at openside flanker, and Matias Alemanno and Marcos Kremer forming a new locking pair.

For the Hurricanes, world player of the year Beauden Barrett returns at fly half after being used off the bench last week against the Bulls. He is joined in the starting side by younger brother Jordie, who has recovered from a long-term shoulder injury and will start at fullback.

As a result, Matt Proctor moves to outside centre and Vince Aso drops to the bench. Changes have also been made to the reserves with Alex Fidow fit after he was withdrawn from the Bulls match, while lock Michael Fatialofa also makes a welcome return.

Former Rebels five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first appearance for the Hurricanes if he is used off the bench.

Chris Eves replaces the injured Toby Smith at loosehead prop and Ben Lam starts on the left win for the crocked Wes Goosen.

Prediction

At their best, the Jaguares are capable of asking questions of the premier teams in Super Rugby, but ill-discipline and high error-counts often plague a talented but uncoordinated team.

If the Jaguares can execute the one percenters, they are a chance of securing a breakout win. If not, the Hurricanes will put the hosts to the sword.

Hurricanes by 14