Past the post: Flemington March 3 Blackbookers

The Festival Of Racing in Melbourne continued on Saturday at Flemington where it was Australian Guineas Day, won in brilliant fashion by the Mick Price-trained Grunt.

There were other strong efforts for the meeting, so here are the blackbookers.

Race Two: 3AW Roy Higgins Quality 2600m

They’ll have a very tough time beating Fanatic in the Adelaide Cup. This was an outstanding lead up, albeit a barrier trial, which really suited Aloft, but Fanatic clocked 33.65 for her final 600m.

She’ll eat up the two miles at Morphettville next Monday, as well as a more genuine tempo, and there seems to be real timing about her.

Race Four: Frances Tressady Stakes 1400m

I think credit where credit is due with Flippant. Sustained speed from the front and fended them off to get a well deserved blacktype win. Stack of good runs behind from mares looking for further, most notably Consommateur, who clocked 34.20 for her final 600m, really warming to the task late.

She’ll be a force this prep, perhaps blacktype in Adelaide. Soho Ruby also strong, likewise Harlow Gold. Oregon’s Day, well the jury is out for me – I thought she was there to win.

Race Six: TAB Multiplier Autumn Handicap 1400m

Amovatio and Violate the big ticks here. I think Violate was unlucky and you could make a case that he should have won had he got fully clear air for the straight.

The boom horse was Poetic Dream. The worry for me pre race was the blinkers were off, whereas in the blistering trial, he had them on.

Easy to see that he’ll be a much better horse with them on. I wouldn’t sack him off that. In restricted room, first up, Odeon got a pass mark. I think this might be an okay form race.

Race Seven: Australian Guineas 1600m

Messy affair this. Grunt outstanding, Peaceful State great, likewise Bring Me Roses, Villermont, Holy Snow and Muraaqeb. But the one to watch is Aloisia.

Aloisia got completely flattened by Main Stage when appearing to build good momentum and by then, it was game over. Still able to clock the ninth quickest final 600m and the quickest final 200m under no riding. All things considered, her run was huge.

Forget

Mahalangur – Boom on him has been crazy. He’s just not much good. Certainly not from what I’ve seen to date.

Addictive Nature – Rinse and repeat from the Apollo

Malibu Style – Good horse. Just doesn’t win