Past the post: Randwick March 3 Blackbookers

An outstanding card of racing was assembled for Randwick on Saturday where the champion mare Winx kicked off her 2018 campaign in the Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m).

Winx won in stunning fashion again, but she wasn’t the only star performer from the meeting. Here are the blackbookers.

Race Four: Chandon S Sweet Embrace Stakes 1200m:

Of the two juvenile races from the meeting, the fillies were much better, and the clear standout was Seabrook, who was four wide throughout yet still rounded them up and won, even having the hide to prick the ears on the line, a sign she did it comfortably with improvement to come.

Clocked the fastest final 600m of the race (35.16) despite covering an extra 6.8m in running. Only horse my eyes are on from the two races re the Golden Slipper. She’s right in the mix.

.@HugeBowman looked calm and collected as always aboard Seabrook as the 2YO came charging from back in the field with all the late speed for an emphatic win the Sweet Embrace Stakes. pic.twitter.com/n8py7Lkcmz — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 3, 2018

Race Five: Liverpool City Cup 1300m

I think it’s all eyes for Egg Tart. Yep, I have my blinkers on when it comes to her, but the run was simply outstanding. Normal luck and she wins.

Despite being held up, still clocked 34.31 for her final 600m, the quickest final 600m of the entire meeting. Stack of upside to come with her, she’ll take beating in whatever she contests. Crack Me Up also outstanding in winning considering he was supposed to need the run. He’s right on track for the Doncaster.

Care To Think huge in defeat. He’ll run a beauty in the Stradbroke.

A @BBakerRacing-boilover!! The superbly ridden Crack Me Up weaves through the field and gives a last-ditch kick at the 50m to deny them in the shadows at @royalrandwick. Jason Collett is on fire with his third winner on the day!! pic.twitter.com/rcsTMlDd94 — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 3, 2018

Race Eight: Guy Walter Proven Thoroughbreds Stakes 1400m

I think the obvious was Dixie Blossoms. Outstanding return, outstanding win, clearly running the quickest final 600m of the race (35.26). But for value, I’d keep an eye on both Nettoyer and Aide Memoire.

I don’t think either of them will be winning a Group 1, but the Epona on Golden Slipper Day would be a lovely race for Nettoyer. She was in the quicksand and battle away quite strongly in the straight. She can drop back in depth and win next time out for sure.

Dixie Blossoms pings to the outside and lets loose an explosive run over the top, sailing home in the Group 2 Guy Walter Stakes at @royalrandwick. pic.twitter.com/YKCg4KWONc — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 3, 2018

Forget

Xebec/Berdibek: One’s a proven donkey. The latter is becoming a donkey.

Skyline: Fillies went much quicker and looked more sharp. Happy to risk the boys from the Skyline re Golden Slipper.

Arbeitsam: Ran like he trialled. Just not up to this level.

Lasqueti Spirit: Class 2 at Bathurst for a confidence boost.

(Forgive) Alizee: Ran her race in the yard. She was a complete mess

(Forgive) Danish Twist: Once she races without cover, that’s the end of her chances