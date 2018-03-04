Patient Australia set South Africa monster run chase

Australia have set South Africa the monumental task of chasing down more than 400 after producing a solid if unspectacular batting performance yesterday on a Durban pitch offering great assistance to the bowlers.

While Australia’s total of 9/203 looks underwhelming on paper, it was constructed in difficult conditions.

So dry and responsive is this pitch that yesterday even part-time spinner Dean Elgar got big turn, which helped earn him the wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith for 38.

Smith was one of four Australians who made a good start but did not capitalise, along with opener Cameron Bancroft (53), Shaun Marsh (33) and David Warner (28).

While Warner and Bancroft were able to progress swiftly during their 56-run opening stand, which came off just 13.1 overs, scoring became far harder once the ball softened up.

By day’s end it wasn’t just sharp turn which was troubling the batsmen, but also uneven bounce. Tall South African quicks Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel both got several deliveries to land on a length only to shoot through very low.

These conditions put into perspective just what a massive lead Australia possesses. Not only will the Proteas need to counter an on-song Nathan Lyon on a pitch tailor-made for his off breaks, but they’ll also have to combat high-speed reverse swing, with the prospect of some deliveries leaping and others staying low.

In such circumstances even a chase of 200 would pose a great challenge. South Africa, let’s face it, are next to no hope of avoiding defeat in this match. But the way the Proteas set about their work in the fourth innings will have a major impact on the mood and momentum of this series heading into the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

It is that venue, rather than Durban, which has historically been the most friendly for slow bowlers in South Africa.

This pitch, however, has been a spinner’s haven, as was predicted in the South African media in the lead up to this Test. It was reported that South Africa believed they could exploit Australia’s frailties against spin on such a parched surface.

While left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has taken eight wickets for the Test, he’s also conceded 216 runs and never managed to produce a match-turning burst like Nathan Lyon’s two-wicket first over on Day 2.

Lyon looms large over the fourth innings of this Test, particularly given South Africa’s own regular struggles against quality spin.

Australia’s quicks will also be pleased with the conditions in which they’ll get to operate tomorrow. It was left armer Mitchell Starc who stood out in the first innings using reverse swing to snare 5/34, but I think it will be his new ball partner Josh Hazlewood who will be best suited by the up-and-down pitch.

With his nagging accuracy Hazlewood has often made the most of variable bounce in the past, bowling a stump-to-stump line which suffocates the batsmen.

The biggest impediment to a comfy Australian victory is likely to be Proteas superstar AB de Villiers. As his teammates wilted in the first innings, de Villiers made batting look elementary before being stranded on 71 not out.

It seems it will take another de Villiers gem as well as formidable efforts from his batting colleagues if South Africa are to push this Test deep into the fifth day.