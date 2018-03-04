Rebels lead way for Aussies in Super Rugby

Melbourne Rebels have banked maximum Super Rugby points, but the early-season Australian conference pacesetters have yet to receive top marks from their coach.

All Australian teams have a win on the board after two rounds.

The Rebels notched a second-straight bonus-point win, with Jack Maddocks scoring three of their six tries in a 37-17 victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

It was the first hat-trick for a Rebel and the first time Melbourne have opened a campaign with successive wins.

They already have more points and victories on the board than in their calamitous 2017 one-win campaign.

Melbourne are the only local team to have maximum 10 points though NSW also remain unbeaten after a 24-24 draw with the Sharks in Durban.

Queensland Reds, the only local first-round loser, rebounded from their thumping by Melbourne with a gritty 18-10 home win over the Brumbies in Brisbane.

The visitors scored the only two tries of the game but were trumped by six penalties and a dominant Reds scrum.

Rebels winger Maddocks’ historic hat-trick won’t guarantee him a start for next week’s home clash with the Brumbies, as Wallabies flyer Marika Koroibete will return from a knee injury.

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels wasn’t sure what he would do with his line-up.

But he stressed his new-look side still had some way to go after they only broke away from the Sunwolves in the second half, following a 10-10 scoreline at the break.

“It was important to come here and get a bonus point,” Wessels said.

“In reality, we’re not playing anywhere near the level we set for ourselves but, if we continue to work, it will make that journey a lot easier.

Another coach not happy with his team’s performance level is Tah’s mentor Daryl Gibson, after his side needed a late converted try to replacement halfback Mitch Short to escape from Durban with a draw.

“We looked at our own performance and had a pretty honest assessment in the changing room and probably know that we need to get much better if we’re going to be competitive in this competition,” Gibson said.

Playmaker Kurtley Beale came off late in the first half with a rib cartilage injury and was going to have a scan to determine if he can face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires next week.

The Crusaders head the New Zealand conference with maximum points from two games following a 45-28 victory in Christchurch over the Stormers and the Chiefs continued their recent dominance of the Blues with a 27-21 victory in Auckland.

The Lions lead the South African conference and have 14 points from three games after a 49-35 win over the Bulls in Pretoria, while the Hurricanes beat the Jaguares 34-9 in Buenos Aires.