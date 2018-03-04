Rebels rush home to prepare for Brumbies

The Melbourne Rebels showed they are the real deal by opening the Super Rugby season with successive victories, but they are already focused on making it three in a row.

Following their 37-17 win over the Sunwolves the Rebels rushed from Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo to make the night flight back to Melbourne in order to give themselves an extra day to prepare for their next match against the Brumbies on Friday night at AAMI Park.

“Because we’ve only got a six-day turnaround to the Brumbies instead of staying an extra night in Tokyo we’re going home a day earlier so we get an extra day’s preparation,” said coach Dave Wessels.

Melbourne scored six tries – winger Jack Maddocks collecting a hat-trick – and secured a bonus point to sit on top of the Australian conference with maximum points from their two outings.

It’s the first time the Rebels have ever opened the season with two wins.

Wessels said he felt it was an improved performance on their Round 1 victory over Queensland Reds but they still had plenty of work to do particularly with stiffer opposition coming their way.

“In reality we know that we’re not playing anywhere near the level we want to set for ourselves but if we continue to win it makes that journey a lot easier,” Wessels said.

“The thing that was a step up for us was our back starter attack along with our scrum and those two things set the platform for the win.”

The Brumbies will be stinging from a surprise 18-10 loss to the under-manned Reds, with Wessels saying his team needed to be on their game for a third straight wins.

“The pleasing thing was that after the game the boys were already picking out the things they could do better because as a group we have some high expectations of each other,” he said.

“Probably for 60 to 70 per cent of that game we played the way we wanted to play but we let moments go that we shouldn’t have and we need to learn to control those moments better.”

Maddocks may make way for the return of Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete, who has been sidelined with a knee injury but Wessels said the 21-year-old was proving a valuable member of their line-up.

The Rebels are hopeful that flanker Angus Cotterill will be available after requiring stitches in a hand injury.