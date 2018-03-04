South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 4, live scores, blog

Australia are in a commanding position at Kingsmead and will look to take a 1-0 series lead over South Africa on Day 4. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
The tourists have dominated the first Test on the back of Day 2, when they absolutely dominated proceedings during the second and third session.
At one point, it looked like Australia would be below par on first innings, but 96 from Mitchell Marsh and some lower order cameos ensured they would get to 351, which at the time, looked like a better than average score on a pitch taking turn and providing plenty of assistance for reverse swing as the ball got older.
Interestingly, it hasn’t been the new ball doing the damage, with the quick bowlers not coming into their own until the ball has been typically about 30 overs.
Nathan Lyon proved to be the difference up front once the Aussies got the ball though as he ran through the top order, taking crucial wickets. It was then Mitchell Starc who ended up with five wickets, South Africa being knocked over for just 162.
The hosts needed everything to go right on Day 3, but Australia batted out the day to end up with 9 for 213, a lead of 402.
While South Africa fought hard during the second half of the day to limit Australia’s run rate, 402 looks to be well out of the realms of possibility, even with all the experience in the Proteas order.
The wickets were shared around for the Proteas, but the pitch isn’t going to improve when they go back out to bat, with Starc and Lyon again expected to be at the top of the pile.
Given there are almost two days to go, South Africa aren’t in a position where they can hope to save the game. Batting two days would ensure a victory, even at two runs per over, so it will come down to who can score runs.
Faf du Plessis has done it before against Australia, admittedly, on a much better batting track in Adelaide, while AB de Villiers looked in good touch during the first innings.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will need to get South Africa off to a good start if they are to have any hopes, while the role of Hashim Amla is critical. The first drop has typically been a bunny for Josh Hazlewood, but Nathan Lyon, with a turning ball from around the wicket had him in all sorts during the first innings before eventually grabbing the wicket.
Put simply, this is going to be a task too far for South Africa.
The only real question to be answered early on Day 4 will be whether Steve Smith declares overnights, or puts South Africa back out in the field until the tenth wicket is taken, leaving the opening batsmen no time to prepare.
You’d have to expect the later, and an Aussie victory to go with it.
9:23pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 9:23pm | ! Report
Australia needs one wicket every ten overs(allowing for poor light) to win today.
If you average all the Test strike rates of Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon for 2017,they’re taking a wicket every 9 overs.
All over red rover
9:16pm
jamesb said | 9:16pm | ! Report
Could be over today. In essence, the game was over two days ago.
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first session Roarers?
We will be back in about 40 minutes for the second.
9:15pm
Ouch said | 9:15pm | ! Report
Stick a fork in ’em. The Saffers are done
9:17pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 9:17pm | ! Report
Scott this pitch is just tailor made for the Aussie attack – Lyon exploits the turn, the dry wicket earns reverse for Starc, Hazlewood is an absolute menace when there’s variable bounce, and Cummins is yet to meet a pitch that can neuter him.
If SA fold meekly from here it will put them under extreme pressure given the humiliation India just dealt them in the limited overs stuff.
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
LUNCH
Markram defends the over out from Lyon and that’ll take us to the end of the first session on Day 4 – a session absolutely dominated by Australia.
Markram has been solid for the Proteas, but their top order has crumbled around him at the hands of the Australian bowlers. The pressure has been on from the word go in this mammoth chase of 417. Nathan Lyon came on in the fifth over and hasn’t been off since, holding the ball outside the off stump and getting plenty of turn back in with some very sharp bounce.
His pressure has allowed the quicks to operate out of the other end and keep the Aussies on the front foot. Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have all done their job and with the ball about to start reverse swinging, they need just 6 wickets after lunch (or anytime in the next five sessions) to go up 1-0 in the series.
Over: 22
South Africa: 4/63
Required score: 417
9:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report
Markram now looks to defend off the back foot, but that turn was very, very sharp. Caught the inside edge, but flew past Bancroft. No run for it though.
Over: 21.4
South Africa: 4/63
Required score: 417
9:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report
FOUR
Markram now going back to a fuller one, but he gets the bat out in front and defends again. The next is fuller and driven down the ground. That’s a lovely shot, beats the field and runs to the fence.
Over: 21.3
South Africa: 4/63
Required score: 417
9:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Lyon to bowl this final over before lunch. He hasn’t found a way through Markram yet and he defends the first with a good stride forward.
Over: 21.1
South Africa: 4/59
Required score: 417
9:00pm
Ouch said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Relentless from the Aussies.
That run out though…………what.a.shocker
8:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Now Cummins goes straight, shorter and into the body. Markram works it off his hips, through mid wicket, and grabs a single for it.
One more over before lunch.
Over: 21.0
South Africa: 4/59
Required score: 417
8:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:59pm | ! Report
FOUR
Markram has been really solid today – really patient as well. Shorter from Cummins and a bit of width this time, with Markram opening the face and running it behind point for a boundary. Lovely shot.
Over: 20.5
South Africa: 4/58
Required score: 417
8:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Into the pads this time. Good shape from Cummins and Markram defends to mid on.
Over: 20.4
South Africa: 4/54
Required score: 417
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Markram defends another.
Over: 20.3
South Africa: 4/54
Required score: 417