South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 4, live scores, blog

Australia are in a commanding position at Kingsmead and will look to take a 1-0 series lead over South Africa on Day 4. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

The tourists have dominated the first Test on the back of Day 2, when they absolutely dominated proceedings during the second and third session.

At one point, it looked like Australia would be below par on first innings, but 96 from Mitchell Marsh and some lower order cameos ensured they would get to 351, which at the time, looked like a better than average score on a pitch taking turn and providing plenty of assistance for reverse swing as the ball got older.

Interestingly, it hasn’t been the new ball doing the damage, with the quick bowlers not coming into their own until the ball has been typically about 30 overs.

Nathan Lyon proved to be the difference up front once the Aussies got the ball though as he ran through the top order, taking crucial wickets. It was then Mitchell Starc who ended up with five wickets, South Africa being knocked over for just 162.

The hosts needed everything to go right on Day 3, but Australia batted out the day to end up with 9 for 213, a lead of 402.

While South Africa fought hard during the second half of the day to limit Australia’s run rate, 402 looks to be well out of the realms of possibility, even with all the experience in the Proteas order.

The wickets were shared around for the Proteas, but the pitch isn’t going to improve when they go back out to bat, with Starc and Lyon again expected to be at the top of the pile.

Given there are almost two days to go, South Africa aren’t in a position where they can hope to save the game. Batting two days would ensure a victory, even at two runs per over, so it will come down to who can score runs.

Faf du Plessis has done it before against Australia, admittedly, on a much better batting track in Adelaide, while AB de Villiers looked in good touch during the first innings.

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will need to get South Africa off to a good start if they are to have any hopes, while the role of Hashim Amla is critical. The first drop has typically been a bunny for Josh Hazlewood, but Nathan Lyon, with a turning ball from around the wicket had him in all sorts during the first innings before eventually grabbing the wicket.

Put simply, this is going to be a task too far for South Africa.

The only real question to be answered early on Day 4 will be whether Steve Smith declares overnights, or puts South Africa back out in the field until the tenth wicket is taken, leaving the opening batsmen no time to prepare.

You’d have to expect the later, and an Aussie victory to go with it.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 4 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.