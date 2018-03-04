We should enjoy AB de Villiers’s career while it lasts

Enjoy them all while you still can – that’s the most important message when we talk about the big guns of South Africa.

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Moren Morkel, Vernon Philander – all these 30-somethings cricketers could be playing the last big series of their careers.

Morne Morkel, for one, has already announced his retirement, and AB de Villiers made clear last year he would make a call on his career after the Australia tour. If his motivation is to follow his dream to go all-out for a World Cup in 2019, this could be his last tour. Hashim Amla isn’t getting any younger, and Dale Steyn continues to be down with rehabs and injuries.

Last year when AB de Villiers made his comeback he eyed the series against India and South Africa, and going by this year’s calendar program, South Africa faces Sri Lanka at home and away and Pakistan at home.

With all due respect to both teams, they just aren’t strong enough to cause any problems for of South Africa, who would not be expecting any challenge. The real fight is always reserved for Australia and India, particularly the former given South Africa is the only team in last 25 years to defeat them three times in succession at home.

Though South Africa could overcome the Kangaroos challenge Down Under, South Africa haven’t defeated Australia at home since 1970, and this is perhaps the one challenge left for the South African heavyweights to conquer in Tests.

And there’s no better opportunity than this series, as Australia’s batting looks vulnerable against quality pace, as we saw from the dismissals of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja on the opening day.

Add to it the x-factor of Keshav Maharaj, who can single-handedly win games on his own if the surface offers him some assistance, and the desire to give Morne Morkel a memorable send-off, nothing less than unquestionable victory will do for the Proteas.

AB de Villiers has already made a game-changing impact on his return. His 65 against India at Newlands altered the tempo of an innings that could have gone badly wrong for South Africa. They were 3/12 when he went out to bat, and his 80 at SuperSport Park helped build a series-winning lead.

He has not had a three-figure score yet but, as the adage goes, form is a temporary and class is permanent. AB de Villiers will probably give us glimpses of what South Africa will miss in the future.

This could be the final hurrah for many and perhaps last time we see them together. That is why we should enjoy the ride while we can – it can’t last forever.