Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

The Wanderers and the Glory fought out a draw on Sunday afternoon.

Final score

Western Sydney Wanderers 1

Perth Glory 1

Match preview:

The Western Sydney Wanderers take on the visiting Perth Glory in their important A-League clash at Spotless Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5pm AEDT.

How to watch:

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview:

The winner of the match could go a long way in deciding the all-important sixth position for the A-league finals.

Perth showed excellent spirit and desperation to secure a very important 2-1 win against Melbourne City last week. The win kept them on the heels of the Wanderers for finals qualification.

But the Glory have an abysmal record away from home this season, experiencing defeats in all five matches and having won only two of the past nine matches overall.

They have also conceded a monumental 16 goals in those five losses. Kenny Lowe’s men, however, do not have to look far for inspiration as they beat the Wanderers 3-1 in their last meeting.

The Wanderers were very poor and one dimensional against the premiers Sydney FC in their humiliating loss.

Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold labelled the Sydney derby as the most one-sided derby going around.

Furthermore, to add to their anguish, the Red and Black Bloc have been suspended from their active area due to lighting a flare and bringing the game into disrepute last weekend.

The FFA have imposed a suspended points deduction of three competition points. On the pitch, however, their season has been inconsistent, to say the least.

Oriol Riera has been on an impressive scoring run but he will require the whole team to be on their game.

The Glory will be sweating on their midfield maestro Diego Castro’s fitness. Castro has been one of the best players in the history of the A-League and his class and vision will be needed to provide opportunities to striker Andy Keogh.

The Wanderers, on the other hand, will be without their playmaker Roly Bonevacia through suspension. Expect Argentinian Marcelo Carrusca and impressive young winger, Chris Ikonomidis to have a big impact.

Prediction:

Both teams are evenly matched but due to Perth’s poor record on the road, expect the Western Sydney Wanderers to extend the gap to the 7th position.

Wanderers to win 2-0.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5pm AEDT this Sunday 4th March.