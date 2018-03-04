Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
The Wanderers and the Glory fought out a draw on Sunday afternoon.
Final score
Western Sydney Wanderers 1
Perth Glory 1
Match preview:
The Western Sydney Wanderers take on the visiting Perth Glory in their important A-League clash at Spotless Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5pm AEDT.
Preview:
The winner of the match could go a long way in deciding the all-important sixth position for the A-league finals.
Perth showed excellent spirit and desperation to secure a very important 2-1 win against Melbourne City last week. The win kept them on the heels of the Wanderers for finals qualification.
But the Glory have an abysmal record away from home this season, experiencing defeats in all five matches and having won only two of the past nine matches overall.
They have also conceded a monumental 16 goals in those five losses. Kenny Lowe’s men, however, do not have to look far for inspiration as they beat the Wanderers 3-1 in their last meeting.
The Wanderers were very poor and one dimensional against the premiers Sydney FC in their humiliating loss.
Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold labelled the Sydney derby as the most one-sided derby going around.
Furthermore, to add to their anguish, the Red and Black Bloc have been suspended from their active area due to lighting a flare and bringing the game into disrepute last weekend.
The FFA have imposed a suspended points deduction of three competition points. On the pitch, however, their season has been inconsistent, to say the least.
Oriol Riera has been on an impressive scoring run but he will require the whole team to be on their game.
The Glory will be sweating on their midfield maestro Diego Castro’s fitness. Castro has been one of the best players in the history of the A-League and his class and vision will be needed to provide opportunities to striker Andy Keogh.
The Wanderers, on the other hand, will be without their playmaker Roly Bonevacia through suspension. Expect Argentinian Marcelo Carrusca and impressive young winger, Chris Ikonomidis to have a big impact.
Prediction:
Both teams are evenly matched but due to Perth’s poor record on the road, expect the Western Sydney Wanderers to extend the gap to the 7th position.
Wanderers to win 2-0.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5pm AEDT this Sunday 4th March.
8:46pm
Paul said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Pathetic refereeing by Gillett tonight.
This was confirmed by a bloke i had a chat with on the way out. The bloke was from Wigan and had no affliation except he had come to see Riera.
His lasting impression of Australian football us how pathetic the refereeing was tonight.
Time to sack Ben Wilson and Gillett.
9:15pm
Nemesis said | 9:15pm | ! Report
Tell your mate that every match of EPL I’ve watched where they interview coaches after the match, the losing coach whines about the Referee. Your mate seems to fit the stereotype we have of English people.
7:33pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Match Report
The Perth Glory have held the Western Sydney Wanderers to 1-1 draw in a spiteful clash at Spotless Stadium tonight. The match was reflective of the positions of both teams on the ladder. A night where VAR and refereeing performance will likely be in the spotlight once again, both teams will be disappointed at the standard of performance.
Apart from the first and last fifteen minutes of the game, the rest was nothing to harp home about. After missing an earlier chance, Wanderers captain Mark Bridge put them ahead in the 11th minute with a well-placed shot from inside the penalty box evading Liam Reddy. Wanderers had no time to celebrate as Glory winger Joel Chianese was brought down by goal-keeper Vedran Janjetovic almost immediately in the box. Xavi Torres who replaced injured maestro Diego Castro stepped up and smashed the spot-kick past Janjetovic to square the ledger.
Impressive winger Chris Ikonomidis and right back Josh Risdon were constant threats for the Wanderers while Chianese, Italiano and Mills we effective for the Glory. However, the lack of assertiveness and poor ball control in the midfield highlighted the match.
The match came alive in the final few minutes with substitute Josh Sotirio running onto a brilliant ball from Baccus and going down at the edge of the box from a trailing leg of Liam Reddy. After initially being shown a yellow card by referee Jarred Gillett, Reddy was subsequently sent-off with the help of the VAR. The decision will create varying opinions but will not help the current negative feeling around the officiating and the use of VAR. Reddy was clearly disappointed and lashed out at Wanderers players before leaving the field.
Wanderers could have got another penalty after Risdon was pushed off the ball by Mills in the box. On another day it could have been awarded a penalty. However, Gillett allowed the play to move on and VAR did not overturn the decision.
The attention, unfortunately, may once again focus on the decisions and the use of VAR and not the substandard performances from the Wanderers and the Glory.
7:04pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:04pm | ! Report
Full Time
95‘ – Well, that was a dramatic finish to a dour game. Once again VAR and refereeing performance might come into the fore. Chris Ikonomidis deservedly wins the MOTM. The ref gets a blasting from Kenny Lowe and booes all around the ground. Dino humourously states that he should have got MOTM for his save. Probably a fair result but the Wanderers might feel like they probably deserved a penalty in the final minutes of added time. What are your thoughts?
7:01pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:01pm | ! Report
95‘ – Wonderful ball to Risdon and he gets pushed off by Mills. That looked like a clear penalty.
7:00pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:00pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
95‘ – for Kilkenny as he lunges on Baccus. It is nearly time. Will the ref accomodate for these stoppages.
6:58pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:58pm | ! Report
93‘ – Chianese nearly created a chance against the run of play. He turns Llorente but his option was poor.
6:57pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:57pm | ! Report
Dino makes his first save. Ha!
6:56pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:56pm | ! Report
90‘ – 5 minutes added time.
6:55pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:55pm | ! Report
89‘ – Carrusca caresses the freekick over the bar. Poor poor set-piece from Carrusca. And the Argentine is subbed off by Lustica.
6:55pm
Stevo said | 6:55pm | ! Report
Hahahahaha, Sotirio dived. Go figure even with VAR.
6:57pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:57pm | ! Report
At pace it is hard to tell. I took the other view. But I see where you are coming from.
7:07pm
Stevo said | 7:07pm | ! Report
I couldn’t see any contact from Reddy based on the video.
7:23pm
Nemesis said | 7:23pm | ! Report
You’re kidding if you think he dived. Have you ever played the game? Don’t look at the action in slow motion. Look at it in normal speed, because, when you’re running at pace as Sortirio was & a guy touches you you’ll lose your balance. It’s basic laws of motion (check out Newton’s 3rd Law).
It’s the reason why athletes can just nick a hurdle and lose their balance.
It’s the reason why athletes running around the track in a bunch can suddenly fall over from the slightest touch from another foot,.
8:03pm
Stevo said | 8:03pm | ! Report
But Sotirio wasn’t touched. Watch the replay. He was stepping over Reddy’s shin and then claimed that it had brought him down. He wanted to go down pure and simples. As yes I’ve played the game and continue to play (although at a more leisurely pace these days 🙂 ).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvNAHAR4mro
8:37pm
Nemesis said | 8:37pm | ! Report
No way Sortirio wanted to go down. He knew he had Reddy beaten when he played the ball past him. What player would prefer to take a free kick out side the box, rather than tap into an open, empty net? Ok, Jimmy Troisi might prefer to take the free-kick .. but I digress. 🙂
He’s running at full pace & Reddy sticks out a leg & that leg catches Sortirio. That is just a text book case of tripping – even kids at primary school know how to execute that trip.
6:54pm
Shakti Gounden said | 6:54pm | ! Report
Dino Djulbic goes to play keeper. What drama. Reddy lashes out while walking off after hearing it from the Wanderers.
Incredible scenes.
I still cannot believe Harper thought that should have been a free kick to Reddy