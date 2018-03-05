AFL Top 100: Round 1 stats

In my previous article I mentioned those players who were on the cusp of achieving a conventional milestone in Round 1, but I ran out of time and space before I completed my analysis

As well as the potential 200 goal-kickers mentioned in the previous article, there are four players with 100 goals in their sights. Interestingly enough all four players are now on their second or third clubs, and this to me indicates two things:

The value of goal kickers in the modern day game, and

The impact of the more liberal trading rules these days.

While all four have kicked enough goals at one of their two clubs to be included on the top 100 goal-kickers at that club, it is a pity that they could not achieve it at the one club, as no club currently has more than 89 players who have passed the magic 100 goal total.

The achievement of 100 goals at the one club would therefore achieve a significant ‘buffer’ and ensure a large enough gap between them and the goal-kicker in 100th place and the ‘hot seat’.

The four players are Callan Ward (Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs) (99), Matt White (Port Adelaide and Richmond) (98), Lynden Dunn (Collingwood and Melbourne) (98) and Josh Caddy (Gold Coast, Geelong and Richmond) (97).

Round 1 is also an important game for five current players: Sam Gibson (Adelaide), Zach Toohey (Geelong), Brandon Ellis (Richmond), Shaun Burgoyne (Hawthorn) and Justin Westoff (Port Adelaide). All of these players have now passed the milestone of over 100 constitutive games and no doubt will be keen to keep this record intact.

Sam Gibson in particular has never been dropped from the team since he played his first game for the club in 2012 at the age of 26. Alan Martello (Hawthorn and Richmond) had already played 200 games by that age. Gibson’s run from debut is now the second longest in AFL/VFL history and, while he remains 64 games behind number one-ranked player Jarryd Crouch (Sydney), it is testament to his fitness, ability and durability.

Gibson also remains a long way behind Melbourne’s Jim Stynes, who racked up a total 244 games in a row, albeit not from debut, and holds the title for the longest run of consecutive games. He will, however, pass Dick Grigg (Geelong), who played 130 games in succession between 1904 and 1912, and equal Paul Broderick, who moved from Fitzroy to Richmond without a hiccup and played 131 games between 1992 and 1998.