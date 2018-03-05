Andrew Nabbout leaves Newcastle Jets for J-League

One of the Newcastle Jets’ best wins in recent memory has been soured by the news that Andrew Nabbout will leave the club this week.
Nabbout will join J-League giants the Urawa Red Diamonds after they offered the Jets a ‘significant’ transfer fee to secure him.
The 25-year-old Australian was originally brought to Newcastle from the Malaysian Super League for the 2016-17 season and won Newcastle’s golden boot in his first year.
Under Ernie Merrick this season, he’s been a significant part of the Jets’ radical rise up the ladder, and his loss won’t be easy to compensate for.
“Andrew has been tremendous for us over the last two seasons, both on and off the pitch,” said Newcastle Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna.
“Throughout this whole process both he and his management have done the right thing by the club, and it speaks volumes for the sort of character that Andrew is.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with, he’s a wonderful young man who has been an excellent ambassador for this club and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Merrick said the opportunity Nabbout had been given to move to the J-League was a well-deserved one.
“The Red Diamonds are one of the biggest clubs in Asia and this transfer is testimony to how well Andrew is playing at the moment.
“The transformation that I’ve seen from Andrew since arriving at the club has been nothing short of spectacular, he’s a really coachable player, with a willingness to learn and a hunger to improve as a footballer.
“He arrived at the club last season and had a strong year, but he has raised the bar once again and you can see through the form he’s been in as well as some of the amazing goals he’s scored in recent weeks.
“I have no doubt he’ll grab this opportunity with both hands and we wish him the very best with the move.”
Nabbout paid tribute to the fans and club, but said the chance to move to the J-League was an opportunity he couldn’t let slip by.
“I think Saturday night (against Sydney FC) speaks volumes for our supporters and the way they’ve got behind the team.
“I’ve loved my time in Newcastle and it’s been an absolute honour to represent the town and the fans, who have stood by us through thick and thin.
“It’s a bittersweet moment to be leaving, we’ve got a great group of lads here and I’m loving my football, but this is an opportunity I can’t pass up – it’s something I’ve worked for such a long time.
“This club has given me so much and I’ll be forever indebted to the people of Newcastle.
“I’ll certainly be keeping my eye on things from afar and cheering on the boys on as the push on to the finals.”
March 5th 2018 @ 2:15pm
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Shattered
How can you have a transfer with 5 rounds to go .
Moving on already
Nabbout will be back in the A league next year probably at Sydney or Melbourne
Taggart back to Newcastle then next year.
March 5th 2018 @ 3:10pm
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 3:10pm | ! Report
Yeah, bit of a stuff up there from Jets. Have a trigger clause by all means but only allow the trigger to be pulled during our transfer window
March 5th 2018 @ 7:43pm
Griffo said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:43pm | ! Report
…or have a much larger release fee when you resign a star player only a few months ago if you don’t want to lose them too easily.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:05pm
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:05pm | ! Report
I suspect part of the reason for agreeing to the resigning was if the release clause wasn’t too high.
The goal v WSW came at the wrong time, brought too much attention. Pity it didn’t hit the corner flag like his next 5 attempts will!
March 5th 2018 @ 9:16pm
That A-League Fan said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:16pm | ! Report
Oh. A real loss for the Jets. Maybe Patrico Rodriguez, Riley McGree or Joseph Chapness could replace him. Will be interesting to see how one of these three will replace him.
On the other hand, should be exciting for Nabbout, if you told me Nabbout was going overseas, I’d be like, who the hell is that?
March 5th 2018 @ 2:19pm
Cousin Claudio said | March 5th 2018 @ 2:19pm | ! Report
Very deserving. Good player in sizzling goal scoring form.
Will Aussie Bert select him.
Can he keep Matt Simon out of the squad for Russia?
Jets should have asked more than $500K transfer. They snapped him up at that price.
March 5th 2018 @ 2:27pm
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
This opens up a spot on the bench for Joel Griffiths
Return of the king
———————
Well played Andrew Nabbout
I hope you get the Socceroos shirt and don’t come back to the A league unless it’s with the jets .
March 5th 2018 @ 2:52pm
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
It’s a shame he didn’t stay until the end of the season. A huge loss for the Jets. Probably game over. I’d rather be went to Holland or Belgium though. Far too many of our players don’t settle in Japan.
Let’s hope he didn’t end up in Sydney at the start of next season. I wish him all the best
March 5th 2018 @ 3:44pm
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 3:44pm | ! Report
Joey Champness
Ronny Vargas
Pato Rodriguez
Merrick will get them focused on who they have and not who left
Remember the jets lost Nikki carle but still won the grand final that year
March 5th 2018 @ 8:06pm
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:06pm | ! Report
None of the others have the work rate or cover as much ground. McGree is the man to replace him
March 5th 2018 @ 9:19pm
That A-League Fan said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:19pm | ! Report
Yes, but he is on loan. Could be difficult for the Jets after McGree departs.
March 5th 2018 @ 9:32pm
That A-League Fan said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:32pm | ! Report
Love your optimism Kangajets, perhaps Joey Champness could make that position his own. Quite a few people were talking about him, especially in that month after he won the Young Footballer of the Month nominee.
March 5th 2018 @ 3:21pm
Cousin Claudio said | March 5th 2018 @ 3:21pm | ! Report
Not sure about huge loss.
Their marquee players return next week and they are in prime position to make the GF now.
The challenge is there for the whole squad and the manager.
It could be a fantastic finish to the season for the team.
Its certainly already been the best season the Jets have had in a long time.
[why do you always focus on the negatives]
March 5th 2018 @ 9:18pm
That A-League Fan said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:18pm | ! Report
I’m sure Riley McGree, his replacement will do a good job. He didn’t get bought from Adelaide to Club Brugge for nothing.