Andrew Nabbout leaves Newcastle Jets for J-League

One of the Newcastle Jets’ best wins in recent memory has been soured by the news that Andrew Nabbout will leave the club this week.

Nabbout will join J-League giants the Urawa Red Diamonds after they offered the Jets a ‘significant’ transfer fee to secure him.

The 25-year-old Australian was originally brought to Newcastle from the Malaysian Super League for the 2016-17 season and won Newcastle’s golden boot in his first year.

Under Ernie Merrick this season, he’s been a significant part of the Jets’ radical rise up the ladder, and his loss won’t be easy to compensate for.

“Andrew has been tremendous for us over the last two seasons, both on and off the pitch,” said Newcastle Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna.

“Throughout this whole process both he and his management have done the right thing by the club, and it speaks volumes for the sort of character that Andrew is.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with, he’s a wonderful young man who has been an excellent ambassador for this club and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Merrick said the opportunity Nabbout had been given to move to the J-League was a well-deserved one.

“The Red Diamonds are one of the biggest clubs in Asia and this transfer is testimony to how well Andrew is playing at the moment.

“The transformation that I’ve seen from Andrew since arriving at the club has been nothing short of spectacular, he’s a really coachable player, with a willingness to learn and a hunger to improve as a footballer.

“He arrived at the club last season and had a strong year, but he has raised the bar once again and you can see through the form he’s been in as well as some of the amazing goals he’s scored in recent weeks.

“I have no doubt he’ll grab this opportunity with both hands and we wish him the very best with the move.”

Nabbout paid tribute to the fans and club, but said the chance to move to the J-League was an opportunity he couldn’t let slip by.

“I think Saturday night (against Sydney FC) speaks volumes for our supporters and the way they’ve got behind the team.

“I’ve loved my time in Newcastle and it’s been an absolute honour to represent the town and the fans, who have stood by us through thick and thin.

“It’s a bittersweet moment to be leaving, we’ve got a great group of lads here and I’m loving my football, but this is an opportunity I can’t pass up – it’s something I’ve worked for such a long time.

“This club has given me so much and I’ll be forever indebted to the people of Newcastle.

“I’ll certainly be keeping my eye on things from afar and cheering on the boys on as the push on to the finals.”