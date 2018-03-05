Five talking points from A-League Round 22

It was truly a battle for the top four this week as all teams fighting for a spot in the top half of the table were in action against each other. Sydney travelled to the Hunter while Melbourne Derby 25 truly wowed the crowds.

Here are five talking points from Round 22 of the A-League.

Melbourne City can’t make ends meet

Like they say, attack wins you games but defence wins you championships. Melbourne City were emerging halfway through the season as an out-and-out favourite for the fight for the top two. The post-Ross McCormack weeks have laid City’s problems bare as they succumbed not only to a derby defeat but their third consecutive loss.

Warren Joyce’s men have gone a whole month without the sweet nectar of victory. But can that be laid upon the shoulders of the departure of their Scottish frontman? In four games since he was written off the books Joyce has taken three points from a possible 12, averaging only a goal a game – but even when McCormack was firing City averaged 1.5 goals per game.

So what have we learnt from City this season? Without their strike force a serious issue that has been their anchor to the ocean floor for years has come to light: their poor defence.

Joyce made the mistake of backing Michael Jakobsen in midfield rather than in defence while inconsistency with Nathaniel Atkinson and nowhere near A-League-quality players like Manny Muscat and Osama Malik has shown City are way too top heavy.

Jets topple table toppers

A Novocastriann special. The Newcastle Jets recorded a triumphant win over league leaders Sydney FC in front of a record crowd of over 18,000 at MacDonald Jones Stadium. For the first time in five years the Jets claimed bragging rights over their New South Wales rivals as Andrew Nabbout scored a 30-yard scorcher to earn the Jets a well-deserved win in the Hunter.

After a 13th minute red card to Roy O’Donovan after some video assistant referee controversy with Jordy Buijs, it looked as though the table toppers would have their way with the Jets. But it was completely the opposite.

Even after Bobo’s equaliser the Jets, down to ten men, ran full pelt towards the Sky Blues with every intent on taking away the three points. And they did, shortening the gap to eight points at the top of the table.

There may be five rounds left, but the Jets still have every chance to catch up for the premier’s plate. They have landed a psychological blow to the Sky Blues as they enter the finals.

Nabbout on the plane, but not to Russia

Andrew Nabbout managed to do something that not many of the A-League’s best have been able to do: the 25-year-old pulled out his best against the league leaders in front of a record crowd to condemn Sydney to their second loss in 22 weeks.

It was a convenient performance considering the former Victory winger has been courted by the Asian champions, Japanese heavyweights Urawa Red Diamonds, as well as an Eredivisie side, as reported by Fairfax.

I said it at the beginning of the season. As Nabbout enters double-digits for goals for the Jets and nearly for assists, he definitely has what it takes to make it overseas, whether it be for the Japanese champions or a fighting Dutch side.

Aloisi’s Roar into finals contention

John Aloisi managed his first back-to-back wins this season after an Eric Bautheac free-kick earnt Brisbane three points against Adelaide in front of a mediocre crowd at Suncorp Stadium.

John Aloisi started the same starting XI for the Roar in his third consecutive week and it reaped the rewards, earning Roar supporters a second consecutive win.

Brisbane are gradually clawing their way into the final spots as they trail sixth-place Western Sydney Wanderers by two points. Although some would condemn the finals structure for rewarding mediocrity, Brisbane are a few good results from having a chance at the grand final.

RBB ban condemns Wanderers to embarrassment

At first some thought that the decision of John Tsatsimas, CEO of the Western Sydney Wanderers, to ban the red and black bloc (RBB) from attending their home match against Perth Glory would have some positive effects on the Wanderers’ active support.

However, after a disappointing sub-7000 crowd at Spotless Stadium, the Wanderers stuttered to a one-all draw against Perth Glory even with a man advantage. Liam Reddy was given a red card for Glory, but the Wanderers once again couldn’t earn themselves a win at home.

For the good of the Wanderers and the rest of the active support of the A-League clubs, never show your active supporters the shoulder. Banning a group of the most emphatic and passionate supporters is a one-way ticket to hell.

Let’s hope the leaders of the A-League clubs can learn a valuable lesson in discourse with their fans.