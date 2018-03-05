The joke’s on those who don’t think the A-League is worth watching

It’s not every weekend you watch a round of football so entertaining you don’t even know where to begin, but that’s exactly what the A-League just served up.
Was that the best round we’ve seen in the A-League this season? It must have been up there.
And for a competition that doesn’t always serve up a surplus of talking points, it’s hard to know where to begin analysing an absorbing three days of action.
Let’s start with the Melbourne derby. Not only did Victory remind their little brother who’s boss, they did so with a compelling display.
Yet the best part of Victory’s 2-1 win was not Kosta Barbarouses brushing off a disallowed goal by the VAR or the sparkling form of Leroy George, it was the fact an entire away end of Victory fans celebrated the win like it was a title decider.
No flares, no walk-outs, no police intervention – just good old-fashioned football support, even if the chants aimed at the FFA rang through loud and clear on TV.
Yet Victory’s pulsating derby day win wasn’t even the match of the round. That mantle surely belongs to the ten-men Newcastle Jets and their backs-to-the-wall 2-1 win over league leaders Sydney FC.
Did Roy O’Donovan deserve to be sent off? He sure did, in my opinion. No matter how soft the contact, you simply cannot raise your hand and strike an opponent.
As for Jordy Buijs, he may be a cult hero, but he looked like an absolute prat rolling around on the ground as though he’d been hit in the face by a Mack truck.
Buijs instantly made himself a target of the boo brigade – David Carney no doubt thanked him later – but in true cult fashion, he then laid on Bobo’s equaliser with a free-kick of stunning accuracy.
You expected Newcastle to crumble – O’Donovan had been dismissed in just the 10th minute – but instead of shutting up shop, the Jets went ahead and won the game through another absolute belter from Andrew Nabbout.
And it all played out in front a pulsating atmosphere generated by more than 18,000 fans inside McDonald Jones Stadium.
So why can’t we have this every week?
There wasn’t a huge crowd in attendance at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night, but those who were there were treated to an Eric Bautheac special in Brisbane Roar’s 1-0 win over Adelaide United.
The Roar have been a better side this season than their points tally suggests, and although you could have driven a bus through the gap left by Paul Izzo at his far post, Bautheac still had to be skilful enough to curl the ball around the wall and into the back of the net.
It was a free-kick that deserved to be witnessed by more than just the diehards in attendance, but crucially it keeps Brisbane Roar in the hunt for a finals place.
“Three highly entertaining games of football this weekend,” I tweeted on my way out of the ground. “Nothing wrong with the quality of football”.
“Great games but surely highly entertaining is not necessarily the same as high quality?!” replied ABC Grandstand commentator Tom Greenard to my tweet.
Fair point, but here’s the thing. I’m never too concerned with how the A-League compares in terms of quality to other leagues around the world, because I don’t really care what’s happening in countries I don’t live in.
No one wants to sit through poor-quality games, of course, but when the football is entertaining and the fans go home happy, I’ve never seen the point of splitting hairs over whether it’s the kind of football you’d see in Europe.
Support for the sake of support is a concept a few too many A-League fans seem to have forgotten this season.
And while Sunday’s game wasn’t all that much to write home about – except for Dino Djulbic’s brief stint in goal – it capped off a gripping weekend of football.
We need more of it. For the good of the game – and our souls.
March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am
i miss the force said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am | ! Report
yeah, the joke is on me. i should definitely watch more A league. cant get enough of the quality
March 5th 2018 @ 7:07am
punter said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:07am | ! Report
Enjoy!!!!
March 5th 2018 @ 7:36am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:36am | ! Report
I think he’s being sarcastic Punter
March 5th 2018 @ 8:32am
Rolly said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Me thinks he is an aerial ping pong fan they always are.
March 5th 2018 @ 7:07am
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:07am | ! Report
Yep. You wouldn’t think Nabbout goal is quality
If messi scored that goal , people would be down on their knees praising the messiah
March 5th 2018 @ 7:05am
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:05am | ! Report
There are 5 other teams in the A league that can beat Sydney Fc. Not just Newcastle
As shown on Saturday,
Sydney are a decent side but if you get passed
Josh Brilliante chopping you down ( no yellows again despite 3 first half chop downs)
Mierzejewski can not be allowed to dictate , by working your backside off eg Ugarkovic Brown magree
Sydney defenderers are slow and are terrified of good counter attacking, don’t be afraid to take it to them .
Run at the defenders like you mean it eg see Nabbout
Sydney were exposed by petratos Nabbout with the fullbacks bombing on … be brave
Newcastle counter attacked in numbers .
Sydney can be out footballed, even with 10 men . Don’t be bullied by their standover tactics
Sydney are not as physically tough as they make out , obviously Jordy buljs isn’t tough .
Sydney goalkeeper is ordinary.
Brosque and bobo supply can be cut off if defend narrowly and compactly .
Get your home crowd to turn up and push your team over the line .
Now it’s over to the rest of the A league to expose .
March 5th 2018 @ 8:42am
chris said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
come on KJ enough of the Sydney this and Sydney that. Well done on the victory Saturday but getting a little tired of all the anti Sydney sentiment.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:55am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
How can anyone get tired of all the anti-Sydney sentiment???
March 5th 2018 @ 9:09am
chris said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Its the relentless whining of favourable ref calls (yes Im sure someone will post a million examples), how to beat them with …insert tactics that no other coach has thought of, Sydney people – whats to like? etc etc…
March 5th 2018 @ 9:09am
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Chris
I’m just giving my opinion on the game plan to beat Sydney
Some teams are too afraid to have a crack
I’ve praised Sydney enough times this year
This site is better for people talking actual football games so unfortunately I’m stuck into Sydney today
I’ll get onto Melbourne City soon
March 5th 2018 @ 7:19am
Kangajets said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:19am | ! Report
I saw plenty of quality
Off the field …. passion from both sets of fans ..
Quality from a great community that engages with their team
Quality of resilience under pressure
Quality of the free kick by bujls to the finish by bobo .
Quality of topper Stanley to be involved in 4 dodgy penalty calls in 3 weeks
Quality of leadership from boogard to stand and walk off the field when injured , not roll around to get another sent off
Quality of petratos on the ball , dancing to a tune that his teammates feed off
Quality of a coach to bring self belief to attack and attack and attack in Ernie Merrick , but still have structure and composure in defending.
Quality of a man like Lawrie McKinna to resurrect an ailing club
Quality of heading off the line from a bullet from Mierzejewski.
Quality of Andrew Nabbout to run at ageing defenders and hit a screamer , please don’t leave yet .
Quality of a great city tsking on another great city on a sunny Aussie Saturday
What more do you want
I hope the 300 people that comment on the Rbb are here today to comment …. did you enjoy that .
Gallop are you watching..( forget your metrics )
Just bottle what qualities Newcastle bring and your A league will rock .
March 5th 2018 @ 8:14am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
James Troisi’s finishing didn’t make your list I see 😉
March 5th 2018 @ 8:16am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
One of the highlights for me.
And the 30 minute Matt Simon show (of course). A goal down and on comes the Axe. Now 44 games without a goal? Genius tactical move.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:23am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
ha ha. The Matt Simon show 😀
March 5th 2018 @ 8:47am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Highlight of the season for me, sitting in the stands on a spectacular Newcastle afternoon, one up v the Champions. Cheating Dutchman. 30 minutes to go and my Sydney supporting mate is getting antsy, waiting for a tactical change. I say they should go to 3 at the back, Carney and Ferreira wide attackers with no defensive responsibilities?
“You watch though”, I say, “he’ll bring on Matt the Axe”. “Bulls&$t. Not this time”, he says, though tears are running down his moisturised Sydney cheeks. 5 minutes later cue hysterical laughter from me, while my latte sipping friend, wishes a smashed avo would open up in the ground and swallow him whole, on low carb bread.
No goals in 42 games and on he comes, the defensive forward, elbowing his way down the wing. Gold Jerry! Gold! How I laughed!
Other highlight was The Cove (credit where it’s due, brilliant support that made the atmosphere) singing “we pay your Centrelink”, only to be silenced by Nabbout smashing one in from 30 yards 5 seconds later. Rather be laying around on Newcastle beaches unemployed than spending 30 minutes getting out of my driveway in Sydney boys!
March 5th 2018 @ 8:17am
Nemesis said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
His finishinig against Brisbane a few weeks ago, should be close to Goal of the Year. Not bad for a bloke who can’t finish?
March 5th 2018 @ 8:23am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
The one that got deflected in that 2-1 loss you mean 😂
March 5th 2018 @ 8:32am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
If he shoots every time he gets the ball one will eventually go in
March 5th 2018 @ 8:38am
Nemesis said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
As far as I know, the score is irrelevant when determining “Goal Of The Year”. But, I’ll check the records over the past 12 seasons & see if the award is only given to players whose team won on that particular day.
Looking forward to your Monday morning whine about John Aloisi.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:56am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
”goal of the year” 😂😂😂
It’s almost like you don’t want any other game bar Victory’s. Troisi’s goal won’t even make top 3, probably not top 5 because of the deflection.
March 5th 2018 @ 7:53am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
The frustrating part of the O’Donovan red was not that it was given, it could have been a yellow or red, but that had roles been reversed it would have only been a yellow. He was stupid.
It’s no FFA conspiracy, but Zullo, Wilkshire, Adrian, Bobo should all have see red this season for much worse infringements. All featured more violence than the slap the Dutchman deserved. I’m not sure how a light slap to the face became worse than an elbow to the head, a kick, a potentially leg breaking challenge?
I see gun shot victims and major traumas in emergency who writhe around less than the disgraceful Dutchman. I can appreciate Sydney’s football, until the usual 70th minute substitution at least, but gee it’s hard to like them. Built in their manager’s image. Their poor crowds suggest I’m not alone.
Sorry Punter
March 5th 2018 @ 8:27am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
I can see why O’Donnovon got a red, by any interpretation of the laws it is a red card. But equally, a referee with a feel for the game might have issued a yellow instead – allowing for the fact the contact was modest and he was being fouled in the process. The problem is there’s no way to interpret O’Donnovons action as anything other than deliberate, which means red. Thankfully we still got a great game.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:50am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
My issue isn’t the red, but that SFC should play a man down more than any team. Beath is a fine ref
March 5th 2018 @ 8:58am
RBBAnonymous said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
I saw the O’Donovan incident the same as you. I thought he was being fouled in the process by Bujis with an obstruction. If anything it probably should have been a Newcastle free kick, imagine that. In any case it shouldn’t have been a red card and I would have preferred he was given just a yellow card.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:52am
punter said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
SFC are hard to like, but I think Newcastle’s win, it was only the 3rd lost in the past 2 years in the A-League has something to do with it.
I fully back what you are saying.
I don’t just appreciate SFC playing, they are excelling, as good as we have seen in the A-League. the crowds are down, because we all know Sydney fans are event goers & the buzz is not there in the A-League.
I was with SFC fans at dinner on Sat night & not one thought is was a worthy red card, but can understand why given, all were disgusted with Buijs’s action, not a good look for the club, A-League or football.
My thoughts are the same on Matty Simon.
Yes I agree on Arnie, on the odd occasions, he has let his team go, they have been wonderful attacking football.
But to me that doesn’t distract the fact SFC are a very good team, A-League standard & not fully appreciated.
BTW, nothing buy praise on Newcastle Jets.
March 5th 2018 @ 9:00am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
As usual the voice of sanity Punter
March 5th 2018 @ 7:55am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
“although you could have driven a bus through the gap left by Paul Izzo at his far post” … c’mon Mike, the far post is defended by the wall of players and the keeper covers the other post. You just turned a quality free kick into a goalkeeping error, it wasn’t.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:04am
Fadida said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Agree
March 5th 2018 @ 8:11am
Evan Askew said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Agree. As an ex goalkeeper the reporting on goalkeepers in the modern game shits me.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:09am
Paul Nicholls said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
The red card to O’Donovan was a shocker as was the penalty against Buijs. Two of the worst refereeing decisions this year. However they seemed to cancel each other out and the game ended being an absolute classic. Great round (except for the WSWvPER game.)
March 5th 2018 @ 8:18am
Waz said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Not a chance.
If you raise your arm in to an opponents face you run the risk of a red card. Dead set.
Buijs has both hands in the back of his opponent which is an offence, whether that was sufficient to make him fall over is irrelevant. Buijs commits an offence and the LOTG do not require a player to legitimately hit the deck before an offence is committed.
Both Buijs and O’Donnovon are to blame for their actions. simple.