A new look at the NRL draw

The NRL draw is a shambles and opens the door for unwelcome suspicion that favouritism exists.
There are the influences of both supposed random choice and media seeking to show the ‘more attractive’ games, but the end result defies any logic. Some clubs are faced with the prospect of playing against the stronger clubs not once, but twice in their first handful of games.
Tigers play the Storm twice by Round 5? What?
The Roosters, one club that attracts the stench of favouritism too easily, has:
• Arguably the easiest draw, with only the Sharks (from 2017 top eight) in the first nine rounds.
• Both the Dogs and Warriors twice in the first ten rounds, teams many predict to be in the bottom four in 2018.
• The least travel distance over the year.
There is a sensible way to create a fair draw as well as recognising the differing dynamics between traditional Sydney teams and the one team cities.
The Sydney teams have long been the foundation block of the league. Shifting populations, ethnic diversity and pressure from other sports, however, have made the retention and development of junior leagues as well as supporter base a constant challenge.
Boundaries are close, conflict tribalism is strong and travel to enemy grounds is relatively short and easy.
This is vastly different from the ‘one team’ city where junior programmes are for their local team, the fortress mentality is generally stronger and ‘our home ground’ has a definitive meaning.
There has been a suggestion, in the past, that the draw should be divided into two groups (to avoid a too long season of 30 rounds). The Sydney/one city team split allows for this while still keeping competitive standards.
Groups A and B are fairly evenly represented from the 2017 ladder. It also opens the door for an equitable competition devoid of manipulation which can improve one team’s chances while hurting another.
Group A
The ‘Sydney teams’ group has nine clubs: Roosters, Eels, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs and Wests-Tigers.
Group B
The ‘one team cities’ have seven: Storm, Broncos, Cowboys, Raiders, Warriors, Titans and Knights.
One team each year is selected to represent ‘Sydney’ in Group B (until expansion occurs and there are eight or more). This should be done by random draw or in turns considering the expense of travel rather than a position on the previous year ladder.
In the first and last seven rounds of the draw Groups A and B face off within their group, home and away. The middle eight rounds teams in A and B crossover, home and away need to be calculated so there is an even 4/4 spread.
You now have a manageable 22 round competition before finals, with a fair spread of teams facing each other. The differing city dynamics are catered for and even allows for a slightly reduced season for player welfare.
While this may be far from perfect, it is a far better than the contrived and exploitable rubbish that is currently being delivered.
Chris Love said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:45am | ! Report
I think this is the best solution I’ve seen offered. The only respectable solution to the group B “Sydney Representation” is to have it take turns, having a team picked twice at “random” within the first 9 years would cause an outcry.
i miss the force said | March 5th 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
i also think Parramataa play 4 teams twice in the first 10 rounds? Dragons and sharks playing local derbies twice in the first 6 weeks and one is on a thursday night
RandyM said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:18am | ! Report
wow, that is simply incompetent if true
Duncan Smith said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
Your idea is quite a good solution at first glance. It almost has the feel of the old twelve team Sydney comp.
Wests shouldn’t have to play the Storm twice in the first five rounds. Who came up with that?
The Barry said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
I don’t get the concept of teams playing twice before they’ve played everyone else.
Is is because of factors like ground availability that they need to do that? There’s no organic reason why it should happen.
You can tend to read a bit too much into hard draws and easy draws because we’re basing that on last years form and our assumptions on how they’ll go this season. For instance based on 2016 form, drawing the Raiders twice last season would have looked tough at the start of the year, not so much by the end.
Parra and the Roosters finished 14 and 15 in 2016 so it may have looked an easy draw if you got them twice but they were both top four in 2017. These are anomalies though and most teams finished within a couple of spots of where they did the season before.
I do think there should be some attempt at seeding based on last years results. Teams shouldn’t get away with playing ALL of last years top four or top eight just once.
The Roosters only play nine games against teams that finished in the top eight last year. So they play 15 games against bottom eight sides. There are teams that have to play last years top eight 13 times. That imbalance is inexcusable.
Of course the top eight wont be the same but it’s fair to say last years top eight has more chance of being more successful this year.
When one win or a points differential can determine whether you make the eight or top four, this is potentially a massive leg up.