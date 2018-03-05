 

New Zealand Breakers vs Melbourne United: NBL semi-final Game 2 live scores, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 5 Mar 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

183 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    New Zealand Breakers vs Melbourne United

    2018 NBL semi-final, Game 2
    Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
    New Zealand Breakers Melbourne United
    86 SCORE 88
    38 First Half 33
    40 Second Half 45
    8 Overtime 10

    Match result:

    Melbourne United are through to the NBL grand final series after beating the New Zealand Breakers by two points in overtime.

    Final score
    New Zealand Breakers 86
    Melbourne United 88

    Match preview

    The New Zealand Breakers are in a must-win situation as they return home for Game 2 of their NBL semi-final series against Melbourne United in Auckland. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEDT).

    New Zealand lost Game 1 on the road, which is how these series are supposed to work out, but their performance leaves a lot to be desired.

    Finishing the regular season with a loss to a red-hot, yet bottom of the table Sydney Kings side wasn’t the way to enter the finals, and they were outplayed by United in Game 1.

    The scoreline of 88-77 may not look all that bad, but there are issues.

    Their offence seems stagnant and unorganised. DJ Newbill and Edgar Sosa have had excellent season as the clubs imports, but at the moment, their answer seems to be jacking up poor percentage threes after exploring, yet failing to get inside the paint.

    Between them, they shot five from 16 behind the arc in Game 1 of the series and when you give up that many offensive possessions against the minor premiers, you’re going to pay for it.

    An upside for the Breakers though is Kirk Penney, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season, but was excellent in his return from injury.

    On the other side of the coin, the Breakers have often been a bogey side for Melbourne. They will be glad to have a win in the series opener under their belt, but won’t be counting on their spot in the grand final just yet.

    Melbourne came into form at the pointy end of the season and didn’t look back during Game 1. While 88 points is not what their offence could allow, potential-wise, they took smart options all game with Casper Ware leading the way on 33 points.

    That’s the biggest problem for the Breakers. If Ware doesn’t fire, someone will because Melbourne can hurt you in all five positions, starting or from the bench.

    Casey Prather, Chris Goulding, Tai Wesley, Josh Boone, David Andersen and David Barlow all have the potential to hurt a poor defensive outfit, and while the Breakers aren’t that, they need to be better guarding the perimeter in Game 2.

    Prediction
    The Breakers have been all over the place over the last few weeks of the season. Their form just isn’t where it needs to be and even with home court advantage, it just doesn’t feel like they have it in them to win this.

    United by 8.

    Join The Roar for live coverage of Game 2 between the Breakers and United from 5:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    This video is trending right now! Submit your videos for the chance to win a share of $10,000!

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (183)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      7:52pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:52pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 NBL finals series, with Melbourne United knocking the New Zealand Breakers out in overtime.

      Hopefully you enjoyed it.

      I’ll be back for Game 2 of the Perth-Adelaide series on Friday night from 9:30pm (AEDT).

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:51pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:51pm | ! Report

      Unsurprisingly, Boone is man of the match.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:51pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:51pm | ! Report

      So, that confirms Melbourne will host the NBL grand final series. They will have home court advantage over either the Perth Wildcats or Adelaide 36ers, with Adelaide up 1-0 and Game 2 to be played in Perth on Friday.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:50pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the game Roarers?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:49pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report

      How fitting it was Boone took the final shot. He had 33 points and 15 rebounds.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:48pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report

      FULLTIME! MELBOURNE WIN

      Ware will have the inbound, so he won’t be taking the shot. He gets it in to Hooley who finds Boone. He had somehow got under the basket and Loe just wasn’t able to keep up with him. Boone puts up one that’s rejected, gets it back and then hits the game winner!

      Melbourne are off to the 2018 NBL grand final series with a sweep of the Breakers. That was an absolute epic.

      The Breakers are out, but what a game that was.

      Breakers – 86
      United – 88

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:47pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:47pm | ! Report

      1OT 0′

      United advance the ball. It’s tied up with 22 seconds on the clock. From the inboud it’s Hooley to Wesley and then Ware slows things down, the clock running through 13 seconds. Now through ten and he has Newbill in front of him. 5, 4, 3 and Ware crosses over, then is fouled by Newbill.

      That’s only the second team foul. It’s a side ball with 2.9 seconds to go!

      Breakers – 86
      United – 86

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:45pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:45pm | ! Report

      1OT 0′

      22.2 seconds to go. Timeout called.

      Breakers – 86
      United – 86

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:45pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:45pm | ! Report

      1OT 0′

      WHAT A SHOT! Great ball movement from Sosa to Penney. He passes up a shot with a man right in front of him, then throws the pass over to Rob Loe who has some space and he sinks the three ball to tie it up.

      WOW! ROB LOE!

      Breakers – 86
      United – 86

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion