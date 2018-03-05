Only one challenge remains for Cyborg

There's just one challenge left for 'Cyborg'. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

As expected, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino beat the snot out of unheralded contender Yana Kunitskaya to defend her 145-pound crown in the main event of UFC 222.

Kunitskaya, the 28-year-old Russian fighter who moved up a weight class to challenge Cyborg in her UFC debut, was a game challenger. She was even winning for a moment – albeit a brief one.

The former Invicta Fighting Championship titlist managed to take Cyborg off of her feet and stuck to the bulky Brazilian like glue.

The seventeen-to-one underdog was in charge, right until she wasn’t. Once Cyborg broke free, she showed why she’s the most feared woman on the roster, putting her undersized opponent on wobbly legs with one clean shot on the button.

From there it was only a matter of time. Cyborg poured on the punishment, raining down heavy punches to a grounded Kunitskaya until the referee halted the action.

It took less than three-and-a-half minutes.

In her post-fight interview, the terrifying Brazilian champion made it clear that she wanted her next fight to be against Amanda Nunes, the queen of the cage at 135 pounds.

“I am waiting for Amanda (Nunes) now,” she told UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan.

“She called me out and I want to fight her. I just want to remind everyone that she called me out and, when you call out Cyborg, Cyborg will answer.”

It’s no secret that I have been critical of the UFC’s short-sighted booking plans in the past, with the team regularly ignoring the long-term consequences of booking champion-versus-champion bouts.

However, in this case, it wouldn’t be an egregious decision. After all, there isn’t even a women’s featherweight division to disrupt. The weight class is just Justino and the next fighter in line to get squashed by her.

If Nunes can make it past underrated challenger Raquel Pennington in May, neither fighter has a no-brainer next title challenger waiting in line.

In Cyborg’s case, Australian fighter Megan Anderson has raised her hand to fight the champ next but the still-developing contender isn’t anywhere near ready for Cyborg.

Not to mention, the Queensland-born fighter has not taken a single trip to UFC’s Octagon and hasn’t competed, period, in over a year.

As for Nunes, her list of viable contenders is also short. Holly Holm has lost four of her last five bouts, Julianna Pena is pregnant and Cat Zingano just lost again.

On the back of yesterday’s impressive win over the aforementioned Zingano – the last person to defeat Nunes – Ketlen Vieira would have to be the leading candidate for a crack at the title but most would concede that she needs a little more seasoning before she is ready for ‘The Lioness.’

Moreover, Nunes versus Vieira would be damn-near impossible to sell on pay-per-view, especially since Viera fought under the bright lights of the UFC four times and until yesterday had been exclusively an undercard fighter.

It’s blatantly obvious that Cyborg versus Nunes for the 145-pound title is the best option for both champions.

Not only is it a legitimate super fight, the winner will have an iron-clad case for being the greatest female fighter ever. In any combat sport.