South Africa has a lot to think over before the second test

Australia couldn’t have started the away series on a positive note.

David Warner and Steven Smith continued getting runs, as did the Marsh brothers. Tim Paine did an excellent job, and the bowlers were excellent, starting from Mitch Starc in the first innings to Nathan Lyon getting crucial breakthroughs.

But, more importantly, Cameron Bancroft bounced back in the second innings to get to his second Test fifty after 82 not out in the second innings of first Ashes Test.

South Africa, on the other hand, seem to have problems aplenty, starting with a form of Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Quinton De Kock. Their bowling was not on the money: Morne Morkel struggled to get his line and length right and looked wayward if not for the spell to lower-order batsman late in the third day.

Vernon Philander didn’t do much damage after dismissing Cameron Bancroft. Kagiso Rabada just looked out of steam and lacked support from the other end, though probably it was a mere blip on the radar. The only positive was Keshav Maharaj, who picked up nine wickets, including his first five-wicket haul against Australia.

A lot of questions hover over South Africa. Should they switch back to the five-bowlers policy that yielded a result in series against India? Do they go with the same team but drop Morkel and pick Lungi Ngidi? Should a second spinner get a game?

Do they have good enough bowlers to bowl out Australia to minimum score, or is age catching up with the formidable stars of South African players? Do they have the adequate replacements on the sidelines after losing players to the Kolpak deal? Rilee Rousseau, Kyle Abbott, Simon Harper, who could have come in and made the transition much easier, are playing on the other side of the globe. Cricket South Africa have much to think over.

Aiden Markram looks to have the potential to be on the team for a long time, as does Dean Elgar. When it comes to bowling, Duane Oliver and Lungi Ngidi have excellent potential and need to be groomed. Heinrich Klaasen showed good form against India.

But, more importantly, South Africa would want De Kock to fire. In fact much of South Africa’s success in Australia, New Zealand was due to aggressive approach of De knock down the order. In England he produced below his average performance and the team suffered. It was the same against India too. De Kock needs to fire.

Perhaps the workload has gotten to him, so maybe a few weeks off just to get himself mentally refreshed or some motivating words from the skipper or coach are what’s needed.

Remember last time De Kock was out of form after the poor World Cup: he came back roaring against India in an ODI series with three centuries and a maiden hundred against England. This time around just a few weeks off from a gruelling schedule could do him a world of good.

Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers are coming back from injury, so they can be excused for a poor match, but senior players have to stand up soon, especially against spin, which has proved to be their nemesis, and younger players can bat around them.

South Africa has a lot to reflect on, and if they wish to switch back to having green tops like against India, that could backfire against Australia, who have potent fast bowlers that are better than their Indian counterparts.

Australia is on top at the moment, but South Africa with the home advantage could bounce back.