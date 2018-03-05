South Africa make impatient Australia toil in Durban

South Africa’s young guns hauled their side out of a cricketing crevasse in the first Test in Durban yesterday before Australian quick Mitchell Starc killed off the contest with a late three-wicket over.

At 4-49 with their four best batsmen back in the sheds, South Africa looked headed for a resounding loss as they pursued a gigantic target of 417. But Australia encountered robust resistance from 23-year-old opener Aiden Markram (143), 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (81 not out) and 25-year-old middle order batsman Theunis de Bruyn (36).

It took some stunning reverse swing bowling by Starc just before stumps to ease the nerves of Australia. While Markram and de Bruyn had seemed to be merely delaying the inevitable during their 87-run partnership, the subsequent stand between Markram and de Kock gave the Australians genuine cause for concern. The pace at which that pair scored ruffled the Australian bowlers, who were only further agitated by a sequence of edges which flew through or beside the slips cordon.

After bowling so well to that point of the Test, the Australian lost their cool and, with it, their control. Rather than settling on one particular plan, or on one specific length, the Australians were impatient, too often straining to produce wicket balls.

Such an anxious approach typically results in a generous helping of loose deliveries and Markram and de Kock happily exploited these wayward offerings. Markram underlined why he is widely considered one of the elite young Test batsmen in the world as he constructed a hundred of rare class and composure for someone of his age.

His driving was sublime, punishing Australia’s quicks whenever they overpitched. Markram was also admirably positive in the way he played spinner Nathan Lyon, who had cracked open South Africa’s first innings on day two.

At the other end, de Kock emerged from a long form slump in Tests to play the kind of fluid counterpunching innings for which he has become renowned.

In contrast to Markram, de Kock was most effective on the back foot, cutting and pulling with authority. Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling and strategies lost direction. By day’s end, de Kock and Markram must have been ruing the lack of input from their senior batting colleagues.

After being skittled for 162 in the first innings, the Proteas would have hoped that in the second dig their veteran batsmen could halt the charge of the Australians.

It wasn’t to be. First in-form opener Dean Elgar was undone by a lifter from Starc which brushed the edge of his bat and landed in the gloves of Time Paine. Then Josh Hazlewood continued his extraordinary dominance of Hashim Amla, dismissing him for the sixth time in the space of seven innings, this time LBW.

When AB de Villiers was run out in a mix-up with Markram, South Africa were 3-39 and it looked as though things could not get darker for the hosts. But it could and did when captain Faf du Plessis had his off stump sent literally cartwheeling by Pat Cummins.

That marked the high point of Australia’s intensity for the day – their bowling unit gradually became less and less organised. It was a timely reminder for the Australians of the quality and combativeness of their opponents.

While Australia will be aggrieved by the way in which they stumbled today, they will gleefully accept a win away from home against a very good side.