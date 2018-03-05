South Africa make impatient Australia toil in Durban

South Africa’s young guns hauled their side out of a cricketing crevasse in the first Test in Durban yesterday before Australian quick Mitchell Starc killed off the contest with a late three-wicket over.
At 4-49 with their four best batsmen back in the sheds, South Africa looked headed for a resounding loss as they pursued a gigantic target of 417. But Australia encountered robust resistance from 23-year-old opener Aiden Markram (143), 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (81 not out) and 25-year-old middle order batsman Theunis de Bruyn (36).
It took some stunning reverse swing bowling by Starc just before stumps to ease the nerves of Australia. While Markram and de Bruyn had seemed to be merely delaying the inevitable during their 87-run partnership, the subsequent stand between Markram and de Kock gave the Australians genuine cause for concern. The pace at which that pair scored ruffled the Australian bowlers, who were only further agitated by a sequence of edges which flew through or beside the slips cordon.
After bowling so well to that point of the Test, the Australian lost their cool and, with it, their control. Rather than settling on one particular plan, or on one specific length, the Australians were impatient, too often straining to produce wicket balls.
Such an anxious approach typically results in a generous helping of loose deliveries and Markram and de Kock happily exploited these wayward offerings. Markram underlined why he is widely considered one of the elite young Test batsmen in the world as he constructed a hundred of rare class and composure for someone of his age.
His driving was sublime, punishing Australia’s quicks whenever they overpitched. Markram was also admirably positive in the way he played spinner Nathan Lyon, who had cracked open South Africa’s first innings on day two.
At the other end, de Kock emerged from a long form slump in Tests to play the kind of fluid counterpunching innings for which he has become renowned.
In contrast to Markram, de Kock was most effective on the back foot, cutting and pulling with authority. Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling and strategies lost direction. By day’s end, de Kock and Markram must have been ruing the lack of input from their senior batting colleagues.
After being skittled for 162 in the first innings, the Proteas would have hoped that in the second dig their veteran batsmen could halt the charge of the Australians.
It wasn’t to be. First in-form opener Dean Elgar was undone by a lifter from Starc which brushed the edge of his bat and landed in the gloves of Time Paine. Then Josh Hazlewood continued his extraordinary dominance of Hashim Amla, dismissing him for the sixth time in the space of seven innings, this time LBW.
When AB de Villiers was run out in a mix-up with Markram, South Africa were 3-39 and it looked as though things could not get darker for the hosts. But it could and did when captain Faf du Plessis had his off stump sent literally cartwheeling by Pat Cummins.
That marked the high point of Australia’s intensity for the day – their bowling unit gradually became less and less organised. It was a timely reminder for the Australians of the quality and combativeness of their opponents.
While Australia will be aggrieved by the way in which they stumbled today, they will gleefully accept a win away from home against a very good side.
March 5th 2018 @ 6:40am
Steele said | March 5th 2018 @ 6:40am | ! Report
Terrific effort by S.A. They fought hard and will now take some positives into the second test. Countering Starc will be a major goal going forward I would of thought. And Amla needs to find so form.
March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am
Worlds Biggest said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am | ! Report
Markram batted superbly, looks a real talent. The Aussies got frustrated in particular Starc with some verbal exchanges. Good fight by the Proteas.
March 5th 2018 @ 9:08am
Paul said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Another very good analysis, Ronan. I think Smith and co, should have picked up on the pitch changing, yet again, so it much more resembled some of the pitches they played on in the recent Ashes series. The Australian bowlers then forgot how they bowled in Australia to dismiss England, ie patience, building pressure through good bowling partnerships, etc.
When it comes time to review this Test, they’ll hopefully identify these areas because if they don’t SA has shown they’re up for a fight and could easily take games away from us if their batsman are given a chance.
March 5th 2018 @ 9:12am
Brian said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
So Australia have now won a big Test thanks to Mitch Marsh. Just take the fun out of it really
March 5th 2018 @ 9:17am
jameswm said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Huh?
March 5th 2018 @ 9:16am
jameswm said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Some nice fire during the test.
Rabada hasn’t learnt after a one game suspension for a send-off. Warner went nuts after the run out. Lyon dropped the ball next to AB.
None of it suspension worthy IMHO but apparently Rabada has racked up demerit points and has more to worry about than the others.
The nice thing for the Aussies is they will still win, but got a bit of a kick up the pants so they re-think and aren’t too cocky for the 2nd test. Thanks to SA for delivering that reminder.