Live scores
Live Commentary
South Africa
vs
Australia
| South Africa 2nd Inn 9/293
 

South Africa make impatient Australia toil in Durban

Ronan O'Connell Columnist

By Ronan O'Connell, Ronan O'Connell is a Roar Expert

Tagged:
 , , ,

6 Have your say

    South Africa’s young guns hauled their side out of a cricketing crevasse in the first Test in Durban yesterday before Australian quick Mitchell Starc killed off the contest with a late three-wicket over.

    At 4-49 with their four best batsmen back in the sheds, South Africa looked headed for a resounding loss as they pursued a gigantic target of 417. But Australia encountered robust resistance from 23-year-old opener Aiden Markram (143), 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (81 not out) and 25-year-old middle order batsman Theunis de Bruyn (36).

    It took some stunning reverse swing bowling by Starc just before stumps to ease the nerves of Australia. While Markram and de Bruyn had seemed to be merely delaying the inevitable during their 87-run partnership, the subsequent stand between Markram and de Kock gave the Australians genuine cause for concern. The pace at which that pair scored ruffled the Australian bowlers, who were only further agitated by a sequence of edges which flew through or beside the slips cordon.

    After bowling so well to that point of the Test, the Australian lost their cool and, with it, their control. Rather than settling on one particular plan, or on one specific length, the Australians were impatient, too often straining to produce wicket balls.

    Such an anxious approach typically results in a generous helping of loose deliveries and Markram and de Kock happily exploited these wayward offerings. Markram underlined why he is widely considered one of the elite young Test batsmen in the world as he constructed a hundred of rare class and composure for someone of his age.

    His driving was sublime, punishing Australia’s quicks whenever they overpitched. Markram was also admirably positive in the way he played spinner Nathan Lyon, who had cracked open South Africa’s first innings on day two.

    At the other end, de Kock emerged from a long form slump in Tests to play the kind of fluid counterpunching innings for which he has become renowned.

    South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates making 100 runs

    (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

    In contrast to Markram, de Kock was most effective on the back foot, cutting and pulling with authority. Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling and strategies lost direction. By day’s end, de Kock and Markram must have been ruing the lack of input from their senior batting colleagues.

    After being skittled for 162 in the first innings, the Proteas would have hoped that in the second dig their veteran batsmen could halt the charge of the Australians.

    It wasn’t to be. First in-form opener Dean Elgar was undone by a lifter from Starc which brushed the edge of his bat and landed in the gloves of Time Paine. Then Josh Hazlewood continued his extraordinary dominance of Hashim Amla, dismissing him for the sixth time in the space of seven innings, this time LBW.

    When AB de Villiers was run out in a mix-up with Markram, South Africa were 3-39 and it looked as though things could not get darker for the hosts. But it could and did when captain Faf du Plessis had his off stump sent literally cartwheeling by Pat Cummins.

    That marked the high point of Australia’s intensity for the day – their bowling unit gradually became less and less organised. It was a timely reminder for the Australians of the quality and combativeness of their opponents.

    While Australia will be aggrieved by the way in which they stumbled today, they will gleefully accept a win away from home against a very good side.

    Ronan O
    Ronan O'Connell

    Ronan O'Connell has been a journalist for well over 13 years, including nine at daily newspapers in WA. He now traverses the world as a travel photojournalist, contributing words and photography to more than 30 magazines and newspapers including CNN, BBC, The Toronto Star, The Guardian, The South China Morning Post, The Irish Examiner and The Australian Financial Review. Check out his work and follow him on Twitter @ronanoco

    This video is trending right now! Submit your videos for the chance to win a share of $10,000!

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (6)

    • March 5th 2018 @ 6:40am
      Steele said | March 5th 2018 @ 6:40am | ! Report

      Terrific effort by S.A. They fought hard and will now take some positives into the second test. Countering Starc will be a major goal going forward I would of thought. And Amla needs to find so form.

      Reply

    • March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am
      Worlds Biggest said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:00am | ! Report

      Markram batted superbly, looks a real talent. The Aussies got frustrated in particular Starc with some verbal exchanges. Good fight by the Proteas.

      Reply

    • March 5th 2018 @ 9:08am
      Paul said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report

      Another very good analysis, Ronan. I think Smith and co, should have picked up on the pitch changing, yet again, so it much more resembled some of the pitches they played on in the recent Ashes series. The Australian bowlers then forgot how they bowled in Australia to dismiss England, ie patience, building pressure through good bowling partnerships, etc.

      When it comes time to review this Test, they’ll hopefully identify these areas because if they don’t SA has shown they’re up for a fight and could easily take games away from us if their batsman are given a chance.

      Reply

    • March 5th 2018 @ 9:12am
      Brian said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report

      So Australia have now won a big Test thanks to Mitch Marsh. Just take the fun out of it really

      Reply

      • March 5th 2018 @ 9:17am
        jameswm said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report

        Huh?

        Reply

    • March 5th 2018 @ 9:16am
      jameswm said | March 5th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report

      Some nice fire during the test.

      Rabada hasn’t learnt after a one game suspension for a send-off. Warner went nuts after the run out. Lyon dropped the ball next to AB.

      None of it suspension worthy IMHO but apparently Rabada has racked up demerit points and has more to worry about than the others.

      The nice thing for the Aussies is they will still win, but got a bit of a kick up the pants so they re-think and aren’t too cocky for the 2nd test. Thanks to SA for delivering that reminder.

      Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion