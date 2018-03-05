South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 5, live scores, blog

Result:

Australia completed a strong win early on day five, as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock to secure Australia a 118-run win.

Final score

Australia 351, 227

South Africa 162, 298

Preview:

Australia are one wicket away from taking a 1-0 series lead over South Africa on Day 5 in Durban. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

The tourists have dominated this Test match right from the beginning, and that very much continued on Day 4.

Keshav Maharaj started the day off by taking the final wicket of the Australian innings, leaving the Proteas a whopping target of 417 to chase.

It didn’t start well either for the home side, left reeling at 4-49, but a truly magnificent century from Aiden Markram got them out of trouble. His innings was also aided from a handy 36 from Theunis de Bruyn.

One did get the feeling the floodgates would open once de Bruyn was dismissed with the score at 5-136, but Quinton de Kock found some form again which sees him currently at the crease with 81 runs to his name.

Unfortunately for the Proteas though, once Markram was dismissed with the score at 6-283, Mitchell Starc ran riot, dismissing three of the tail in the same over late in the day, leaving them 9-290.

On a pitch that has offered little, Australia have done well to get themselves in the position they are. Starc will be looking to take his fifth wicket of the innings. If he does so, he will finish with ten for the Test.

Prediction

This game is already over, with South Africa requiring another 123 runs with one wicket in hand. There was a glimmer of hope yesterday with Markram and de Kock at the crease, but that is no longer the case,

Australia have played really well, and will be rewarded by going 1-0 up in a series that is just getting started.

Join The Roar for live coverage of Day 5 from 7pm (AEDT) and have your say on the day’s play.