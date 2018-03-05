South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 5, live scores, blog

Result:
Australia completed a strong win early on day five, as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock to secure Australia a 118-run win.
Final score
Australia 351, 227
South Africa 162, 298
Preview:
Australia are one wicket away from taking a 1-0 series lead over South Africa on Day 5 in Durban. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
The tourists have dominated this Test match right from the beginning, and that very much continued on Day 4.
Keshav Maharaj started the day off by taking the final wicket of the Australian innings, leaving the Proteas a whopping target of 417 to chase.
It didn’t start well either for the home side, left reeling at 4-49, but a truly magnificent century from Aiden Markram got them out of trouble. His innings was also aided from a handy 36 from Theunis de Bruyn.
One did get the feeling the floodgates would open once de Bruyn was dismissed with the score at 5-136, but Quinton de Kock found some form again which sees him currently at the crease with 81 runs to his name.
Unfortunately for the Proteas though, once Markram was dismissed with the score at 6-283, Mitchell Starc ran riot, dismissing three of the tail in the same over late in the day, leaving them 9-290.
On a pitch that has offered little, Australia have done well to get themselves in the position they are. Starc will be looking to take his fifth wicket of the innings. If he does so, he will finish with ten for the Test.
Prediction
This game is already over, with South Africa requiring another 123 runs with one wicket in hand. There was a glimmer of hope yesterday with Markram and de Kock at the crease, but that is no longer the case,
Australia have played really well, and will be rewarded by going 1-0 up in a series that is just getting started.
8:00pm
Pedro the Maroon said | 8:00pm | ! Report
M Marsh’s first innings runs and Bancroft’s 50 in the second were crucial.
But just how good is Starc?
Disappointed that Gary was ineffective at the death.
8:35pm
Don Freo said | 8:35pm | ! Report
He was important in that he kept it tight. With Starc and Hazel cutting through, Gaz did his bit.
Mitch should be used more. He does get breakthroughs.
7:39pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:39pm | ! Report
8:01pm
Pedro the Maroon said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Shortest ball by ball stint – ever.
cheers
7:38pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:38pm | ! Report
Australia have won the first Test in Durban to take a 1-0 lead. It was a dominant display from the beginning from the Aussies which saw them win by 118 runs. Australia will be pleased to claim a lead here. The series will only get tougher, so it’s a big win. There was an even spread of contributors across the board for Australia. The batsmen all chipped in, and the bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc, all bowled good areas.
As for South Africa, they will need to pick themselves up. Aiden Markram the highlight for the Proteas with his second innings century. Overall though, there needs to be improvement if they are to fight back and win the series.
1st innings
Australia – 351
South Africa – 162
2nd Innings
Australia – 227
South Africa – 298
AUSTRALIA WIN BY 118 RUNS
7:33pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Mitchell Starc claims the man of the match with his nine wickets for the game.
7:51pm
O'Reilly said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Starc is very good.
9/109 will improve his stats just a bit.He only needs another 21 wickets in this series to reach 200.
He’s now averaging 23 with the bat.Not bad for a #8
7:27pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:27pm | ! Report
Not too far away now.
7:24pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Just waiting now for the post-match presentation.
7:20pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:20pm | ! Report
Australia win by 118 runs!
7:19pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:19pm | ! Report
WICKET!
OUT! It has been given out from the umpire LBW, but de Kock has reviewed. It is a review more out of hope than anything. It remains out and Australia win the Test! Hazlewood gets the final wicket.
Over: 92.4
Score: 10/298
7:17pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Squeezed away for three for Morkel.
Over: 92.3
Score: 9/298