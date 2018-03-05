 

South Africa vs Australia: International cricket first Test – Day 5, live scores, blog

Lachlan Ballingall

5 Mar 2018

    South Africa v Australia

    Kingsmead, March 1-5, 2018

    1st Test - South Africa v Australia Test Series 2018

    		  
    Australia 1st Inn 351 all out
    South Africa 1st Inn 162 all out
    Australia 2nd Inn 227 all out
    South Africa 2nd Inn 298 all out
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
    Australia win by 118 runs
    South Africa Over: 92.4  RR: 2.78
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    M. Morkel 3 38 0 0 7.89
    Australia
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.A. Starc 18.0 2 75 4 4.17
    J.R. Hazlewood* 15.4 2 61 3 3.89
    Last Wicket: Q. de Kock, 83 (lbw. Hazlewood) - 10/298

    Result:

    Australia completed a strong win early on day five, as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock to secure Australia a 118-run win.

    Final score
    Australia 351, 227
    South Africa 162, 298

    Preview:

    Australia are one wicket away from taking a 1-0 series lead over South Africa on Day 5 in Durban. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

    The tourists have dominated this Test match right from the beginning, and that very much continued on Day 4.

    Keshav Maharaj started the day off by taking the final wicket of the Australian innings, leaving the Proteas a whopping target of 417 to chase.

    It didn’t start well either for the home side, left reeling at 4-49, but a truly magnificent century from Aiden Markram got them out of trouble. His innings was also aided from a handy 36 from Theunis de Bruyn.

    One did get the feeling the floodgates would open once de Bruyn was dismissed with the score at 5-136, but Quinton de Kock found some form again which sees him currently at the crease with 81 runs to his name.

    Unfortunately for the Proteas though, once Markram was dismissed with the score at 6-283, Mitchell Starc ran riot, dismissing three of the tail in the same over late in the day, leaving them 9-290.

    On a pitch that has offered little, Australia have done well to get themselves in the position they are. Starc will be looking to take his fifth wicket of the innings. If he does so, he will finish with ten for the Test.

    Prediction
    This game is already over, with South Africa requiring another 123 runs with one wicket in hand. There was a glimmer of hope yesterday with Markram and de Kock at the crease, but that is no longer the case,

    Australia have played really well, and will be rewarded by going 1-0 up in a series that is just getting started.

    Join The Roar for live coverage of Day 5 from 7pm (AEDT) and have your say on the day’s play.

    • 8:00pm
      Pedro the Maroon said | 8:00pm | ! Report

      M Marsh’s first innings runs and Bancroft’s 50 in the second were crucial.
      But just how good is Starc?
      Disappointed that Gary was ineffective at the death.

      • 8:35pm
        Don Freo said | 8:35pm | ! Report

        He was important in that he kept it tight. With Starc and Hazel cutting through, Gaz did his bit.

        Mitch should be used more. He does get breakthroughs.

    • Roar Guru

      7:39pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:39pm | ! Report

      I hope everyone has enjoyed the coverage over the course of the five days. Be sure to join us for the second Test!

      • 8:01pm
        Pedro the Maroon said | 8:01pm | ! Report

        Shortest ball by ball stint – ever.
        cheers

    • Roar Guru

      7:38pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:38pm | ! Report

      Australia have won the first Test in Durban to take a 1-0 lead. It was a dominant display from the beginning from the Aussies which saw them win by 118 runs. Australia will be pleased to claim a lead here. The series will only get tougher, so it’s a big win. There was an even spread of contributors across the board for Australia. The batsmen all chipped in, and the bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc, all bowled good areas.

      As for South Africa, they will need to pick themselves up. Aiden Markram the highlight for the Proteas with his second innings century. Overall though, there needs to be improvement if they are to fight back and win the series.

      1st innings

      Australia – 351
      South Africa – 162

      2nd Innings

      Australia – 227
      South Africa – 298

      AUSTRALIA WIN BY 118 RUNS

    • Roar Guru

      7:33pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:33pm | ! Report

      Mitchell Starc claims the man of the match with his nine wickets for the game.

      • 7:51pm
        O'Reilly said | 7:51pm | ! Report

        Starc is very good.
        9/109 will improve his stats just a bit.He only needs another 21 wickets in this series to reach 200.
        He’s now averaging 23 with the bat.Not bad for a #8

    • Roar Guru

      7:27pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:27pm | ! Report

      Not too far away now.

    • Roar Guru

      7:24pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:24pm | ! Report

      Just waiting now for the post-match presentation.

    • Roar Guru

      7:20pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:20pm | ! Report

      Australia win by 118 runs!

    • Roar Guru

      7:19pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:19pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      OUT! It has been given out from the umpire LBW, but de Kock has reviewed. It is a review more out of hope than anything. It remains out and Australia win the Test! Hazlewood gets the final wicket.

      Over: 92.4
      Score: 10/298

    • Roar Guru

      7:17pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 7:17pm | ! Report

      Squeezed away for three for Morkel.

      Over: 92.3
      Score: 9/298

