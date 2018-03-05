Where are Test cricket’s fans?

Those who are ready to hammer that final nail into Test cricket’s coffin need look no further than the attendance across the four days of the first Test match at Durban, between the number two and number three ranked teams in the world.
Day one of the marquee match-up saw 3957 turn up, akin to a Sheffield Shield fixture. Given Kingsmead seats 25,000 people, it was not the viewing spectacle or atmosphere the match deserved.
Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to describe the scene on day one as “a poor message for Test cricket”.
General consensus from connections in Durban, is that Thursday is a working day & the crowds will improve tomorrow & over the weekend.
Let’s see!
Certainly a poor message for Test cricket!
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 1, 2018
Support for Test cricket is dwindling the world over and I’m not sure any amount of evolution or bells and whistles can save the format.
The Durban crowds are in stark contrast to even last month’s meaningless T20 international tri-series across Australia and New Zealand, which were well patronised. The February 3 clash in Sydney between Australia and the Kiwis saw an attendance of 25,621 – a great turn out considering the scheduling of the series after a glut of international cricket and in the hangover from the Big Bash.
The caveat is that Test matches in Durban and Port Elizabeth have never traditionally drawn the numbers that bean counters and board members pine for. The late summer start to this series also sets up a clash to get bums on seats and eyeballs on screens with Super Rugby’s traditional February season start.
Given the first Test started on a Thursday in late February, some grace could be afforded. Tickets were offered at a discounted rate to encourage fans, however they still didn’t come, with the weekend’s numbers just a tick under 5000.
English broadcaster BT Sport reportedly coughed up £80 million for the rights to distribute the Ashes coverage, with an average daily viewer count of less than 100,00 and a peak of 340,000.
However, nearly 15 million people tuned into Channel Nine’s broadcast of the five-Test Ashes, a peak viewing audience of 2.3 million during the Sydney Test.
That was coupled with the best gate attendances since Don Bradman wore the baggy green, with 866,732 peple collectively attending, making it the second most attended of all time behind only the 1936-37 series. The numbers fly in the face of England’s Moen Ali who proclaimed, “The crowds were disappointing in general.”
The numbers never quite tell the whole truth yet they are a close approximation and Test match cricket in Australia is hanging on.
Perhaps Australia, the spiritual home of one one-day cricket under lights, is one of the last bastions for Test match cricket?
March 5th 2018 @ 12:58pm
anon said | March 5th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Shield games would be lucky to get 30 people in attendance. There hasn’t been 3,000 at a Shield match in decades.
I have long said that people don’t like Test cricket outside of Australia and England. They find it really boring.
In addition, it’s only the Australia, England and South Africa team who actually take playing Test cricket seriously.
The rest of the world find them a nuisance.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:02pm
Aaron Callaghan said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
You’re probably right, Australia and England are all that’s left.
WIth regard to Shield crowds, I was being a tad cheeky.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:12pm
Sydneysider said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
Unfortunately I agree with you Anon.
It’s obvious that outside of England and Australia (especially Australia with the key test matches happening during the school summer holidays) that test cricket isn’t a big crowd puller.
Having matches during workdays when people can’t attend is a big problem.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:41pm
Paul said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:41pm | ! Report
what rubbish, Anon. There have been a number of games with these sorts of crowds, especially the finals of the Shield.
I also didn’t realise you were were an expert about whether sides were taking Test cricket seriously. I’d just love to hear you run that line past the Indians, the Kiwis, in fact, anyone good enough to get onto a Test field. Why, if other sides aren’t taking Tests seriously, are Ireland and Afghanistan so keen to join the other Test playing sides?
Test cricket is a long way form being dead and only people like you ind these games a nuisance.
March 5th 2018 @ 7:49pm
Aaron Callaghan said | March 5th 2018 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
Paul drops the napalm every comment!
March 5th 2018 @ 1:27pm
Marshall said | March 5th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Absolute beat up.
Many South African friends on the forum have described the somewhat perfect storm of events that have lead to poor attendances here.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:03pm
Aaron Callaghan said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:03pm | ! Report
Fair call, it’s still interesting to write about and explore!
March 5th 2018 @ 1:42pm
BrainsTrust said | March 5th 2018 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
Whatever happens inside South Africa is pretty much irrelevant as I ponted out 60% of their money comes from India. Half the rest would come from overseas.
Rugby is mainly funded by South Africa itself, and their football league is funded locally.
Test cricket is a big economic benefit to the country because of English tourism when England visit, in addition to money from Tv.Just like the Ashes gets the big crowds in Australia same applies to South Africa.
So lets say get rid of test cricket lets expand T20 leagues.
Well India and England keeps all their money and South Africa gets nothing in that Situation.
Same applies to every other small cricketing nation.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:30pm
Paul said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:30pm | ! Report
There was an article almost the same as this just the other day and a response from a Roar supporter in SA described the situation perfectly. This is a no issue.
March 5th 2018 @ 8:36pm
Aaron Callaghan said | March 5th 2018 @ 8:36pm | ! Report
I would have loved have written about it 3 days ago negative Paul however I have a life and I was waiting for the 5th day to post it up, you know when all the crowds have filtered through the turnstiles.
The issue is South African test matches don’t draw crowds.
Cut me some slack anyways negative Paul, I’m just trying to do my thing.
Thanks negative Paul.
March 5th 2018 @ 4:54pm
Cantab said | March 5th 2018 @ 4:54pm | ! Report
4K isn’t too bad, it’s than most test matches get.