Penrith wanted others over me: Peachey

Penrith utility Tyrone Peachey admits the club’s decision to prioritise their other off-contract players made the decision easy for him to move to Gold Coast next NRL season.

The Titans last week confirmed signing Peachey on a three-year deal beginning in 2019 after he gained a release from the final year of his current deal with the Panthers.

His exit gives Penrith more funds to re-sign representative winger Josh Mansour, who is on the verge of a massive payday following his return to the Kangaroos squad last year.

However the bigger carrot is likely to be gun halfback Nathan Cleary, who has two more years remaining on his current deal but has signalled a desire to team up with father Ivan.

“If I could stay, I’d stay. But just the situation at the club – (there are) a few players off contract they want to keep,” Peachey said on Monday.

“The opportunity came at Gold Coast and (Penrith boss Phil Gould) gave me the all clear and made the decision a lot easier for me.”

The 26-year-old said the security of a three-year deal at the Titans, where he will re-unite with fellow ex-Panthers Bryce Cartwright and Leilani Latu, was too good to refuse.

The Titans will also be coached this year by former Panthers assistant Garth Brennan.

“I’ve been here for five years now and I’ve got a lot of family. My little girl just turned one so I’ve got a little family to look after. They just give me the security that I needed,” Peachey said.

“I spoke to Brenno and he thinks the club’s growing up there. The decision was tough. I’d love to stay but there’s a few players off contract that the club wants to keep over me.

“The decision had to be made.”

Peachey, who began his career at Cronulla and is the nephew of Sharks great David, said he was hopeful of leaving the Panthers on a positive note at the end of the season.

Penrith are widely considered a strong chance to play in the finals.

“The coaching staff, everyone in Penrith has been awesome for me. I can hopefully just leave on a good note and do better than what we did last year,” he said.