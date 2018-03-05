WATCH: CCTV shows David Warner in off-field row

Dramatic footage has emerged of David Warner being restrained by his Australian teammates in an off-field confrontation with South African wicketkeeper Quinten de Kock during the first Test in Durban.
The CCTV video, published by South African outlet Independent Media, shows a fired up Warner remonstrating with de Kock as the teams walked upstairs to the change rooms during Sunday’s tea break.
The footage shows Warner being physically held back by Usman Khawaja before being dragged away by Australian skipper Steve Smith.
South African skipper Faf du Plessis then emerges and has words with Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
The incident is certain to raise further questions about Warner’s conduct after he gave a frenzied serve to Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers when the latter was run out for a duck earlier on day four.
Nathan Lyon has also come under scrutiny for dropping the ball right beside a prone de Villiers after dislodging the bails.
The Australian camp are certain to be unhappy about the CCTV footage being leaked.
“CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Monday.
“CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”
Tensions between the two sides had already threatened to boil over as Australia closed in on victory in the first of four Tests.
Warner, Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s firebrand Kagiso Rabada have all been involved in verbal stoushes during the series opener.
Rabada’s send-off of Warner on day three attracted the attention of both umpires, while Starc gave recalled batsman Theunis de Bruyn a gobful in Sunday’s post-lunch session.
ICC laws dictate that players must not use “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal”.
March 5th 2018
Dodo Vita said:
Warner is a national embarrassment. No amount of IPL riches will ever make him into a decent human being. I could never understand why his agent would allow him to have a twitter account…which just exposed him as barely literate and less than fully evolved.
March 5th 2018
Matthew Pearce said:
I do enjoy how bold and brave people get behind the anonymity of the internet.
March 5th 2018
jameswm said:
And the guy below even does it with the user name anon.
March 5th 2018
Stephen said:
Good to see khawaja and later Smith come to restrain warner, but i personally like the passion being shown here as De Kock must have said something to warner
March 5th 2018
peter chrisp said:
It was even suggested by Warner himself trying to keep his massive ego intact looks as though it didn’t work this time
March 5th 2018
Adsa said:
I would like to know what De Kock said before I make a comment on Warners actions.
March 5th 2018
jameswm said:
yeah fair comment.
March 5th 2018
Damo said:
Appears he was having a crack about Candice Warner.
March 5th 2018
Jameswm said:
Really?
March 5th 2018
Damo said:
Yeah. All over most news sites.
March 5th 2018
Jameswm said:
Just looking
March 5th 2018
Matthew Pearce said:
If that’s true it certainly changes things, doesn’t it?
Imagine all the back-tracking the moral arbiters who were so quick to judge straight away would have to do.
March 5th 2018
Damo said:
I’m obviously not an international cricketer but if anyone said anything about my wife I’d need a couple of blokes to hold me back to.
March 5th 2018
Adsa said:
If that is the case then DeKock has gone for an absolute gutter effort and should be punished.
March 5th 2018
anon said:
Warner can’t help himself. Really simple guy, wouldn’t be anything if he couldn’t hit a ball.
March 5th 2018
JamesH said:
Warner grew up in a dirt poor family in public housing in Sydney. Cricket was his way out. First thing he did when he started making money was set his parents up to make sure they would never have to scrap for every dollar again.
Yeah he carries on and his behaviour is sometimes pretty loutish, but not everyone has the same opportunities growing up.
March 5th 2018
anon said:
He’s been a highly pampered international cricketer who has travelled the world for the last decade. No excuse for how he behaves.
Not everyone has the same opportunities as an adult.
March 5th 2018
jameswm said:
Family man, terrific wife who is highly regarded. Set his parents up.
No one’s perfect.
March 5th 2018
Simon said:
Davey rules and I wish he was our captain
March 5th 2018
Mickey of Mo$man said:
Very convenient footage leak, typical SA tactics!
Davey should be captain.
March 5th 2018
jameswm said:
Ha – our players gave it to Bairstow. The media is trying to help them. Too late for this game, but the Aussies need to bunker down and play with an us against everyone attitude now.
March 5th 2018
DavSA said:
Actually it is very untypical.
March 5th 2018
Ronan O'Connell said:
Hard to accurately judge this particular incident without knowing what preceded it, but Warner’s behaviour has definitely been poor at times in this match, he’s been way too riled up, particularly when he ran out AB, that was over the top.
He hasn’t behaved this extremely in years.
March 5th 2018
Oingo Boingo said:
Good to see him giving plenty I say.
March 5th 2018
Matthew Pearce said:
First statement is exactly it. We have zero idea of exactly all that happened during the course of the match.
Sadly, all too many people happy to do just the opposite.
March 5th 2018
Edward L'Orange said:
You’re not wrong Matt, we don’t know. But honestly, even if he was having a go, who cares anyway. It’s just an aspect of the spectacle, no one was hurt and all the talk about him being a disgrace or “stupid” simply for talking loudly near someone is so over exaggerated.
Cricket in South Africa needs a kick start and the old “Villain” Davey comes to the rescue. SA cricket should put him on wage.
March 5th 2018
Matthew Pearce said:
I completely agree there, who cares. Personal opinions on Warner and/or his actions are ultimately irrelevant, and I’d still definitely prefer to see that over boring, robotic, emotionless sport. I’m genuinely surprised at some of the backlash, I honestly had little issue with the on-field aspect at least.
Congrats on the “guru” tag, man!
March 5th 2018
David said:
I agree. I was just starting to think he should take over the captaincy of the ODI and T20 side permanently, now he has proven that he is not ready for this responsibility.
No matter what happened with de Kock, Warner’s behavior with the AB run out was not acceptable.
Good to see young Markram taking a sensible approach – he looks well suited to a long test career. AB’s run out was his own fault (and good cricket by Aust).
I’m a cricket lover first and an Australian supporter second. Warner’s actions immediately after the run out deserve action by the officials.
March 5th 2018
JoM said:
They said on the news that de Kock made comments about Warner’s wife and apparently it wasn’t the first time he had done so.
March 5th 2018
DavSA said:
???….Where is the evidence . What has Warner said about it. . Sounds like a bit if sensationalism . Would be very out of character for De Kock . One of the less vocal and quieter players in the SA team.
March 5th 2018
Jameswm said:
Well Dav, it’s all over every news site.
March 5th 2018
Jacko said:
Thats funny JoM as all media I am watching…Fox…Channels 7, 9 and 10 are saying nothing about that. Its always the same tho isnt it…If our guy did something wrong then it must have been started by the other side but if their guy does something wrong then he should be banned for life…..Warner has history…Look at what tyhe Aus press made of the Stokes affair over the summer…..It will all fade into yesterdays chip wrapper shortly until next time Warner does something silly
March 5th 2018
JoM said:
It was on 9 news and is being reported in all Sydney media.
March 5th 2018
Oingo Boingo said:
Australians should be getting behind Warner , not bagging him out .
It seems some snowflakes are convinced, that being aggressive is a something reserved for people of low intelligence .
March 5th 2018
George said:
‘Poor’ is a massive understatement. And he has previous attacking opponents.
March 5th 2018
Mickey of Mo$man said:
you should stop commenting on roar threads, getting real embarrasing
March 5th 2018
George said:
Prefer no dissenting opinion eh?
March 5th 2018
jameswm said:
Maybe you can surprise us once in a while by saying something positive about an Aussie.
March 5th 2018
George said:
You always have that covered.
March 5th 2018
Nope said:
He’s too insecure. If this was Kohli, little George would be creaming his pants
March 5th 2018
George said:
Why would I? Am no fan of Kohli’s immature behaviour neither. I note, however, that this is an article related to recent events involving Warner.
March 5th 2018
John Erichsen said:
Happy to have dissenting opinion. Prefer those opinions to be in a form that actually makes sense when read them. “And he has previous attacking opponents.” Obviously, there must be words missing. Would you like us to guess which are the missing words and where they should go?
March 5th 2018
George said:
Erm, no words missing. ‘Previous’ is well-known shorthand for ‘previous form/charge’ in the context of misdemeanours. Your mates seemed to get my drift okay.