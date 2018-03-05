WATCH: CCTV shows David Warner in off-field row

Dramatic footage has emerged of David Warner being restrained by his Australian teammates in an off-field confrontation with South African wicketkeeper Quinten de Kock during the first Test in Durban.

The CCTV video, published by South African outlet Independent Media, shows a fired up Warner remonstrating with de Kock as the teams walked upstairs to the change rooms during Sunday’s tea break.

The footage shows Warner being physically held back by Usman Khawaja before being dragged away by Australian skipper Steve Smith.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis then emerges and has words with Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

The incident is certain to raise further questions about Warner’s conduct after he gave a frenzied serve to Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers when the latter was run out for a duck earlier on day four.

Nathan Lyon has also come under scrutiny for dropping the ball right beside a prone de Villiers after dislodging the bails.

The Australian camp are certain to be unhappy about the CCTV footage being leaked.

“CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Monday.

“CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”

Tensions between the two sides had already threatened to boil over as Australia closed in on victory in the first of four Tests.

Warner, Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s firebrand Kagiso Rabada have all been involved in verbal stoushes during the series opener.

Rabada’s send-off of Warner on day three attracted the attention of both umpires, while Starc gave recalled batsman Theunis de Bruyn a gobful in Sunday’s post-lunch session.

ICC laws dictate that players must not use “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal”.