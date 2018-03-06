AFL preview series: Hawthorn Hawks – 9th

After Round 9 last season, Hawthorn sat 17th on the ladder, with the second worst percentage in the competition.
Three of their games lost had been by between 12-15 goals. The empire was in ruins.
From that point on the Hawks played 13 games for seven wins, a draw, and six losses. Their average losing margin dropped from 52 points in those first nine rounds, to 21 points from that point on.
They weren’t outstanding, but they were decent. Extrapolate that second half of the year form out over an entire season, and they would play finals in any given year.
The Hawks are one of the mysteries of 2018. Some are certain the decline will continue. Others are equally confident they can bounce back to finals.
B: James Sicily Kaiden Brand Ben Stratton
HB: Ryan Burton James Frawley Grant Birchall
C: Shaun Burgoyne Tom Mitchell Isaac Smith
HF: Luke Breust Jack Gunston Taylor Duryea
F: Paul Puopolo Jarryd Roughead Cyril Rioli
Foll: Ben McEvoy Jaegar O’Meara Liam Shiels
Int: Blake Hardwick Jarman Impey Ricky Henderson Will Langford
Em: Tim O’Brien Daniel Howe Brendan Whitecross
There are 15 Hawthorn premiership heroes still on the list, but the vast majority of these are role players. Gone are the likes of Buddy Franklin, Luke Hodge, Sam Mitchell, Josh Gibson, Jordan Lewis and Brian Lake.
In fact, if we look back at the 2013 flag, basically four full seasons ago, only ten players remain at the club. It shows how quickly turnover happens in the AFL world.
The Hawks have 17 players on the list that have played six games or less – eight of these were taken in the rookie draft, and only one of the remainder was taken higher than pick 40 in the national draft. There is no elite young talent on the list waiting for a chance. The coaching staff will be hoping they can make mountains out of molehills.
Hawthorn’s midfield is startling for its lack of depth.
They are heavily reliant on Tom Mitchell, who is as durable as he is prolific. Treated disgracefully by John Longmire at Sydney, it was pleasing to see him come into his own and dominate to the extent of almost 36 disposals and seven tackles a game. His running patterns show that his footy IQ is off the charts. He either gets to where the ball is, where it’s going to be, or where he wants it to go.
Shaun Burgoyne can play anywhere, but is still Hawthorn’s second best midfielder even at 35 years of age. His poise is unquestioned, and hopefully he hasn’t gone on a year too long. It will be a pleasure to see his smoothness for another season. You just know he’s going to win his team a game by cooling slotting a goal from 45m out in the dying minutes at some stage.
Liam Shiels is basically an elevated jobber, while Isaac Smith is plain. It was easier to look good behind the stars as when they were still around, but it’s a bit more difficult as responsibility increases in their absence.
It is hoped Jaegar O’Meara can provide some more yeast to the midfield, but the former Sun has played six matches at the highest level in three years. He’s shown enough in his time at the Hawks to suggest he can be a solid AFL player, but does he still have that hint of magic that made so many fall in love with his talent?
Hawthorn’s forward-line has always been greater than the sum of its parts, with each individual reputation enhanced by being part of the successful whole – there was no greater example of this than Jack Gunston and Luke Breust last season, when they struggled given the work wasn’t being done for them upfield.
Apart from a five-goal haul against the hapless Suns, Gunston kicked 11 majors in 14 matches, including going goalless seven times, before being sent into defence. Breust was more consistent, but still averaged his lowest goals per game for his career.
Jarryd Roughead was solid on his return from missing 2016 from cancer, but is unlikely to get better at 31. Cyril Rioli played seven uninspiring games last year, so there is improvement there. Is he still the best Rioli in the AFL?
Paul Puopolo will do his thing, but has a shelf life. Taylor Duryea was another who mixed his roles last year, but 100 games into his career we need to see more.
Jarman Impey has been added to the forward-midfield mix, and can add something on the outside, perhaps to take over the Brad Hill role that wasn’t really filled last year, playing on the opposite wing to Smith.
Assuming a return to type for all the players above, chemistry shouldn’t be a problem, and they should be able to hit the scoreboard regularly from their chances, but is the midfield going to give them enough?
The Hawks look good in defence, with a mix of vast experience and impressive up-and-comers.
James Frawley, Grant Birchall and Ben Stratton have played almost 600 games between them, and possess eight premiership medals. James Sicily, Ryan Burton, Kaiden Brand and Blake Hardwick, all in their early 20s, have played 116 matches between them, but each one looks like a long term prospect.
The Hawks will get their chance to build momentum in the early going, playing only two top eight sides in the first six rounds. The loser of Hawthorn vs Collingwood in Round 1 will have the media hounds snapping away at them.
The backline can stand up. The forward-line, assuming they go back to a more familiar structure, isn’t far removed from what they had in their premiership three-peat. But the midfield is severely under-resourced. Does Alastair Clarkson have something up his sleeve in order to offset this weakness?
In racing, a famous saying is that you should always forgive a good horse one bad run. Is Hawthorn still a good horse? Or are they soon to be sent to the knackery? We’ll find out soon enough.
Prediction – ninth
Cam Rose’s AFL ladder prediction
Ninth: Hawthorn Hawks
10th: Collingwood Magpies11th: Western Bulldogs
12th: St Kilda Saints
13th: West Coast Eagles
14th: North Melbourne Kangaroos
15th: Fremantle Dockers
16th: Brisbane Lions
17th: Carlton Blues
18th: Gold Coast Suns
March 6th 2018 @ 1:34am
Nev said | March 6th 2018 @ 1:34am | ! Report
Frawley, Birch and Stratton have 8 premiership medals – it’s hard to keep track!
March 6th 2018 @ 9:04am
Cameron Rose said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Haha, I forgot about Birchall in ’08.
Too many premiership medals, a good problem to have.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:47am
PeteB said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:47am | ! Report
As I was reading your words I was finding it hard to fathom how you could place them as high as 9th. Too many key players in decline or the twilight of their careers.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:06am
Cameron Rose said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
It’s a fair point. But that experience will count for something, and their first-choice younger players look the goods.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:20am
Kane said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:20am | ! Report
I’m interested to see how the Hawks go this year, they have 10 players in that side who’s best football is way behind them which is a lot of players that won’t be improving much BUT they do have Clarkson so pretty much anything can happen. Backline’s too slow for mine.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:08am
Cameron Rose said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Not a lot of line-breaking pace, but the Hawks have never been the quickest anyway. They’re strength was always about anticipating each other and kicking skills, bearing in mind the ball travels quicker than anyone can run.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:23am
JustAnotherVoiceOnTheInternet said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:23am | ! Report
Good point about the two schools of thought when it comes to the Hawks. Going into this current season they are an enigma in a lot of ways, with their last season really offering two starkly different sides of a coin.
I’m in the camp that thinks their finish to the season was a sign of things to come, and after the 13-15 seasons I believe it will be a long time before I write off any Clarkson coached side.
The similarities continue between us, and obviously we now have the same top 8, hopefully the positioning can be shaken up a bit though!
My predictions:
9. Hawthorn
10. Collingwood
11. Western Bulldogs
12. St Kilda
13. West Coast
14. Fremantle
15. Brisbane
16. Carlton
17. North Melbourne
18. Gold Coast
March 6th 2018 @ 9:07am
Cameron Rose said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
Really quite incredible how much the same we are.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:30am
Dan, Concord said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Hi Cam,
I agree with the assessment that the Hawks are one of the hardest teams to pick. Reading your assessment I really wonder whether the Hawks have the class to finish as high as ninth (I’m choking as I write this being a Hawks fan) but then i think that if absolutely everythimg goes right for them they could be challenging for the top eight.
Here is what absolutely beeds to happen:
1. Rough to improve on last years form and also kick straighter. Hopefully with a year of football under his belt after missing an entire year this is possible.
2. Rioli needs to be motivated and find his joy for the game. I think he will and anyone would be crazy to write him off!
3. Breust needs to recognise his role and not try to be more than he is. Stop trying to fend off players. Kick goals, kick straighter and set up Rough, Gunston and Rioli. Aim to be kicking 1 – 2 goals a match
4. I think Clarko needs to be prepared to pull Poppy if he is unable to recapture any of his form from before 2017. Poppy was largely absent last year and the champion player may have run out of steam. Hardwick seems like he could be a perfect player swap.
5. Tom O’Brien to demonstrate on a more consistent basis during a game and during a season that he is a strong key forward and start to kick bags of goals.
6. Howe to step up and show why he deserves to be ahead of Ricky Henderson. He seemed to grow into his tagging role.
7. Shiels to not only show leadship but kicking poise and take the game on more.
8. Shoenmakers to actually prove that his talent isn’t wasted and to start to tear teams apart. I believe he has the talent but no mongrel. Find his mongrel.
9. Mitchell- if he can somehow meet his same standards of last year that will be incredible. Shown enough in the preseason that he’ll be able to do it.
10. O’mera- and I reckon here is the $64 million dollar question! Can he be as good as everyone thought he would be. If he can then the Hawks are in good shape.
There are so many more points I could make but the main thing is that the Hawks are needing to rely on everything going absolutely right for them to be even in the finals and a smaller injury list this year. With Clarko at the helm we have the best in the business tactically and motivationally.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am
I ate pies said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
8. Shoenmakers is Hawthorn’s Majak Daw – everyone else can see that he’s no good, but they persist with him anyway. Time to cut your losses; he’s never going to be good.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:21am
Dan, Concord said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Look you are probably right but I’m an optimist and so watching him against the Dogs in the JLT he looked alright and he had a great game in the 2015 GF. I know I know (I can already hear what you are thinking and what any logical person would be thinking!!) but I’m an optimist!!! Haha
March 6th 2018 @ 9:18am
Ditto said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
Think what Hawthorn will get thjs year is a much needed trip to the well. Can see them playing kids like Morrison, Miles, Moore and Worpel a lot and pushing guys like O’Brien into key roles. Short term pain, long term gain, pegged 15th. Could go down a notch if Carlton climb.