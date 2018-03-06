Bert van Marwijk makes a few surprise calls with first Socceroos squad

New Socceroos boss Bert van Marwijk has named his first Socceroos squad, with friendlies against both Norway and Colombia set to be played at the end of the month.
Van Marwijk has named a 29-man preliminary squad for the pair of matches, handing recalls to Brad Jones, Jamie Maclaren and James Meredith.
A serious left-field selection comes in the form of Aleksandar Susnjar, with the uncapped defender currently playing in the Czech Republic first league for FK Teplice.
Of the recalled players, Jones has been out of the Australian system for almost four years. The goalkeeper made his debut in 2007 and only made four appearances, playing just half a match under Ange Postecoglou. Maclaren and Meredith have made five and two appearances in the national colours respectively.
Among the squad is Tim Cahill, who has been finding his feet at Championship club Millwall, as well as regulars like Mile Jedinak, Matthew Leckie, Aaron Mooy and first-choice goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.
Van Marwijk said he and his staff had done lots of scouting and were happy with the squad picked for the friendlies.
“Since my appointment with the Socceroos, my staff, scouts and I have monitored over 100 Australian players in the A-League, as well as in leagues across Europe and Asia,” said van Marwijk.
“We are pleased with the initial 29 players we have picked for our upcoming games against Norway and Colombia and will finalise the squad next week.
“There are still a couple of weeks before the group gathers in Oslo, so we will continue to monitor the health and fitness of all the players in the preliminary squad, as well as those on our longer list of potential World Cup squad members.
“Our upcoming matches against Norway and Colombia will provide a great chance for the players selected to press their claims for Russia, however, the door remains ajar for all players not picked for the March window.”
The A-League is also represented in the squad with four players picked. James Troisi, Josh Brillante, Dimitri Petratos and Josh Risdon have all been included for the pair of friendlies which shape as key build-up matches for the Socceroos ahead of their World Cup campaign later this year.
Socceroos squad for friendlies
Aziz Behich, Joshua Brillante, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Brad Jones (gk), Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak (gk), Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie Maclaren, James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Josh Risdon, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, Mathew Ryan (gk), Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic (gk), Bailey Wright.
Socceroos friendly fixtures
Norway vs Australia, Friday 23 March 2018, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Colombia vs Australia, Tuesday 27 March 2018, Craven Cottage, London.
March 6th 2018 @ 12:36pm
Kris said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
Brad Jones is predictable because he is at Feynoord which is Bertie’s old turf. James Meredith is also predictable and owes Cahill a beer – scouts going to watch Cahill warm-up on Millwall’s bench will have watched Meredith instead.
Susnjar might be our old trick of preemptively capping someone who is eligible for another nation (he isn’t at Teplice anymore BTW but doesn’t seem to stay anywhere for a year) .
March 6th 2018 @ 12:46pm
That A-League Fan said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
No Arzani, no Borrello? What?
Kruse isn’t doing anything in 2nd division Germany, Troisi is doing so little in the A-League, can’t score an open goal just outside the box.
Maclaren? In Scotland? Hardly playing any competitive football?
Rukavytsya, playing in Israel? The standard over there is lower than the A-League.
Risdon also isn’t playing well enough in the A-League, even Wilkshire is playing better than him!
What is this coach thinking?
March 6th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Kris said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
That he doesn’t know enough yet to cut blokes without having had a look at them first?
March 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm
chris said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
What would a world cup finalist coach know?
March 6th 2018 @ 2:08pm
reuster75 said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:08pm | ! Report
a lot about the country he coached to a final, not much about a country he hasn’t ever been involved with.
March 6th 2018 @ 2:49pm
chris said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:49pm | ! Report
Maybe Bert should use you as his scout instead
March 6th 2018 @ 2:49pm
shirtpants said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:49pm | ! Report
I’d say his football knowledge is quite good to be fair. Probably has a fair idea of what talent looks like on a pitch too
March 6th 2018 @ 3:51pm
Kris said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
We don’t know if Arzani was invited and refused.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:08pm
Cousin Claudio said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:08pm | ! Report
Hey guys, lets be as negative as we can about football on every football article on this site.
How about it?
Maybe Aussie Bert will surprise us Pip and do such a good job that he is offered the Aussie coaching job ahead of Arnie after the world cup, just like Aussie Guus did.
March 6th 2018 @ 12:47pm
tommaso said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
the surprise calls are the players that have been retained from the previous squad – most of them are very ordinary !
March 6th 2018 @ 2:47pm
Freycinet1803 said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
And Australia has a shed load of superstars not listed in the squad existing on which planet??
March 6th 2018 @ 3:13pm
LuckyEddie said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
The most ordinary being Jedinak.
March 6th 2018 @ 12:55pm
Nemesis said | March 6th 2018 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Really impressed by BvM’s willingness to pick some players, who have not been in convention recently, but are in form in ALeague and overseas. Hope these players seize the moment.
Bit surprised by Troisi, Risdon, MacLaren.
March 6th 2018 @ 1:12pm
Josh Barton said | March 6th 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
Some interesting inclusions, though once the final squad is selected there is a good chance that not much will have changed since our last squad.
Good to see Petratos and Brillante finally getting some recognition. Petratos should at very least make the squad over Troisi.
March 6th 2018 @ 1:32pm
tommaso said | March 6th 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
Borello, Goodwin , Wilkinson ???
March 6th 2018 @ 2:48pm
Freycinet1803 said | March 6th 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
Goodwin can’t get a game for his side in Netherlands. More surprising is that his team mate, Dougall, who is a regular starter didn’t get a call up.
Borello has only hit form of late, wouldn’t be surprised to see him make the WC squad if his form persists.
March 6th 2018 @ 3:03pm
No1 in particular said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
Agreed with Borello, supurb form lately.
March 6th 2018 @ 3:54pm
AGO74 said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
Not uncommon for national managers to let somebody who has just cracked team and found form to remain at club for continuity – but also let player know we are watching you and to keep it up.
I think Ange did something similar with a couple of players last year.