Cronulla Sutherland Sharks 2018 season preview

The Sharks felt the bitter taste of a first round finals defeat as defending premiers last season.

With a couple of big name signings and departures, can they rise again in 2018 or will they be a notch below the top sides?

Last season

Fifth, 15 Wins, nine losses, 476 points scored, 407 points conceded



Last five seasons

Fifth, 16th, sixth, third (Premiers), fifth

2017 review

While the Sharks’ exit in the first week of the finals to the Cowboys would have been a massive disappointment, I thought they put up a solid enough season as defending premiers.

The team didn’t suffer a huge premiership hangover. However, despite playing physically, the Sharks never really looked like the same well-oiled machine in attack that they were in 2016.

Discipline and ball control let them down on too many occasions, as the side looked clunky in attack. While the Sharks proved they could lift their game with a number of impressive road victories against finals opponents, their home form was patchy, and they often fell into the trap of playing down to the level of their opposition.

They dropped their guard too many times when they were favourites and, eventually, it cost them in Week 1 of the finals, in a game the Sharks found a way to lose despite being on the road of some rough calls.

2018 gains

Josh Dugan (Dragons), Aaron Gray (Rabbitohs), Ava Seumanufagai (Wests Tigers), Scott Sorensen (Raiders), Braden Uele (Cowboys), Matt Moylan (Panthers), Trent Hodkinson (Knights)

2018 losses

Jack Bird (Broncos), Gerard Beale (Warriors), Fa’amanu Brown (Bulldogs), Daniel Mortimer (Leigh Centurions), Manaia Cherrington (Warriors), Jordan Drew (released), Jeremy Latimore (Dragons), Chris Heighington (Knights), James Maloney (Panthers)

The Sharks have been busy in the summer, adding Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan to an already experienced roster. They are both quality footballers in their own right, so the main task Shane Flanagan will have is to keep them on the straight and narrow after both were involved in off-field dramas in 2017 that destabilised their own clubs.

I think the signing of Moylan, in particular, is a good one, as he is a guy that when focused is an extremely talented footballer. I think his best position is five-eighth and, at his best, he is capable of becoming the next NSW five-eighth if he prepares well and devotes himself 100 per cent to the game.

While I wouldn’t say the signing of Dugan is a great one, given his injury record and off-field past, he is a tough and reliable outside back that is defensively strong.

Ava Seumanufagai is an underrated front rower who did a good job at the Tigers, and will provide good depth in the front row.

The Sharks did lose a couple of key players in James Maloney and Jack Bird. Both Maloney and bred were key cogs in the Sharks 2016 Premiership victory however have been adequately replaced by both Moylan and Dugan for mine.

Coach

Shane Flanagan probably flies under the radar as one of the top coaches in the NRL. Cronulla had some really lean years between 2006-2012 and Flanagan has now got his side into the finals four of the past five years, including a breakthrough premiership.

While Flanagan had his team physically ready most games last season they struggled in attack without Ben Barba and Michael Ennis, as the Sharks averaged under 20 points per game, and often looked clunky and disorganised.

I thought they solidified their identity as a tough footy team that wouldn’t be trampled. The coach will have to find a way, though, to get his side making fewer errors, and giving away fewer penalties, which punctuated their game last season.

Flanagan seems a very popular coach among his players however he will need to find a way to get the best of of a few rouges like Moylan and Dugan as he has in the past with the likes of Fifita and Barba.

Most important player – Matt Moylan

I think Moylan might thrive with a fresh start in the Shire. You only have to look at what Flanagan has done for wayward but talented players, like Ben Barba and Andrew Fifita, to know the Sharks’ culture is a place where free spirits can flourish.

Wade Graham was a player like Moylan, who left his boyhood club in the Panthers, but has excelled in the Shire.

I think the Sharks have a strong core of senior players like Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis and Wade Graham that can ensure Moylan stays focused on football.

At his best, I think he is a wonderful talent at both fullback and five-eighth. The captaincy was the last think a laid back player like Moylan wanted, and he looked stressed and resentful under Anthony Griffin at Penrith.

I don’t generally like backing players with off-field issues, however I think Moylan could experience a quick turnaround this year and be a key player for the Sharks.

2018 likely side: 1. Valentine Holmes 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Josh Dugan 4. Ricky Leutele 5. Sione Katoa 6. Matt Moylan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Wade Graham 12. Luke Lewis 13. Paul Gallen. Bench – 14. James Segeyaro 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Ava Seumanufagai 17. Kurt Capewell

2018 verdict – third

I think this is a top four side this season, a year on from their premiership defence. You just look right across the park and they have quality, experience and are a really hard-nosed football side.

While you could argue the Sharks’ very best might not be as good as the Storm or Roosters, they have had the wood on both those sides the past couple of years, and know how to lift their game against the bigger sides.

It was always going to be difficult last year, going from being the hunter to being hunted by sides, and the Sharks’ attack never really clicked into gear in attack.

So I’m expecting the addition of Moylan to ignite this attack and Holmes to be much better in his second season at fullback.

The forward pack should be fairly physical with the likes of Fifita and Graham an added attacking threat to match their physical defence. The likes of Prior and Seumanufagai are good honest props that get over the advantage line so I wouldn’t expect the Sharks pack to be rolled too many times this season.

The Sharks need to be more clinical this year against some of the weaker sides, as last year that was their issue. If they can tidy up this area, I see no reason why this side cannot be a serious top four side and a title challenger in 2018.

Eddie’s ladder

Third: Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

Fourth: St George Illawarra DragonsFifth: Canberra RaidersSixth: Manly Warringah Sea EaglesSeventh: Brisbane BroncosEighth: Penrith PanthersNinth: Parramatta EelsTenth: North Queensland Cowboys11th: Newcastle Knights

12th: South Sydney Rabbitohs

13th: Gold Coast Titans

14th: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

15th: Wests Tigers

16th: New Zealand Warriors