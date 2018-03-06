Five fearless predictions for the 2018 NRL season

With the 2018 NRL season kicking off this Thursday, it’s time for the most unforgiving article I write all year. The one that regularly makes me look foolish come October – and quite often, a lot sooner!
Despite this, it’s also my most enjoyable piece to write, and generally the one taken in the best spirit by Roarers. Unless, of course, I pick their team to win the wooden spoon, which generally results in that club’s fans not being quite so jovial.
Fear not though, there is no wooden spoon prediction this year. Yet, given my success rate over the years, fans of some of the below teams may have a more legitimate reason to be upset with me.
1. The Roosters will win the premiership
Many believe there is a clear top three this year, consisting of the Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters. As such, it isn’t all that fearless to predict the Roosters as this year’s premiers.
However, this selection isn’t any more complex than this: I just think the Chooks will win. So I’m not overthinking my first prediction.
I was actually very impressed with the Tricolours last year, as I didn’t think they’d be that good. Throw in the additions of star recruits Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco, and anything less than a grand final berth will be considered a failure.
As great as Cronk is – and I expect him to have a massive impact on the club – it’s the signing of Tedesco that should catapult the club into outright favouritism.
‘Teddy’ often played a brilliant lone hand at the Tigers, but now that he’s surrounded by better – and smarter – players, it will provide him with even more opportunities to display his talents, which may take his game to the next level.
2. The Dragons will make the top four
The Dragons could sneak up on plenty of teams this year.
James Graham might be the buy of the off-season. He provides leadership, ball-playing, intensity and plenty of go-forward – all things that St George Illawarra will benefit from.
While they overpaid for Ben Hunt, that doesn’t necessarily make him a bad signing. He’ll take plenty of pressure off Gareth Widdop, which will make the five-eighth even more dangerous – a scary thought for opponents.
Meanwhile, despite his talent, Josh Dugan could be an addition by subtraction, given his injuries, absence for rep duties, and occasional off-field distraction.
A good forward pack and quality halves go a long way in this comp. The lack of superstars in the backline may be of slight concern, but don’t sleep on the Dragons this year – they’ll be a surprise packet.
3. Manly and Parramatta won’t make the eight
“Here we go again, Manly and Parra…”
Except we’re not talking a grand final in a 1980s Tooheys ad, we’re talking not even making the finals in 2018. That’s right, I’m predicting that the Sea Eagles and Eels won’t make the top eight.
Both teams made the finals last year, and you could argue they’ve improved their respective rosters in the off-season. So how could they possibly be watching the business end of the season on TV, instead of playing in it?
My main rationale is that when you look at the NRL this year, some good teams are going to miss the top eight. It’s just the nature of the beast when you have good talent spread right across the competition. There are going to be some unforeseen underachievers.
Both teams also overachieved last year, which may heighten expectations unfairly this year. In fact, it has. So it wouldn’t shock me if Manly and Parramatta simply fail to live up to the hype.
Plus, when it comes to the Eels, someone has to ask: is signing Jarryd Hayne the best way to guarantee your team will underperform?
4. NSW will win the State of Origin series
The Blues should have won last year. They dominated Game 1, then choked with the series on a plate and ready to be won in Game 2. So, as great as Queensland are, NSW have certainly narrowed the gap.
The Blues also made some changes last year that may actually be more impactful and beneficial this year, with a couple of newer players all the better for receiving a serious taste of what Origin footy is all about.
This could be wishful thinking, as I still expect the Maroons’ class to shine through and earn them yet another series victory, but I’m also very quietly confident the Blues can win it this year.
5. Mitchell Pearce will play 7 for NSW
This prediction would seem at odds with the previous one, given Pearce’s much-maligned and much-publicised record in Origin. That’s the same reason it’s fearless.
To think that the Blues will once again role the dice with Pearce seems utterly preposterous, but there are three reasons it’s a chance of happening again.
Firstly, Pearce is a very good first-grade halfback. If you don’t think that’s true, you actually don’t watch a lot of NRL. Out of the spotlight of Sydney, and given the co-captaincy with Newcastle, expect Pearce to have a great season for the Knights from the get-go, which means he’ll be in good form come Origin selection time, which could seduce selectors. Again.
Secondly, and more importantly, there simply aren’t a lot of options at 7 for the Blues. NSW could gamble and go inexperienced – and I’d argue they should – but it would still be a big call.
Lastly, though new coach Brad Fittler has put pressure on the incumbent halfback to keep his jersey by saying Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses are firmly in the selection frame, ‘Freddy’ remains somewhat of a Pearce fan.
So, unbelievably, this may not be that crazy a prediction.
March 6th 2018 @ 5:42am
JOHNYBULLDOG said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:42am | ! Report
Morning Ryan I’m just not sure about the Roosters forward pack being up to some of the others also how do you think our boys will go?
March 6th 2018 @ 8:43am
MAX said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Agreed JOHNY. Jake Friend can only do two players work.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:47am
i miss the force said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:47am | ! Report
numbers 4 and 5 cant happen. for 4 to happen then someone else must play half
March 6th 2018 @ 7:34am
Chris Love said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:34am | ! Report
I like that call and haven’t thousands been saying it for years already?
I hope the last one is wrong. I’d rather NsW punt this year on a young halves combo to build for the future. I wouldn’t be upset with a Cleary-Moses combo if they continue to improve in the early rounds of this year.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:56am
Nat said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
Unless Cleary’s/Panthers form absolutely demands selection I don’t think Gus will allow Freddy to have him. Of course it will be a dark room discussion because he has to play if picked but throwing him in there brcause they don’t want Pearce isn’t the right call either.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am
Busty McCracken said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
As an unabashed sea eagles fan in actually in the same boat. Last year there was no pressure on us and I was quietly confident of a top 8 finish. This year I have severe doubts. I’ll take a top 8 finish but not expecting it.
I am however a huge believer in the eels and brad Arthur as a coach. He won’t tolerate crap from hayne and youd have to think hayne is hurting from all the negative press and has a massive point to prove. I’m backing them as premier’s for 2018
March 6th 2018 @ 9:00am
DP Schaefer said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Ryan, well done, good thoughts.
1. Won’t happen. Roosters won’t win. Too much to change too quickly and too much pressure on too few people. I agree that Tedesco will have more impact than Cronk. If they are up there it’s on the back of a ridiculously favourable draw to start the year. If they don’t start well watch them crash and burn. Robinson is under the spotlight and he doesn’t handle pressure well. Top 8 yes, but no gong in 2018.
2. hmmmmm.. Should be so, but then again, should have been last year. Perhaps this year but definitely in 2019, possibly with a different coach.
3. Brave call. I can see Many in trouble but not the Eels. That was a very strong trial against the Knights and any squad keeping Beau Scott on the reserves for the bench is impressive.
4. Yes, finally.
5. I would never have thought I’d agree with that one, but yes. I think we’ll see Pearce flourish and finally see a SOO series win with him at 7. Frankly, I think it’s a year too soon for Cleary – he needs a solid 2018 to cement his footy foundations.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:03am
Nat said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
If you follow trend lines as I do ROC you are usually good for 2/5, so I’m backing you in for 3 & 5. Either Saints or Roosters fans (or both) may have just slunk into their seats though 🙂
March 6th 2018 @ 9:35am
Paul said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Curious to know who you have in your top 8 come finals time Ryan.
I assume your top 4 will be Storm, Cowboys, Roosters and Dragons. I also assume you’ll have the Sharks and Broncos in there as well?
This leaves the Rabbitohs, Bulldogs Raiders and Panthers to make up the final 2 spots ( I assume the other sides will not quite make it this year).