Andy Farrell’s defence is leaving Ireland’s side door wide open

Can anyone in Dublin feel a draft? That’s because Andy Farrell’s much-vaunted rush defence system regularly appears to leave the side door wide open.
As we go into this weekend of Six Nations rugby, there are three teams with a shot at the title – although for this to have any real chance of manifesting, Scotland are going to have to get over the jitters that occur every time they get south of Dalkeith.
This weekend they face an Ireland side with lots to like about it. Under Joe Schmidt, they have developed discipline, found ways to win in both open and tight games, and the multitude of new talent brought through has hit the ground running at international level.
But every side has an Achilles heel and Ireland’s is in its wide defence.
Excluding the 2017 mid-year tour against no one in particular, Andy Farrell’s defensive structure has conceded three tries in a game every second time out.
To reiterate, in half the games since Farrell joined, Ireland have conceded three tries. On most occasions they have been able to play their way out of it, Wales and Italy this year for example, but their last three losses have all been in games where they have conceded the big three.
Hardly the defensive colossus the mainstream media would have us believe, and with Ireland conceding 15 tries in their last five games against modest opposition, Gregor Townsend and his assistants will be busy on the whiteboards this week.
He will also be noting that in two of Ireland’s last three losses, in addition to conceding three tries, they have also failed to cross the chalk.
The following screen shots give a few examples of how sides that can shift the ball quickly get outside Ireland with relative ease.
This is the reason Ireland may struggle to make an impact when we all get together in Japan. This relentless press or rush defence is exhausting and I really struggle to see how a side is going to pull this off five times in two months against good sides without falling in a heap.
It’s great to see the Six Nations getting lots of southern hemisphere attention this year, and while an increasingly nervous England will be hoping for a better performance this week against France, the big show is in Dublin with the well-rounded Ireland side looking to keep out the now rampaging Scots.
March 6th 2018 @ 3:19am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 6th 2018 @ 3:19am | ! Report
A very fitting subject for this week Highlander. Very thankful that you give the 6N the attention it – finally – deserves due to some good rugby by some good teams (is has not always been like that, The Good Rugby Lord knows that).
This is an ongoing debate in Irish rugby media and fan forums. And just a couple of hours ago, I listened to an Off The Ball show with Brian O’Driscoll where this was discussed at length. I post the link to the show below (better you hear what BOD says than me interpreting him).
Sidenote, BOD is amazing to listen to. He obviously has an Irish bias, but I feel that he can still tell things as they are and keep it real. And he shares a lot of insight and stories from the Ireland camp and beyond.
The question that pops into my head Highlander is how come the AB’s could not explore this weakness in Farrell’s defensive structure better during the Lions series? Five tries during 240 minutes of rugby are far from amazing.
Would love to hear some serious answers and theories about this and hopefully maybe avoid the usual rather lazy “analysis” (the ref-bashing, Itoje being offside all the time, spilled pills, the red card et al), but we shall see if I am wishing for too much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j53yRBDiYTs
March 6th 2018 @ 4:36am
Machpants said | March 6th 2018 @ 4:36am | ! Report
During the lions series the rush part of the defence was very well executed, the quality of players was very high. So the outside space wasn’t explored enough. But you had the three different games, this is going of memory so apologies for errors!
Game 1 the ABs played a coaching trick, and played tight off nine for a lot of it. It casting the lions off guard and they were well beaten. Yet the ABs first try (quick tap) Taylor easily got outside the defence, second one off a messy scrum I one got in on the edge untouched until the line. This try just a bit of bad luck!
Game 2 ABs by their own admission played with a lack of width due to red card, they went into their shells due to red card. They didn’t try to exploit space.
Game 3 so the ABs in that space a lot but man so many fumbles, poor hands list that game. Still beaudy first kick pass for try and the single midfield break and offload to Jordie for the second try easily found that space.
So even with the excellent players the lions had, the ABs found a lot of space on the flanks leading to all their tries., that I remember anyway!
March 6th 2018 @ 4:46am
Machpants said | March 6th 2018 @ 4:46am | ! Report
Sorry for errors, phone typing
Game 1
*Ioane got in the edge
*third try was just a bit of bad luck
Game 3
*poor hands lost that game
*almost all of their tries, not all
March 6th 2018 @ 5:56am
Highlander said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:56am | ! Report
Good summary Mp
I still have horror visions of Savea putting the ball down with the line wide open at the third test.
The Lions back three were top class I thought
Interesting aftert the 6N ireland v France game I saw lots of articles about how the wet weather kept Ireland scoreless, but none on
the masterful French defence that kept them out.😀
March 6th 2018 @ 5:58am
March 6th 2018 @ 8:38am
Fionn said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Not just Savea, Barrett and, from memory, even Aaron Smith were guilty of bombing near certain tries also in the third test.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:53am
Highlander said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
And Cane too if I recall
Wasn’t pretty
March 6th 2018 @ 5:11am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:11am | ! Report
Interesting ‘poke the bear’ article H’lander, and with a sound basis too… although arguably every wide D is vulnerable under the current breakdown laws!
Less athletic personnel operating the system (compared to the Lions) is the most obvious answer, although Ireland do have some better people to come in. For example they had a rookie running the back-line D against Wales with Henshaw and Ringrose out….
March 6th 2018 @ 5:36am
Highlander said | March 6th 2018 @ 5:36am | ! Report
Morning /evening nick
Was always of the view that the lions back three of williams/Daly/Watson didn’t get enough credit for their scramble D on that lions tour- they were so quick.
This weekend is going to be interesting , the Irish Farrell was awesome and a shame he is injured this week .Stockdale will no doubt find himself targetted as he does defend like th newbie he is.
Can Russell back up his performance ?
Re England is it too late to make big changes, starting with the
captain
March 6th 2018 @ 7:39am
Malo said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
It’s your time Scotland. You should dominate the Irish.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:45am
Kia Kaha said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Cheers, Highlander.
Variety is the spice of life, indeed! Good to see a nice range of articles from you.
That was a very impressive Scotland performance. Unfortunately consistency hasn’t been their forte but they do tend to play well against Ireland so I’m expecting Gregor’s boys to turn up with attacking intent. But I like this kid Huw Jones and South Africa was a great gap year for him. I expect up the middle rather than out wide is where Scotland are going to find Ireland napping on defence.
Some cracking games to look forward to.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:35am
Sam Taulelei said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
It’s fair to say that all NZ teams struggled last year against Farrell’s defensive systems and apart from the All Blacks they only got to have one crack at testing their attacking strategies.
The BIL were effective in taking away time and space in the higher mass areas, not just by rushing up as a line but also by gaining parity or advantage at the gain line with strong tackling to slow or halt momentum.
Statistically NZ teams tend to score majority of their tries off less than five phases, forcing them to recycle endless phases and show patience in creating scoring opportunities frustrated Kiwi Super teams.
Defensive systems will always enjoy a short period of advantage while opposition digest and analyse different ways to beat them, then the game will equalise and the better teams will figure out how to exploit loopholes to find and create space.
I remember under Graham Henry, the All Blacks always struggled to find space against SA’s rush defence and Wayne Smith had to abandon his flat backline alignment to combat them.