Who should be the A-League’s Young Footballer of Year nominee in March?

By That A-League Fan , 6 Mar 2018 That A-League Fan is a Roar Pro

Which A-League player will get the nod as the best young talent this month?

Jordan O’Doherty

O’Doherty had to work for his A-League starting position, and still only got a chance when a lot of the Adelaide United team was either injured or absent in their home game against Western Sydney.

He took that opportunity with both hands and earned another start, against Sydney, with even more of his teammates injured.

These two solid and lively performances have given O’Doherty the chance to play consistent first-team soccer. Other teams, both domestic and overseas, are already thinking of signing him, which would be a huge loss for Adelaide.

Ben Garuccio

Ben Garuccio is young, energetic and, from time to time, an aggressive left back or left winger.

He has started every game for Adelaide, apart from when he played with the U23 squad in China, and doesn’t look like he will lose his position any time soon, even with the return of Tarek Elrich and substitute Michael Marrone.

He’s one of the best crosses in the league, 25 of his efforts finding an Adelaide United shirt with 30 per cent accuracy. He’s also good at intercepting the ball, with his 48 one of the highest numbers in the league.

He’s good with his feet as well, with around 30 successful dribbles, so it’s about time he earned the nomination.

Riley McGree

Ernie Merrick had a lot of depth and good starters in McGree’s position: Dimitri Petratos, Andrew Nabbout, Patrico Rodriguez and Wayne Brown. Regardless, he’s got his position now and has already made crosses with deadly accuracy, scored, assisted and dribbled.

I see this youngster breaking into the first team for Club Brugge.

George Blackwood

George Blackwood has started 14 games and scored five goals, making him the all-time highest Australian goalscorer in the A-League.

If he finds his cutting edge in the next month, the Young Footballer nominee might be the perfect fit for him.

So Roarers, who would you choose for this month?