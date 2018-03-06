Lonzo Ball: The bust that never was

When you’re the number two pick in the NBA draft, there is going to be a great deal of pressure on you. When the team that drafted you happens to be the Los Angeles Lakers and your father is LaVar Ball? Good luck.
The spotlight must be intense but right now Lonzo Ball is making it look easy.
It’s officially time to throw out the ‘bust’ label – he never was.
Over the last nine games, Lonzo is averaging 11 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds on 45 per cent shooting from the field and 44 per cent from three. It’s not a stretch to think down the line Lonzo could average a triple double. He’s been not so far off the whole season.
Sure, he’s not the best rookie in his class, but has any one else been thrust into a harder role? Ben Simmons had a year to get used to the NBA life and has an All Star mate in Joel Embiid. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell both have better supporting cast and are not asked to set up their team’s offence. De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson have not been consistent starters.
Lastly, an argument can be made Lonzo Ball is the best on defence.
In the social media age, we analyse every shot, game, and interview. We never gave Lonzo a fair shake and now that the noise has died down, we’re seeing what he’s capable of.
The Big Baller Brand is looking good again and LaVar can thank his son Lonzo Ball for that.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:44am
i miss the force said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:44am | ! Report
still too early to say
March 6th 2018 @ 7:49am
Jerry said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
He’s not a bust, but unless he can become a much more consistent scorer, he’s never gonna be a superstar either.
He could be an important piece of a contender, even an All Star but I’d say he’s a Rondo type of player rather than a Steve Nash (to use two examples of PG’s who weren’t primary scoring options). That’s nothing to sniff at of course and if it weren’t for his father’s OTT comments and persona, no one would view that as any sort of failure.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:52am
Aaron Callaghan said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
I’m huge on Ball, very high upside. Wayyyy to early to tell, don’t let a mid-season up tick on a horrendous team fool you into thinking he’s out the other side and trending upwards, there is always, invariably a regression to the mean – What Lonzo Ball’s mean is – Is not yet known.
In his favour he shot 40+% from three in college, perhaps there is some evidence there.
His defence is real, he’s long, reasonably athletic without being a freak.
Jury is still out however I’m big on Lonzo.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:38am
Paul said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
He’s doing well on assists and rebounds, needs to up the scoring though compared to the other good rookies. More Klay than Steph, Kyrie or Russ.
Steph: 17.5 – 5.9 – 4.5
Kyrie: 18.5 – 5.4 – 3.7
Russ: 15.3 – 5.3 – 4.9
Klay: 12.5 – 2.0 – 2.4
Ball: 10.4 – 7.1 – 7.1