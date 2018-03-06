Manly for the spoon and other predictions for NRL 2018

Manly will finish the season as wooden spooners.
We narrowed it down to three contenders, being the Northern Beaches mob, Gold Coast and the Wests Tigers, and figured the depth at the Sea Eagles is so thin, injuries to three or more first-grade regulars would see them struggle.
Releasing Blake Green to go all-in for Mitchell Pearce will be a killer blow to Trent Barrett’s coaching career. Desperate times call for desperate measures and when the club signs a youngster sacked from two clubs in the off-season, you know they are struggling for cattle.
We also predict the axe will swing down on Stephen Kearney after the Warriors creep into the eight just after Origin and go on ‘leave’ from Rounds 20 through 26, as the players’ minds focus on their end of season trip to Phuket.
These sackings will see Des Hasler return to Brookvale and Michael Maguire take on league’s Mt Everest, trying to turn the Kiwi outfit into a consistent side. They are consistent in the sense they usually drop their last half a dozen games per year and enter the following season’s opener on a long losing streak.
NSW will lose Origin 3-0 with Brad Fittler learning the hard way that attacking the Maroons is like poking a starving polar bear. Debuts for Paul Vaughan, Nathan Cleary and Nick Cotric will be the shining lights of another typically disappointing campaign.
Todd Greenberg will resign after crowd numbers continue to dwindle, and the constant bashing of the bunker and referees in general takes full toll. Either Shane Richardson or Brian Canavan will step in as interim boss, as the NRL announces it will search the globe for a full-time replacement. Sepp Blatter, Andrew Demetriou, James Sutherland, Harry Redknapp and Mario Fenech will be linked to the role, before a little-known American gets the gig and announces grand plans at his opening press conference to turn the game into NFL conferences – which goes down like a night on the tiles with Josh Dugan.
Tony Archer will resign and get a gig writing speeches for the PM, soon to be invited to the Oval Office after impressing President Donald Trump with his support and refusal to ever be wrong in his previous gig as referees boss.
Paul Vautin shall return to TV in a web-cast Footy Show with co-hosts Terry Hill and Mahatma Coat in a desperate bid to get the attention of his old bosses at Nine. After an appalling interview between Mahatma and former NRL referee Mogsheen Jadwat goes viral, the sponsors of the show pull the pin, which also puts an end to Vautin’s dreams of a triumphant return to the big time.
The Roosters and Cowboys should play in one of the NRL’s greatest ever grand finals, with North Queensland getting home on the back of a mongrel of a field goal from the last kick of the game. Johnathan Thurston will win the Clive Churchill, although the media and general public will feel five other players probably deserved it, including Kane Linnett.
In shock news on grand final eve, Ricky Stuart will step down as Raiders coach to coach the NSW Waratahs, much to the displeasure of Alan Jones, who went from rugby to league with zero success.
March 6th 2018 @ 6:46am
i miss the force said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:46am | ! Report
so manly go from 6 to 16 on the back of no Blake Green?
March 6th 2018 @ 8:15am
madmax said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
I wouldn’t worry too much about this article………it’s obvious he dislikes anything Manly & can’t even come up with a rational reason for his prediction.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:42am
The Barry said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Are you blokes fair dinkum…the whole article is clearly mucking about….?
Did you take the Mahatma Cote prediction seriously too…?
March 6th 2018 @ 9:27am
Duncan Smith said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
No Blake Green, no Manly.
Manly was built on the back of Blake Green. They might as well fold and let North Sydney back in.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:31am
Xnowmann said | March 6th 2018 @ 7:31am | ! Report
Not exactly Mr Optimistic are you?
March 6th 2018 @ 8:11am
Billy said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Fearless Predictions:
Thurston plays origin this year answering an SOS from….well the entire state after getting thrashed in game 1. DCE reacts by revealing he was actually secretly born in Bowraville NSW, after the border was moved back, and promptly plays game 3 for NSW….. and wins!
Roosters forced tp reveal $2m in TPP and it becomes too obvious to all that the deals were done through the club for the NRL to do nothing. 12 pts taken off their 2018 ladder and season over after a slow start. (Feels good this one eh)
Knights beat Roosters. Get me odds now..this is a winx type certainty.
Halfway through the season Rabbitohs are on top of the ladder.
Dugan reveals he feels he is being unfairly targeted (i.e tackled) and demands that centre’s get more protection..proposes they wear the pink bib and a tag flag.
NRL HQ seriously consider this and a power play is developed where all players in the attacking team not engaged in a scrum get to wear different coloured bibs and if the yellow bib……blah blah blah further highlighting the need for rugby league intellect running the game. Wayne Pearce becomes new CEO.
Oates moves back to the wing….
Fifita and Gall tweet that they thought Moylan was a better player.
Inglis kills it in 2018, bunnies win everything again…glory glory
March 6th 2018 @ 8:32am
MAX said | March 6th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Good fun Ron,enjoyed the read.
If Manly are spooners Rugby League has a massive problem. They will make the 8.
Beware prediction.
Strict enforcement of the play the ball rule will see several highly paid players in
obligatory attendance at special clinics to refresh on fundamentals.The smart coaches
will have already prepared.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:12am
Nat said | March 6th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Very good Ron. An element of truth with a fair chunk of funny.