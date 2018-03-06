Why is Matt Lodge allowed to play?

In light of the footage that has been released recently of Brisbane Broncos prop Matt Lodge terrorising a family in the USA, serious questions should be raised as to why Lodge’s registration was approved by Todd Greenberg.
Why has no disciplinary action has been taken yet against him?
Sure, we’re not privy to all of the details surrounding what happened in New York, but from all reports Lodge had taken a large amount of prescription drugs and alcohol on the night. This led to his violent assault and kidnapping of a family who were trying to assist a complete stranger who had pressed their intercom pleading for help.
If you were to compare the transgressions of Todd Carney and Mitchell Pearce to those of Matt Lodge you could easily mount a strong case of double standards here by the NRL, particularly when you consider what the family endured.
Make no mistake, in no way at all should we condone what both Carney and Pearce did, they deserved to be punished for their actions and they were – but how Matt Lodge can escape any form of discipline at all is beyond belief and hard to comprehend.
From all reports Lodge hasn’t had an alcoholic drink since that horrific night in New York back in 2015, has made a concerted effort to reform and had an outstanding season for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup last year. Does that entitle him to walk back in to the NRL and be allowed to play in Round 1 of this season?
It still appears as though Lodge is trying to negotiate the amount of Damages that he’s going to pay the family even though a a US Civil Court ruled that he had to pay the family $1.6 million.
We all make mistakes and deserve a second chance, but if the NRL doesn’t step in and allows Lodge to play, then they are setting a dangerous precedent considering their zero tolerance policy on violence.
With the game of rugby league becoming more and more heavily scrutinised, the NRL has prided itself on it’s strict policy regarding player behaviour both on and off the field. What kind of message are they sending to those aspiring to play in the NRL when a player brings the game in to disrepute and appears to get off lightly?
Chris Love
March 6th 2018 @ 7:15am
Gazebo. Mate you’ve started in one parragraph with admitting to not being privy to all the details then in the same paragraph mate a statement of fact.
“This led to his violent assault and kidnapping of a family who were trying to assist a complete stranger who had pressed their intercom pleading for help.”
Can you point us towards the video, court transcript or similar where it shows a “kidnaping” of a family? I’m pretty sure kidnaping generally doesn’t receive community service like punishments in the United States, nor do I believe he was even charged with it. So it’s either a very big stretch you’re making here or you’ve just completely made that part up.
I’m not condoning what he did, it was a very poor thing to do to anyone and it’s obvious that in 2015 he had some very serious issues, and alcohol was obviously one of them. He paid a fairly heavy price. The criminal judgement is one thing, but it did result in his sacking. For two years now he’s not being playing NRL as a result and that’s cost him only what he and his manager obviously know depending on his contract status at the time but potentially a whole lot more if he was off contract at the time or in 2016/17 going by the hype of this blokes potential. At a minimum were talking several hundred thousand dollars, including his 2018 contract.
I’m not suggesting, or even attempting to make the argument that all of this is a fair price to pay. Everyone can gauge that for themselves. But it’s wholly disingenuous to make the argument that he “got off lightly” without even mentioning what it has cost him. You’ve mentioned that he’s attempting to negotiate a $1.6m settlement against him. Yet don’t even suggest how he could do that earning $700 a week playing Q-Cup?
What’s done is done and “got off lightly” or not, without doubt the best possible outcome for the victims of this incident in 2015 is for Matt Lodge to return to the NRL, become a huge success, earn to his maximum potential and negotiate a settlement that is a whole lot higher than is even possible without an NRL contract. Because without one, the likely and smart route for Lodge to have taken would have been to declare bankruptcy the week after the settlement or any time up to now. This would have seen them get nothing. I can only assume he hasn’t done that because he intends to compensate them in some manner. Who knows?
March 6th 2018 @ 7:19am
Ben
March 6th 2018 @ 7:19am
Well said Chris.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:18am
The Barry
March 6th 2018 @ 9:18am
Agreed. Well said Chris.
It’s a better response than this article deserves.
The way this has been reported doesn’t in the slightest align with what was in the video. Lodge has been punished. He’s got the award against him and he’s missed two years at a key point of his career.
Lodge’s return to rugby league is the family’s best and possibly only option of getting anything out of him.
March 6th 2018 @ 7:21am
Ben
March 6th 2018 @ 7:21am
Wow, what’s your high horses name? I’m assuming that you’ve never done anything wrong in your entire life…
Lodge made an awful error in judgement, he’s done his time.
March 6th 2018 @ 8:04am
Gray-Hand
March 6th 2018 @ 8:04am
“Why hasn’t disciplinary action has yet been taken against him?”
I’ll let the fact that the writer can’t construct a sentence pass, but if the writer is asking why Matt Lodge wasn’t disciplined, he might need to be reminded that he was effectively banned from the game for two years.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:37am
Emcie
March 6th 2018 @ 9:37am
yeah, but he hasn’t been punished for the video being released, and social justice requires people to be punished for their crime every time someone is reminded of it
March 6th 2018 @ 8:15am
Paul C
March 6th 2018 @ 8:15am
Strange timing all these articles on Lodge? Oh yes it’s the start of the NRL season isn’t it? Wasn’t there enough time to bring this up months ago? Was it brought up to upset Lodges return after 2 years banishment? Never let the truth (or accuracy) get in the way of a good story.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:01am
Rellum
March 6th 2018 @ 9:01am
I can understand the twitterati getting all upset now, they are just a reactionary mob and his first game for the Broncs would be a catalyst for that reaction.
What I think is disingenuous is the reaction of the Sydney media. Matt Lodge started playing again 12 months ago for Redcliffe. They should have been up in arms then, not now. So either their reactions are confected or they are inept at their job and have no idea what is happening in Brisbane.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:19am
The Barry
March 6th 2018 @ 9:19am
http://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/teams/broncos/graphic-vision-broncos-forward-matt-lodges-drunken-violent-rampage-revealed-for-first-time/news-story/b89f413a5abc5f8992b1a59f8d6be93f
Sydney media…?
March 6th 2018 @ 9:32am
Emcie
March 6th 2018 @ 9:32am
To be fair TB that article was written by fox sports writers. For the most part the courier mail have been covering the story for the last year or so without being judgmental. But they are still journos (with the same owners as the daily tele no less) and won’t have the moral fibre to miss out on those clicks coming from the outrage train
March 6th 2018 @ 9:22am
The Barry
March 6th 2018 @ 9:22am
Queensland journalist Crash Craddock wrote in the Courier Mail yesterday that Lodge needs to “speak up before he plays for the Broncos”
March 6th 2018 @ 9:23am
The Barry
March 6th 2018 @ 9:23am
Four days ago the Courier Mail ran a story with comments from the family that the Broncos and NRL should be ashamed at themselves for letting Lodge play.
March 6th 2018 @ 9:03am
Cathar Treize
March 6th 2018 @ 9:03am
The media don’t give 2 hoots about this family, good response Chris
March 6th 2018 @ 9:32am
Nat
March 6th 2018 @ 9:32am
The author regards himself as a “sports tragic” and after reviewing all of their previous articles I can see why. They are all tragic and miserable. Slagging Tomic, Kyrios, the Wallabies and the All Blacks – of all teams, seems kicking a sick dog is par for the course. This story and the majority of details have been in the public forum for 3 years and you write an uninformed article on the back of a 10 second video. Maybe if you were from south of the border I could understand the ignorance but from the Gold Coast? There have been multiple articles and news reports about the issue (very few positive as Lodge deserved) but at least they took the time to extract some detail about the crime AND the punishment. He has a way to go but it’s poor form to say this young bloke has done nothing and now waltzing around the NRL.