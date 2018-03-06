The NRL season is just around the corner and today marks the day when we find out who will be making the starting 17 for your club in Round 1. Join The Roar for all the news and teams from 3:30pm (AEDT).

The big news ahead of Round 1 is the injury to Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater. He will miss their clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Perth after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge three weeks ago.

It’s expected Slater will be back for Round 2, but it’s still a major blow for the Storm.

In other news, Ben Hunt is set to make his club debut for the Dragons against his former team the Brisbane Broncos in the season opener. James Graham will also be there in a new-look Red V outfit.

The Newcastle Knights are expected to be close to full strength, although the make-up of their best 17 still remains to be seen as they get set to host the Manly Sea Eagles, who need to find a halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans. The North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks will square off in the second Friday game. The Cowboys are likely to be without Lachlan Coote.

Saturday will see James Tedesco face his former club alongside fellow Sydney Roosters recruit Cooper Cronk as they take on the Tigers, while the first game in Perth sees the Rabbitohs take on the Warriors.

Sunday sees the new-look Penrith Panthers without Matt Moylan or Bryce Cartwright take on the Parramatta Eels in a battle of the west, before the round finishes with the Gold Coast Titans hosting the Canberra Raiders.

Round 1 team lists

Thursday, 7:50pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos at Jubillee Oval

St George Illawarra Dragons

18. Matthew Dufty, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Luciano Leilua, 15. Kurt Mann, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Hame Sele, 19. Jeremy Latimore, 20. Zac Lomax, 21. Blake Lawrie, 22. Josh Kerr

Brisbane Broncos

1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. James Roberts, 4. Jordan Kahu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Matthew Lodge, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Sam Thaiday, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange: 14. Tevita Pangai Junior, 15. Joe Ofahengaue, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Jaydn Su’a, 18. Tom Opacic, 19. Sam Tagataese, 20. Jonus Pearson, 21. George Fai

Friday, 6pm: Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles at McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3. Sione Mata’utia, 4. Tautau Moga, 5. Nathan Ross, 6. Connor Watson, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Herman Ese’ese, 9. Slade Griffin, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Aidan Guerra, 13. Mitchell Barnett

Interchange: 14. Brock Lamb, 15. Chris Heighington, 16. Jamie Buhrer, 17. Daniel Saifiti, 18. Ken Sio, 19. Jacob Saifiti, 20. Danny Levi, 21. Luke Yates

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Matthew Wright, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Akuila Uate, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Addin Fonua-blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lewis Brown, 15. Shaun Lane, 16. Frank Winterstein, 17. Kelepi Tanginoa, 18. Brad Parker, 19. Jackson Hastings, 20. Jack Gosiewski, 21. Lloyd Perrett

Friday, 7:50pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks at 1300 Smiles Stadium

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Ben Hampton, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O’Neill, 4. Javid Bowen, 5. Antonio Winterstein, 6. Michael Morgan, 7. Johnathan Thurston, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Coen Hess, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. John Asiata, 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Kyle Laybutt, 20. Francis Molo, 21. Enari Tuala

Cronulla Sharks

1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Ricky Leutele, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Luke Lewis, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Jayson Bukuya, 15. James Segeyaro, 16. Ava Seumanufagai, 17. Joseph Paulo, 18. Kurt Capewell, 19. Kurt Dillon, 20. Aaron Gray, 21. Trent Hodkinson

Saturday, 4:30pm: Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium

Wests Tigers

1. Tuimoala Lolohea, 2. Corey Thompson, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Pita Godinet, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Chris Lawrence, 12. Robert Rochow, 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14. Benji Marshall, 15. Alex Twal, 16. Michael Chee Kam, 17. Matt Eisenhuth, 18. Matt McIlwrick, 19. David Nofoaluma, 20. Tim Grant, 21. Taane Milne

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco, 5. Blake Ferguson, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Daniel Tupou, 6. Mitchell Cornish, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Dylan Napa, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Ryan Matterson, 17. Victor Radley, 18. Reece Robinson, 19. Luke Keary, 20. Nat Butcher, 21. Lindsay Collins

Saturday, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors at Optus Stadium, Perth

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Alex Johnston, 2. Richard Kennar, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Greg Inglis, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Thomas Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. John Sutton, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Sam Burgess

Interchange: 14. Cameron Murray, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. George Burgess, 17. Tevita Tatola, 18. Robbie Farah, 19. Jason Clark, 20. Hymel Hunt, 21. Adam Doueihi

New Zealand Warriors

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Isaiah Papali’i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Ligi Sao,

Interchange: 14. Sam Cook, 15. Leivaha Pulu, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Jazz Tevaga, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Agnatius Paasi, 22. Anthony Gelling

Saturday, 9pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm at Optus Stadium, Perth

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Moses Mbye, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Morris, 4. William Hopoate, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Kieran Foran, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Michael Lichaa, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Danny Fualalo

Interchange: 14. Adam Elliot, 15. Aiden Tolman, 16. Greg Eastwood, 17. Jeremy Marshall-King, 19. Asipeli Fine, 20. Kerrod Holland, 21. Francis Tualau, 23. John Olive

Melbourne Storm

1. Cameron Munster, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Ryley Jacks, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Tim Glasby, 15. Kenneath Bromwich, 16. Christian Welch, 17. Joe Stimson, 18. Young Tonumaipea, 19. Tui Kamikamica, 20. Sam Kasiano, 21. Billy Walters

Sunday, 4:10pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 5. Dallin Watene Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Regan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14. Corey Harawera-Naera, 15. Sam McKendry, 16. Moses Leota, 17. James Fisher-Harris, 18. Sione Katoa, 19. Tim Browne, 20. Christian Crichton, 21. Jarome Luai

Parramatta Eels

1. Bevan French, 2. Josh Hoffman, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Kirisome Auva’a, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Cameron King, 10. Tim Mannah, 11. Manu Ma’u, 12. Tepai Moeroa, 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Beau Scott, 15. Brad Takairangi, 16. Suaia Matagi, 17. Kane Evans, 18. Will Smith, 19. Kenny Edwards, 20. David Gower, 21. Kaysa Pritchard

Sunday, 6:30pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders at CBus Super Stadium

Gold Coast Titans

1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Dale Copley 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kane Elgey 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jai Arrow 9. Nathan Peats 10. Leilani Latu 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Ryan James 13. Bryce Cartwright

Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Max King 16. Will Matthews 17. Morgan Boyle 18. Joe Greenwood 19. Jai Whitbread 20. Tyrone Roberts-Davis 21. Aj Brimson

Canberra Raiders

1. Jack Wighton 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Aidan Sezer 7. Sam Williams 8. Junior Paulo 9. Siliva Havili 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Josh Papalii 12. Joseph Tapine 13. Elliot Whitehead

Interchange: 14. Blake Austin 15. Luke Bateman 16. Dunamis Lui 17. Iosia Soliola 18. Charlie Gubb 19. Brad Abbey 20. Royce Hunt 21. Craig Garvey

All times AEDT.

