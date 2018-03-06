The NRL season is just around the corner and today marks the day when we find out who will be making the starting 17 for your club in Round 1. Join The Roar for all the news and teams from 3:30pm (AEDT).
The big news ahead of Round 1 is the injury to Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater. He will miss their clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Perth after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge three weeks ago.
It’s expected Slater will be back for Round 2, but it’s still a major blow for the Storm.
In other news, Ben Hunt is set to make his club debut for the Dragons against his former team the Brisbane Broncos in the season opener. James Graham will also be there in a new-look Red V outfit.
The Newcastle Knights are expected to be close to full strength, although the make-up of their best 17 still remains to be seen as they get set to host the Manly Sea Eagles, who need to find a halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans. The North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks will square off in the second Friday game. The Cowboys are likely to be without Lachlan Coote.
Saturday will see James Tedesco face his former club alongside fellow Sydney Roosters recruit Cooper Cronk as they take on the Tigers, while the first game in Perth sees the Rabbitohs take on the Warriors.
Sunday sees the new-look Penrith Panthers without Matt Moylan or Bryce Cartwright take on the Parramatta Eels in a battle of the west, before the round finishes with the Gold Coast Titans hosting the Canberra Raiders.
Round 1 team lists
Thursday, 7:50pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos at Jubillee Oval
St George Illawarra Dragons
18. Matthew Dufty, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack de Belin
Interchange: 14. Luciano Leilua, 15. Kurt Mann, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Hame Sele, 19. Jeremy Latimore, 20. Zac Lomax, 21. Blake Lawrie, 22. Josh Kerr
Brisbane Broncos
1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. James Roberts, 4. Jordan Kahu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Matthew Lodge, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Sam Thaiday, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh Mcguire
Interchange: 14. Tevita Pangai Junior, 15. Joe Ofahengaue, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Jaydn Su’a, 18. Tom Opacic, 19. Sam Tagataese, 20. Jonus Pearson, 21. George Fai
Friday, 6pm: Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles at McDonald Jones Stadium
Newcastle Knights
1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3. Sione Mata’utia, 4. Tautau Moga, 5. Nathan Ross, 6. Connor Watson, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Herman Ese’ese, 9. Slade Griffin, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Aidan Guerra, 13. Mitchell Barnett
Interchange: 14. Brock Lamb, 15. Chris Heighington, 16. Jamie Buhrer, 17. Daniel Saifiti, 18. Ken Sio, 19. Jacob Saifiti, 20. Danny Levi, 21. Luke Yates
Manly Sea Eagles
1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Matthew Wright, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Akuila Uate, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Addin Fonua-blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: 14. Lewis Brown, 15. Shaun Lane, 16. Frank Winterstein, 17. Kelepi Tanginoa, 18. Brad Parker, 19. Jackson Hastings, 20. Jack Gosiewski, 21. Lloyd Perrett
Friday, 7:50pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks at 1300 Smiles Stadium
North Queensland Cowboys
1. Ben Hampton, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O’Neill, 4. Javid Bowen, 5. Antonio Winterstein, 6. Michael Morgan, 7. Johnathan Thurston, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Coen Hess, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. John Asiata, 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Kyle Laybutt, 20. Francis Molo, 21. Enari Tuala
Cronulla Sharks
1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Ricky Leutele, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Luke Lewis, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Paul Gallen
Interchange: 14. Jayson Bukuya, 15. James Segeyaro, 16. Ava Seumanufagai, 17. Joseph Paulo, 18. Kurt Capewell, 19. Kurt Dillon, 20. Aaron Gray, 21. Trent Hodkinson
Saturday, 4:30pm: Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium
Wests Tigers
1. Tuimoala Lolohea, 2. Corey Thompson, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Pita Godinet, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Chris Lawrence, 12. Robert Rochow, 13. Elijah Taylor
Interchange: 14. Benji Marshall, 15. Alex Twal, 16. Michael Chee Kam, 17. Matt Eisenhuth, 18. Matt McIlwrick, 19. David Nofoaluma, 20. Tim Grant, 21. Taane Milne
Sydney Roosters
1. James Tedesco, 5. Blake Ferguson, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Daniel Tupou, 6. Mitchell Cornish, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Isaac Liu
Interchange: 14. Dylan Napa, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Ryan Matterson, 17. Victor Radley, 18. Reece Robinson, 19. Luke Keary, 20. Nat Butcher, 21. Lindsay Collins
Saturday, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors at Optus Stadium, Perth
South Sydney Rabbitohs
1. Alex Johnston, 2. Richard Kennar, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Greg Inglis, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Thomas Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. John Sutton, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Sam Burgess
Interchange: 14. Cameron Murray, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. George Burgess, 17. Tevita Tatola, 18. Robbie Farah, 19. Jason Clark, 20. Hymel Hunt, 21. Adam Doueihi
New Zealand Warriors
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Isaiah Papali’i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Ligi Sao,
Interchange: 14. Sam Cook, 15. Leivaha Pulu, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Jazz Tevaga, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Agnatius Paasi, 22. Anthony Gelling
Saturday, 9pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm at Optus Stadium, Perth
Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Moses Mbye, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Morris, 4. William Hopoate, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Kieran Foran, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Michael Lichaa, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Danny Fualalo
Interchange: 14. Adam Elliot, 15. Aiden Tolman, 16. Greg Eastwood, 17. Jeremy Marshall-King, 19. Asipeli Fine, 20. Kerrod Holland, 21. Francis Tualau, 23. John Olive
Melbourne Storm
1. Cameron Munster, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Ryley Jacks, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Dale Finucane
Interchange: 14. Tim Glasby, 15. Kenneath Bromwich, 16. Christian Welch, 17. Joe Stimson, 18. Young Tonumaipea, 19. Tui Kamikamica, 20. Sam Kasiano, 21. Billy Walters
Sunday, 4:10pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium
Penrith Panthers
1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 5. Dallin Watene Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Regan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin
Interchange: 14. Corey Harawera-Naera, 15. Sam McKendry, 16. Moses Leota, 17. James Fisher-Harris, 18. Sione Katoa, 19. Tim Browne, 20. Christian Crichton, 21. Jarome Luai
Parramatta Eels
1. Bevan French, 2. Josh Hoffman, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Kirisome Auva’a, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Cameron King, 10. Tim Mannah, 11. Manu Ma’u, 12. Tepai Moeroa, 13. Nathan Brown
Interchange: 14. Beau Scott, 15. Brad Takairangi, 16. Suaia Matagi, 17. Kane Evans, 18. Will Smith, 19. Kenny Edwards, 20. David Gower, 21. Kaysa Pritchard
Sunday, 6:30pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders at CBus Super Stadium
Gold Coast Titans
1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Dale Copley 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kane Elgey 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jai Arrow 9. Nathan Peats 10. Leilani Latu 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Ryan James 13. Bryce Cartwright
Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Max King 16. Will Matthews 17. Morgan Boyle 18. Joe Greenwood 19. Jai Whitbread 20. Tyrone Roberts-Davis 21. Aj Brimson
Canberra Raiders
1. Jack Wighton 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Aidan Sezer 7. Sam Williams 8. Junior Paulo 9. Siliva Havili 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Josh Papalii 12. Joseph Tapine 13. Elliot Whitehead
Interchange: 14. Blake Austin 15. Luke Bateman 16. Dunamis Lui 17. Iosia Soliola 18. Charlie Gubb 19. Brad Abbey 20. Royce Hunt 21. Craig Garvey
All times AEDT.
Be sure to join The Roar from 3:30pm (AEDT) for all the team lists ahead of Round 1 and don’t forget to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
7:08pm
B.A Sports said | 7:08pm | ! Report
Is Keary carrying an injury?
And how is Milne not a better football player than Naiqama? That lasts three weeks tops…
7:14pm
Emcie said | 7:14pm | ! Report
Broke his jaw in the offseason, must still be a bit iffy
4:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:36pm | ! Report
That just about does it for team list Tuesday here on The Roar. Be sure to drop a comment with your thoughts, and then join us for live coverage of every game during the 2018 NRL season, kicking off on Thursday at 8pm (AEDT) as the St George Illawarra Dragons take on the Brisbane Broncos. I’ll be live for that one.
Bye for now.
4:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:35pm | ! Report
Huge news out of Canberra this afternoon. Blake Austin will come off the bench for the first game of 2018, with the new halves pairing to be Aiden Sezer and Sam Williams. Siliva Havili will start at hooker in replacement for the injured Josh Hodgson, while the rest of the side doesn’t have any obvious changes about it, with Charlie Gubb and Brad Abbey on the extended bench.
4:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:34pm | ! Report
CANBERRA RAIDERS
1. Jack Wighton 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Aidan Sezer 7. Sam Williams 8. Junior Paulo 9. Siliva Havili 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Josh Papalii 12. Joseph Tapine 13. Elliot Whitehead
Interchange: 14. Blake Austin 15. Luke Bateman 16. Dunamis Lui 17. Iosia Soliola 18. Charlie Gubb 19. Brad Abbey 20. Royce Hunt 21. Craig Garvey
5:16pm
The Barry said | 5:16pm | ! Report
Do you think Austin has been picked as a back up 9?
Does Sezer move to dummy half when Austin comes on.
5:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:17pm | ! Report
I don’t really know what to make of it. I can’t see Williams or Sezer playing dummy half, so I guess Austin will, but it doesn’t make much sense to me.
5:19pm
The Barry said | 5:19pm | ! Report
I can’t imagine them taking a half off.
I think Sezer trialled at dummy half for the Raiders but I may have invented that…?
6:02pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 6:02pm | ! Report
You’ve got it Baz – in the second half of the trial against the Dogs Havili went off, Austin went to 5/8, Sezer moved to dummy half and Williams moved to half back. I don’t mind this arrangement.
4:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:34pm | ! Report
The Titans have a new fullback in Michael Gordon, who was shopped off from the Roosters at the end of 2017. Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey reform their halves pairing, while Leilani Latu starts up front and Bryce Cartwright slots in at lock. Mitch Rein and Will Matthews also come off the bench.
6:07pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 6:07pm | ! Report
The Titans look pretty solid across the park with the inclusion of Gordon, Arrow, Rein and Cartright. Should be a good contest. Tough one to pick. Pity its on at the worst time of the weekend – 6.30 pm on a Sunday. I hate em.
4:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:33pm | ! Report
GOLD COAST TITANS
1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Dale Copley 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kane Elgey 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jai Arrow 9. Nathan Peats 10. Leilani Latu 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Ryan James 13. Bryce Cartwright
Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Max King 16. Will Matthews 17. Morgan Boyle 18. Joe Greenwood 19. Jai Whitbread 20. Tyrone Roberts-Davis 21. Aj Brimson
4:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:33pm | ! Report
The big question surrounding the Eels for this season was where did Jarryd Hayne fit into the puzzle. Brad Arthur has named him in the centres, with the rest of the side as forecast.
4:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:32pm | ! Report
PARRAMATTA EELS
1. Bevan French, 2. Josh Hoffman, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Kirisome Auva’a, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Cameron King, 10. Tim Mannah, 11. Manu Ma’u, 12. Tepai Moeroa, 13. Nathan Brown
Interchange: 14. Beau Scott, 15. Brad Takairangi, 16. Suaia Matagi, 17. Kane Evans, 18. Will Smith, 19. Kenny Edwards, 20. David Gower, 21. Kaysa Pritchard
4:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:32pm | ! Report
James Maloney has been named in the halves to make his Panthers’ club debut. Villame Kikau and Isaah Yeo will for the second row, while Dylan Edwards as expected will play at fullback. Utility Tyrone Peachey in the centres as well.