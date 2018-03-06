 

O’Donovan cops two-match suspension for ‘assault’

    Newcastle Jets striker Roy O’Donovan has been issued a two-match A-League ban for a controversial “assault” on Sydney FC defender Jordy Buijs.

    Jets coach Merrick said Buijs tumbled “like a B-grade actor” when he collided with O’Donovan in the 13th minute of Saturday’s clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.

    It earned him a red card but the Jets went on to win 2-1 over the runaway ladder leaders.

    Replays showed O’Donovan’s right hand struck Buijs in the face but the Irishman denied it was an intentional action.

    Buijs appeared to milk it for all it was worth, writhing around on the ground in apparent agony after the contact was made.

    However, the A-League’s match review panel determined O’Donovan had committed an “assault on a player”, an offence which carries with it a minimum two-game sanction.

    O’Donovan can refer the matter to an independent disciplinary and ethics committee to argue if ‘exceptional circumstances’ apply.

    If successful, the 32-year-old could have his suspension reduced by one week.

    If not, he will miss Newcastle’s away clashes against the Wellington Phoenix on March 17 and then Adelaide United a week later.

    O’Donovan has already missed a large chunk of the season due to a groin injury.

    Meanwhile, the match review panel also confirmed Perth Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy will serve the mandatory one-match suspension for his red-card tackle on Western Sydney’s Jaushua Sotirio late in their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

    Perth coach Kenny Lowe claimed Sotirio took a dive to get Sotirio sent off.

    Both incidents were reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

    • March 6th 2018 @ 6:44am
      Kangajets said | March 6th 2018 @ 6:44am | ! Report

      Brahma from central coast tried to break gameiro leg in half and only got 2 weeks .
      Yet O’Donovan is considered the equivalent…

      Adrian elbowed a Victory player in the head … nothing
      Wilkshere sizes through the back of a city player…. nothing
      Bobo Stamps on a city player….. nothing

      Go figure.

      And the winner is Sydney FC

      Reply

